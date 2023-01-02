Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Murder Inc. Volume 1: Valentines Trust TPB, dropping Wednesday from writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Michael Avon Oeming. ‘Discover a world in which the families of organized crime never lost their stranglehold on the United States. Today is the day that Valentine Gallo becomes a made man, and it’s also the day he learns the secrets behind the organization he has served since he was old enough to walk. But it is mysterious hitwoman Jagger Rose that will forever turn his life upside down. Be there when shocking secrets of this new world spill out onto the very first page. This bold new vision of crime fiction harkens back to Bendis’s earliest work in crime comics, while also giving you everything you expect from the creators of Powers, one of the most successful and longest-lasting independent comics in history.’

