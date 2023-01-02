Homemade sweetened condensed milk is made with only 4 simple ingredients in just a few minutes. It is so quick and easy to make this homemade version of a pantry staple. It wasn’t until I was in the middle of making a recipe and I realized I lacked an actual can of sweetened condensed milk that I found out you could just as easily make it at home. With just 4 simple pantry staples I was able to make a batch of this sweetened condensed milk substitute and not notice a difference between the homemade and the real thing. My recipe turned out perfect and I didn’t have to put my recipe on hold to pack up a car full of kids! Of course it is convenient to use a can if you have one, but it’s nice to know that you can make it easily from scratch if needed!

13 DAYS AGO