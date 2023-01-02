Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Hoisting up sandbags ahead of the Bay Area storm
KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales gives a tour of the Alameda County Public Works station in Dublin as a series of storms are pounding the Bay Area. She's hoisting up a 15-pound bag of sand.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storm timeline: When the heaviest rains will hit
OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Christmas, the Bay Area and beyond has been hit with rain. And on Wednesday, there will be a lot more. In fact, meteorologists say that Northern California will be socked with a winter storm system over the next 10 days, except for a brief break on Friday.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storm updates: live blog
OAKLAND - A major storm marched into the Bay Area Wednesday, whipping the region with strong winds and heavy downpours. The atmospheric river is likely to cause significant flooding, topple trees in saturated soil and knock out electricity. The entire Bay Area is under a flood watch until Thursday night. High wind warnings have also been issued.
KTVU FOX 2
Wednesday's storm expected to impact all forms of travel
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The approaching atmospheric river is certain to make travel challenging, no matter how a person plans to get around. Tuesday night travel on Hwy. 101 saw traffic moving slowly over mostly dry pavement. But Wednesday, experts said the commute is likely to be more of a slog than a crawl.
Glass falls from SF high rise, not known if weather-related
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Large pieces of glass fell into the street in the Fox Plaza area, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. Public safety teams are on the scene and there are no known injuries at this time. Officials describe the incident as “resolved” and say it’s not known if […]
metrosiliconvalley.com
Massive Storms Wash Away The Bay
On Tuesday evening, San Jose City Manager Jennifer Maguire declared a State of Emergency and Mayor Matt Mahan urged residents to prepare for the heavy rains. The proclamation provided emergency powers for the city’s anticipated response and issued an evacuation order to people living near waterways. “San Jose is...
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
SFGate
Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm
As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
How to check Bay Area river levels for flooding in real time
The National Weather Service is projecting flooding on the Russian River this week.
KTVU FOX 2
Crews clear trees threatening power lines ahead of next atmospheric river
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph could topple trees in the next wave of Bay Area rainstorms headed this way Wednesday. In the Oakland hills, PG&E crews are clearing some problematic trees threatening power lines.
KTVU FOX 2
Sandbags in short supply as Bay Area prepares for next round of storms and flooding
SAN FRANCISCO - Across the Bay Area, many homeowners and business owners are scrambling to find sandbags as another round of storms threatens to bring more rain and flooding. In San Francisco, Chenery Street in the Glen Park neighborhood had flooding over the weekend and the Vice-President of the Glen Park Business Association said many shops didn't have sandbags.
North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't. One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
KTVU FOX 2
Officials closely monitor Bay Area steams ahead of incoming storm
California officials are predicting Wednesday afternoons storm to be the worst to hit in the last five years. Officials are closely monitoring creeks and streams as many will likely flood.
KTVU FOX 2
Don't get caught off guard in the Bay Area's next 'brutal' storm
OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Christmas, Bay Area basements have flooded, cars have been submerged and the power shut off in homes across the rain-soaked region. And there's going to be more. While the Bay Area got a short reprieve from a record-breaking storm over the New Year's weekend that brought...
oaklandside.org
A storm is expected to pummel the East Bay for the next 48 hours
Today is the calm before the next big storm, according to the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area office. An atmospheric river of moisture flowing from the tropics to California will bring heavy rainfall and winds ranging from 20 to 60 mph, likely causing widespread flooding and landslides. Other expected impacts include:
santaclaranews.org
Another Major Storm Expected Today, Valley Water Identifies Problem Areas and Offers Free Sandbags
Another atmospheric river will drench the Bay Area today. Santa Clara Valley Water District listed the following “hot spots” as areas that could flood:. Uvas Creek, with potential flooding of Highway 101 in Gilroy. San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto. Ross Creek at Cherry Avenue in San Jose.
KTVU FOX 2
More rain on the way after historic storm
San Francisco had its second wettest day on record in the most recent storm which dropped more than 5 inches of rain on the city. Other Bay Area cities saw huge accumulations. As much as 2 to 4 more inches of rain may fall around the Bay Area this week.
Bay Area storm: Here's what to do if your house floods
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County’s health officials are outlining steps to take if your home or property becomes flooded during this week’s atmospheric river-powered rainstorm. “County Health urges residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their families. Floodwater may contain raw sewage, animal waste, toxic substances, chemical compounds, fungus, bacteria, and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Rain cancels school in South San Francisco
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - The South San Francisco Unified School District is closing all schools Thursday because of the pounding rain pummeling through the region. Thursday is a minimum day. Afterschool care will be available for essential workers who can't take time off. Heavy rain accompanied by 40 to...
KTVU FOX 2
Guadalupe River in San Jose is rising fast in latest Bay Area storm
Amanda Quintana is along the Guadalupe River in San Jose where unhoused people are living in tents. In prior years, some people have almost drowned.
