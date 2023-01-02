Read full article on original website
Tornado Watch Canceled
A majority of North Alabama and parts of Tennessee under a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
clarksvillenow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
14news.com
High water warnings around western Ky. as severe weather causes flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As storms roll through western Kentucky, officials say areas are seeing severe damage including flooding. Muhlenberg County was under a tornado warning, and also had some flash flooding. Ohio County experienced power outages for about 70 customers this morning. Muhlenberg County Schools officials say they...
WSAZ
Flood warnings in effect
(WSAZ) -- Tuesday, a flood warning is in effect for several counties in the region. According to the National Weather Service, the following counties are under a flood warning until 7:45 p.m.:. OHIO. Athens. Gallia. Jackson. Lawrence. Meigs. Vinton. KENTUCKY. Greenup. WEST VIRGINIA. Mason. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and...
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
Several Water Rescues Underway in Kentucky Amid Flooding, Powerful Storms
An onslaught of winter storms has wreaked havoc on the U.S. in recent weeks. However, states spanning the Southeast just can’t seem to catch a break. On Monday, powerful storms and severe flooding began impacting several Southern states. By Tuesday, first responders were called out to conduct multiple water rescues in Kentucky as the storms’ conditions worsened.
WAND TV
Tornado warnings cleared across central Illinois, severe weather continues
(WAND) — Multiple Tornado Warnings were issued across central Illinois on Monday afternoon. The Warnings have expired but severe weather will continue through the evening. Current Watches, Warnings or Advisories for Illinois here. Watch tornado coverage from this afternoon here.
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
wkdzradio.com
Heavy Rain And Strong Thunderstorms Possible Monday Night
The National Weather Service says Western Kentucky could experience heavy rainfall and some strong thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning. According to the Paducah office of National Weather Service another round of thunderstorms with locally heavy rain is expected to develop Monday through Tuesday. Heavy rain and possibly some flooding is possible.
14news.com
On Alert for thunderstorms tonight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Low clouds and rain return to the forecast this afternoon until Tuesday evening until a cold front sweeps through the area. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely through Tuesday evening. The primary concern is torrential rainfall, however there is an isolated threat for a few severe thunderstorms. Tonight, cloudy with showers and storms likely as lows drop into the lower 60s.
WLWT 5
A flood advisory in effect for several Northern Kentucky counties
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood advisory for several counties in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky until 12:45 p.m. This includes areas of Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties. Use caution when traveling near creeks and streams in these areas. Click the...
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
wevv.com
Multiple western Kentucky roads impacted by flooding Tuesday morning
KY 762 - 0 - 1 KY 2127 - high water at 6.75 - 5.76. KY181 road closed signs (12.4-12.7) & (15.2-16.5) KYTC says that drivers are strongly encouraged to turn around should they encounter water over the road, and reminds motorists that the power of water shouldn't be underestimated.
westkentuckystar.com
Most flooded roads reopened since yesterday
Western Kentucky roads are much improved a day after 2 to 5 inches of rain caused flash flooding. US 62 in Carlisle County is back open between Bardwell and KY 121. KY 783/Crossland Rd has Water Over Road signs at the Wiswell community near Jackson Creek and Middle Fork Clarks River.
Wave 3
Water rescues and flooding impact several counties across WAVE Country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flash flooding impacted several people across WAVE County Tuesday. In Meade county, Laura Thomas said her animals have been flooded in all day and her family is worried about their animals surviving. “What, less than two weeks ago, we were working very hard to keep our...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth
INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
Strong to Severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
cbs4indy.com
Tracking heavy rain in Indiana, staying warm too
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! It is a warm start to the new year with highs today in the 50s. We stay in the 50s overnight with heavy rain moving in. 60s by Tuesday afternoon before temperatures tumble by the end of the week to a bit more seasonal conditions.
Minnesota Department Of Transportation Updates No Travel Advisory To Include 12 Counties
The winter storm that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning for the Duluth area Tuesday afternoon is already wreaking havoc in other parts of the state. In fact, road conditions have deteriorated so badly that the Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an official No...
