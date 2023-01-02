Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
What happened to Jake Sully’s body at the end of Avatar?
What happened to Jake Sully’s original body? The central conceit of the James Cameron movie Avatar is that humanity has developed the technology to pilot cloned bodies remotely. They use this tech to build human/Na’vi hybrids called avatars which are then used to interact with the native Na’vi.
25 best movies of 2022 that you can stream right now
25 of the best movies of 2022 are already streaming online — here's how to watch the likes of Elvis, The Batman and more.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting free Ezio DLC
Yesterday (21 December) was Assassin’s Creed Day, and Ubisoft decided to treat fans with some totally free DLC. It’s been a very exciting year for Assassin’s Creed fans - with announcements for Assassin’s Creed Mirage (which features Valhalla’s Basim and takes place in ninth century Baghdad), Codename Red (AKA the Japanese AC game we’ve been dreaming of for years), and the mysterious Codename Hexe. Valhalla has also been the recipient of plenty of DLC this year, and Ubisoft is wrapping up 2022 with a neat little gift that you won’t want to miss.
comicon.com
Troubled By Nightmares: Previewing ‘Gold Goblin’ #3
As if fighting Chasm wasn’t enough, Norman Osborn now finds himself face-to-face with his own sins. That’s right, Queen Goblin is back, and you should be scared.
‘Avatar 3‘ Will Introduce Some Evil Fire Na’vi, Hints James Cameron: ‘I Want to Show the Na’vi From Another Angle’
In James Cameron’s “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” moviegoers are introduced to two different Na’vi clans, the forest-dwelling Omaticaya and the water-dwelling Metkayina. Both tribes are peaceful and only resort to violence when their land is seized upon by humans. However, audiences might soon find out that not all Na’vi are good Na’vi. James Cameron told France’s “20 Minutes” (via Total Film) that the next installment, the still-untitled “Avatar 3,” will introduce a third clan of Pandora that shows off the Na’vi’s darker side. Cameron said “Avatar 3” will explore “different cultures from those I have already shown. The...
comicon.com
Preview: A Secret Hospital For Supernatural Creatures In ‘The Ward– Welcome To The Madhouse’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Ward: Welcome To The Madhouse TPB, dropping Wednesday from writer Cavan Scott and artist Andres Ponce. ‘St. Lilith’s is a secret hospital for supernatural creatures. The personnel are overworked, the facility is underfunded, and all operations must be kept hidden from the public. A place, and a life, Dr. Nat Reeves thought she left behind. Until a wounded woman(With a tail) appears on her doorstep.’
digitalspy.com
New Alien movie takes big step forward
Alien's new movie is gearing up to begin filming. Very little has been revealed about plot specifics yet, but we now know the film's working title, and that the commencement of filming has a start date early next year. The film, although part of the Alien franchise, will stand alone...
comicon.com
Ryan Ottley Unleashes Titan In The Mind-Blowing Finale To ‘Hulk Planet’
In the pages of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley’s action-packed run of Hulk, Bruce Banner has jetted off to the far reaches of space and found a new home for himself—an entire planet of Hulk-like creatures thriving under the heat of a gamma star. On this Hulk Planet, Bruce is worshiped and enjoying a peace he’s never known… but where the Hulk goes, destruction follows.
comicon.com
Don’t Let The Wrong One In: Previewing ‘Little Monsters’ #9
“As the vampires continue to discover startling secrets about the Elders’ actions in the past, the deadly fallout continues in their present. Will the vampires burn everything to the ground now that they know the truth? And who is going to save Ray from his human captors?”. Little Monsters...
comicon.com
Dangers Lurk In The Shadows: Previewing ‘Tales From Harrow County Volume 3: Lost Ones’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Tales From Harrow County Volume 3: Lost Ones TPB, dropping Wednesday from writer Cullen Bunn and artist Emily Schnall. ‘Ten years have passed since Emmy left Harrow County. Since then a lot has changed, but what happened to Emmy herself and what adventures did she go on since she forfeited her magical powers and left town with the Abandoned. In this epic and essential tale, find out where life has taken her and what dangers lurk in the shadows waiting for her in this story taking place outside of Harrow County for the first time.’
comicon.com
Preview: Reflecting On Horrors Left Behind In ‘The Collector– Unit 731’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Collector: Unit 731 TPB, out tomorrow from co-writer Rod Monteiro, co-writer/artist Will Conrad, and colorist Marco Lesko. ‘A man can go by many names, and when someone has been around as long as Michael, he can gain more than just a few aliases. Now he’s Michael Smith, but back in the 1940s he went by James. When the obituary for John, who Michael met during WWII, comes up in the paper, Michael finds himself reflecting on a lifetime he left behind–and the horrors and experimentation he, John, and others, endured at the infamous Manchuria-based Japanese facility known as Unit 731.’
