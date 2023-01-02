ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

News Channel 3 experienced audio issues Thursday morning

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — News Channel 3 experienced audio issues on our broadcasts, website, and our app Thursday morning. The issue was corrected as of 7 a.m. The issue only impacted WWMT not the CW7. Other: Michigan AG office to conduct 'extensive review' of Ottawa County board actions. We apologize...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

Another Condado Tacos is Coming to Grand Rapids in 2023

Grand Rapids is set to get its second Condado Tacos - and soon!. The first Condado Tacos arrived in Grand Rapids in at 449 Bridge St. NW in winter of 2021. The build-your-own taco joint first began in Columbus, Ohio, in 2014 and now operates nearly 40 restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Michigan. In addition to Grand Rapids, Condado Tacos' other Michigan locations include Kalamazoo, Royal Oak, Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Troy.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan DNR stocks local water bodies for more fishing opportunities

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More angler fishing opportunities could impact a couple more bodies of water in southwest Michigan. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday, that they have stocked 85 locations across the state, including 12 locations near Kalamazoo. The Fall 2022 fishing stocking by the DNR consisted...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Muskegon Community Angry Over Lack of Healthcare Options In Area

The Muskegon Community is sounding off on Facebook over what appears to be an issue with the amount of readily available options when it comes to getting emergency help or care for their health. In a post made recently, many members of the community sounded off, in what can only be described as somewhat worrisome accusations:
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

18-year-old shot in leg during Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight. We’re told the victim entered a nearby...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids native heading to Sundance Film Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exciting news for a film producer from Grand Rapids – he’s heading back to the Sundance Film Festival for his film “To Live and Die & Live” that was filmed entirely in Detroit. Jash’d Belcher joins us today to talk...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Man who fled to Mexico after Wyoming woman murder to stand trial

WYOMING, Mich. — A man who fled to Mexico after the murder of a Grand Rapids area woman was bound over to circuit court in Kent County Wednesday. Yenly Garcia, 44, is facing charges of open murder, felony firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, and possession of a stolen financial transaction device, according to court records.
WYOMING, MI

