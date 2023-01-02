ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

14news.com

High water warnings around western Ky. as severe weather causes flooding

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As storms roll through western Kentucky, officials say areas are seeing severe damage including flooding. Muhlenberg County was under a tornado warning, and also had some flash flooding. Ohio County experienced power outages for about 70 customers this morning. Muhlenberg County Schools officials say they...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Flood warnings in effect

(WSAZ) -- Tuesday, a flood warning is in effect for several counties in the region. According to the National Weather Service, the following counties are under a flood warning until 7:45 p.m.:. OHIO. Athens. Gallia. Jackson. Lawrence. Meigs. Vinton. KENTUCKY. Greenup. WEST VIRGINIA. Mason. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and...
OHIO STATE
Middle Tennessee Source

WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
TENNESSEE STATE
wkdzradio.com

Heavy Rain And Strong Thunderstorms Possible Monday Night

The National Weather Service says Western Kentucky could experience heavy rainfall and some strong thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning. According to the Paducah office of National Weather Service another round of thunderstorms with locally heavy rain is expected to develop Monday through Tuesday. Heavy rain and possibly some flooding is possible.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

On Alert for thunderstorms tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Low clouds and rain return to the forecast this afternoon until Tuesday evening until a cold front sweeps through the area. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely through Tuesday evening. The primary concern is torrential rainfall, however there is an isolated threat for a few severe thunderstorms. Tonight, cloudy with showers and storms likely as lows drop into the lower 60s.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WLWT 5

A flood advisory in effect for several Northern Kentucky counties

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood advisory for several counties in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky until 12:45 p.m. This includes areas of Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties. Use caution when traveling near creeks and streams in these areas. Click the...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westkentuckystar.com

Most flooded roads reopened since yesterday

Western Kentucky roads are much improved a day after 2 to 5 inches of rain caused flash flooding. US 62 in Carlisle County is back open between Bardwell and KY 121. KY 783/Crossland Rd has Water Over Road signs at the Wiswell community near Jackson Creek and Middle Fork Clarks River.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth

INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tracking heavy rain in Indiana, staying warm too

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! It is a warm start to the new year with highs today in the 50s. We stay in the 50s overnight with heavy rain moving in. 60s by Tuesday afternoon before temperatures tumble by the end of the week to a bit more seasonal conditions.
INDIANA STATE
Evansville IN