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Ultraman: The Mystery Of Ultraseven’ #5
“The last hopes of Earth have their hands at each other’s throats. Can anything pull them back from the edge—and even if they can, where could they go from here with the world turned against them? Decades-old questions are answered, oaths are broken and a new movement is forged—as THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN concludes!”
comicon.com
The End Of The Spider-Verse Rages On In ‘Spider-Man’ #4 Preview
“The End of the Spider-Verse” rages on! Yes, that really happened last issue. The tremors will be felt until it all ends. That’s truly all we can say until you read #3.”. Spider-Man #4 is out Tuesday 4th January from Marvel.
comicon.com
Preview: Vincent Gallo Is A Made Man In ‘Murder Inc. Volume 1– Valentine’s Trust’
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Murder Inc. Volume 1: Valentines Trust TPB, dropping Wednesday from writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Michael Avon Oeming. ‘Discover a world in which the families of organized crime never lost their stranglehold on the United States. Today is the day that Valentine Gallo becomes a made man, and it’s also the day he learns the secrets behind the organization he has served since he was old enough to walk. But it is mysterious hitwoman Jagger Rose that will forever turn his life upside down. Be there when shocking secrets of this new world spill out onto the very first page. This bold new vision of crime fiction harkens back to Bendis’s earliest work in crime comics, while also giving you everything you expect from the creators of Powers, one of the most successful and longest-lasting independent comics in history.’
comicon.com
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s ‘X-Men’ Comics
THE FUTURE IS NOW! Legendary Whilce Portacio returns to his iconic co-creation in an all-new tale that finally reveals the genesis of BISHOP’s time travel mission that pulled him from the future into the X-MEN’s present! BISHOP, MALCOLM and RANDALL, who make up the elite OMEGA SQUAD, have discovered a dark truth about the X.S.E. After a mission goes sideways, how far will they be willing to go to make this right? To the past—and beyond! Bishop will make the most shocking decision in X-MEN LEGENDS history that will redefine what you thought you knew about mutantkind’s future and the reason behind Bishop’s collision with the X-Men!
411mania.com
Bruce Campbell Introduces Evil Dead Rise Teaser, Full Trailer Tomorrow
Evil Dead Rise will unveil its demonic first trailer tomorrow, and Bruce Campbell has shared a first look at it online. Campbell, who does not star but is a producer on the film, shared the clip on his Twitter account. He says that he’s seen the film and it’s “amazing” and the “scariest one yet.” You can see the clip below, which features a young girl looking at her Deadite-possessed mother through a front door peephole.
comicon.com
Jumping On : New Story Arcs Kicking Off On January 4, 2023
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
comicon.com
Previewing Wes Craig’s Fantasy Series ‘Kaya’ #4
“As they near their destination, Kaya’s brother Jin attempts to use magic to help his wounded sister and the Lizard-Rider Seth admits his feelings for Kaya. But does she feel the same? Meanwhile, unexpected threats are converging around our battered adventurers. Featuring a Moebius-inspired variant cover by WES CRAIG!”
These are the last 12 new Netflix releases of 2022
Netflix, like the rest of us, is preparing to turn the page on 2022 and say goodbye to another year of streaming supremacy. Before we move into 2023, though, we still have a few more days of new Netflix releases to enjoy, including shows like The Circle as well as the film White Noise — the final remaining Netflix original movie hitting the streamer between now and New Year’s Eve.
comicon.com
Who Can You Trust? ‘Secret Invasion’ #3 Preview
“KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE AND YOUR SKRULLS CLOSER! A familiar face from Maria’s past is behind the Skrull incursion in New York—but are they acting alone? Who else is supporting them? And what is their endgame? Maria is about to find out… But as she learns that not everything—or everyone—are who they seem, Maria finds herself facing both betrayal…and a choice… And what she chooses will decide the fate of not just Earth, but of the entire Skrull race!”
Comments / 0