ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNfuo_0k0v7Cnt00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It looks like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has more than football on his calendar for 2023.

He apparently also has a pretty special dinner in the works.

TMZ Sports caught up with Henry Winkler at a Beverley Hills restaurant recently. The ‘Happy Days ‘actor told the site that he and Mahomes are planning to do dinner very soon.

The bromance between the actor and NFL star started when Winkler talked about Mahomes on “ The Rich Eisen Show ” last year.

Kansas City Chiefs surprise Salvation Army volunteer with Super Bowl LVII tickets

Have you met Patrick Mahomes? He’s one one of my heroes. His ability is such a cut above. He is so passionate in the way he plays. He is so “improvisorial” in the way he plays. He is so sure. I just think it is instincutally great.

Does he listen? Patrick, Hi!

Henry Winkler

Mahomes heard the interview and invited Winkler to the Chiefs vs. Chargers game in LA.

Winkler attended the game, wearing a Mahomes jersey, and the two met on the sideline before kickoff at SoFi Stadium.

Winkler told TMZ Sports he already has the dinner planned, right down to the menu. The 77-year-old actor said he plans to serve Mahomes chicken-stuffed-with-ricotta.

The dinner won’t happen for at least another month. Winkler told TMZ Sports that he would let Mahomes win another Super Bowl first.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Us Weekly

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes Share Sweet Photo of Children Sterling and Bronze: ‘My Babies’

Sibling snuggles! Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are loving their life as a family of four. “My babies 🥺,” Matthews, 27, captioned a Friday, December 23, Instagram Story, tagging Mahomes’ account. In the photo, 4-week-old Bronze turned his head while lounging in his bed to face 22-month-old sister Sterling. The newborn wore a white onesie with […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last month Patrick Mahomes and  Brittany Mahomes are soaking up their first holiday as a family of four. Brittany, 27, shared photos from the family's holiday on Instagram Sunday, showing newborn son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, celebrating the annual December holiday. In one post on her feed, Brittany shared a set of images of her family posing together in complementing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Santa in Sweet Photos: 'We Didn't Scream'

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently welcomed son Bronze, joining daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months Sterling Skye is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Monday, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes brought their 21-month-old daughter to meet Santa Claus, snapping pictures with the jolly man during a holiday party. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a snap on Instagram of her and Sterling both sitting on Santa's lap while Patrick crouches and smiles beside them. Brittany looks festive in a green off-the-shoulder gown while her little girl sports a red and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Shannon Sharpe's Decision

FS1's popular debate talk show Undisputed was without one notable member this Tuesday morning.  Viewers tuning into the broadcast today quickly realized that Skip Bayless, normally accompanied by NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, was performing a solo show.  In the hours since, many have ...
FOX 2

FOX 2

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy