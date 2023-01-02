Read full article on original website
Fox17
Bringing Harold Home: West MI vet lands in GR after 8 days sleeping on airport floors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jamie Dirkse met Harold, a 70-year-old army veteran, at the Orlando airport. Harold was on his way back to Holland from Vegas, moving back to his hometown to live with a good friend. But Harold's first flight from Vegas was canceled. He was rerouted to...
'Bundle of hope': Holland father donating kidney to daughter to save her life
HOLLAND, Michigan — A Holland toddler has been battling a rare kidney disease since the day she was born. Now, she needs a kidney transplant to survive, and the person giving her a new one is her own dad. Hudson Ireland isn't even two years old, but she's already...
WZZM 13
Hamburger Mikey's fundraiser this Saturday
For the next three months you can expect to see people dancing at the corner of Western and 4th in Muskegon. It's all to raise money to support our food pantries.
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
WWMTCw
News Channel 3 experienced audio issues Thursday morning
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — News Channel 3 experienced audio issues on our broadcasts, website, and our app Thursday morning. The issue was corrected as of 7 a.m. The issue only impacted WWMT not the CW7. Other: Michigan AG office to conduct 'extensive review' of Ottawa County board actions. We apologize...
Former WWMT reporter returning to station as evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A former reporter and weekend anchor at WWMT (Channel 3) is returning to be an evening anchor for the station. WWMT announced Wednesday, Jan. 4 that Jessica Harthorn would start in the spot on Jan. 5. She will co-anchor the evening and late news broadcasts with Andy Dominianni.
Another Condado Tacos is Coming to Grand Rapids in 2023
Grand Rapids is set to get its second Condado Tacos - and soon!. The first Condado Tacos arrived in Grand Rapids in at 449 Bridge St. NW in winter of 2021. The build-your-own taco joint first began in Columbus, Ohio, in 2014 and now operates nearly 40 restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Michigan. In addition to Grand Rapids, Condado Tacos' other Michigan locations include Kalamazoo, Royal Oak, Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Troy.
Kalamazoo father of 8, killed in shooting, was life of party, family says
KALAMAZOO, MI – James Douglas White Jr., was always the life of the party and he was starting to mature, his family said. His shooting death means his family will never get to meet the man he could have become. White, 29, was shot Dec. 30, near the intersection...
WWMTCw
Michigan DNR stocks local water bodies for more fishing opportunities
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More angler fishing opportunities could impact a couple more bodies of water in southwest Michigan. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday, that they have stocked 85 locations across the state, including 12 locations near Kalamazoo. The Fall 2022 fishing stocking by the DNR consisted...
WOOD
Riverside MS student known for being ‘quiet leader’ in the classroom
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s student of the week is from Riverside Middle School. Aman Negash is in the eighth grade and moved to the area from East Africa about six years ago. The school’s principal said Aman is a phenomenal student and the first one...
The Plant Parlor houseplants shop in Grand Rapids announces closure
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The owner of The Plant Parlor, a Grand Rapids plant shop, announced the shop will close later this month. Owner Danny Parker posted a message to customers on the shop’s website Thursday, Jan. 5, stating the last day of business for the Wealthy Street business will be Jan. 31.
New year, new biz: See what’s coming to Grand Rapids in 2023
Even with a mountain of obstacles popping up, businesses have continued to choose West Michigan as a viable market.
Muskegon Community Angry Over Lack of Healthcare Options In Area
The Muskegon Community is sounding off on Facebook over what appears to be an issue with the amount of readily available options when it comes to getting emergency help or care for their health. In a post made recently, many members of the community sounded off, in what can only be described as somewhat worrisome accusations:
WWMTCw
Herbruck's donates more than 2.2 million eggs in 2022, splattering previous years
SARANAC, Mich. — Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch donated 2.2 million eggs in 2022, surpassing the number of eggs the business has donated in any previous year, according to a Herbruck’s spokesperson. “We strive to be a good neighbor to the communities we serve and are grateful to be...
Fox17
18-year-old shot in leg during Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight. We’re told the victim entered a nearby...
WOOD
Grand Rapids native heading to Sundance Film Festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exciting news for a film producer from Grand Rapids – he’s heading back to the Sundance Film Festival for his film “To Live and Die & Live” that was filmed entirely in Detroit. Jash’d Belcher joins us today to talk...
WWMTCw
Man who fled to Mexico after Wyoming woman murder to stand trial
WYOMING, Mich. — A man who fled to Mexico after the murder of a Grand Rapids area woman was bound over to circuit court in Kent County Wednesday. Yenly Garcia, 44, is facing charges of open murder, felony firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, and possession of a stolen financial transaction device, according to court records.
Berrien Co. Health Department warns of increase in overdoses involving Xylazine
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Berrien County Health Officer Guy Miller explains their southwestern county is now being impacted by the drug called Xylazine. "In 2022, we've seen eight deaths related to it. That rate increase going from one to eight with our population and Berrien County, Michigan, we have seen the highest rate increase in the state," said Miller.
‘Appalling’: Mother ordered to trial in starvation death of teen son
Text messages read in court detailed the last days of a 15-year-old who authorities say was starved and tortured to death by his mother and elder brother, with the pair talking about withholding food from the victim, force-feeding him hot sauce and throwing cold water on him.
Ottawa County health officer pick scorned social distancing
The man chosen to be Ottawa County's new top health officer previously said he does not support COVID-19 mitigation efforts like social distancing or wearing masks.
