Several new laws take effect in the Carolinas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A new year means new laws in the Carolinas are now in effect.

In North Carolina, you will pay less in individual income tax in 2023. The state tax is being reduced from 4.99% to 4.75%. However, you could pay more for gas as the fuel tax is going up by about two cents a gallon.

Other new laws have to do with the state’s prison and probation systems, as well as restricting third-party selling online.

In South Carolina, the Comprehensive Tax Reduction Act has begun. The top income tax bracket will drop from 7% to about 6.5%.

Another law creates stricter guidelines for police certification, misconduct reports, and de-escalation training. The bill also puts more restrictions on the use of force, such as cracking down on choke holds and no-knock warrants.

(WATCH BELOW: New NC laws on arson, domestic protections begin Thursday)

