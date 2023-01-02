Read full article on original website
Related
What is a digital dollar, and what does it mean for privacy and banking?
With fewer consumers using cash on a regular basis and more countries adopting virtual currency, the New York Federal Reserve Bank and several other major banks last month launched a 12-week pilot program to test the use of a digital dollar. But some experts and activists question whether a digital currency will live up to its potential, like making banking more affordable.
The Verge
The Fed, FDIC, and currency comptroller are warning banks about messing with crypto
Three federal financial agencies put out a joint statement on Tuesday warning banks about the “key risks for banks associated with crypto-assets and the crypto-asset sector.” The statement explains that while banks aren’t wholesale banned or discouraged from providing services to crypto firms, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency believe that issuing or holding cryptocurrency is “highly likely to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices.”
Regulators Warn U.S. Banks on Crypto Risks Including ‘Fraud and Scams' After FTX Collapse
U.S. banking regulators warned financial institutions on Tuesday that dealing with cryptocurrency exposes them to an array of risks, including scams and fraud. "The events of the past year have been marked by significant volatility and the exposure of vulnerabilities in the crypto-asset sector," the regulators said in a joint statement from the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
CoinDesk
US Federal Reserve, Other Agencies Continue to Warn Banks About Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. Federal Reserve and other regulators issued a crypto warning for the banking system Tuesday, though the statement doesn’t extend any new policies about how traditional lenders deal with digital assets. “Given...
crowdfundinsider.com
Anchorage Digital to Use Bear Market in 2023 to Establish Secure Digital Asset Ecosystem
2022 has been a year “like no other—marked by market volatility for both crypto and traditional markets,” according to an update from Anchorage Digital. Anchorage Digital claims that it was “built for exactly this moment.”. And within this volatility, they have “continued to grow and expand...
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
wealthinsidermag.com
India’s Central Bank Chief: Cryptocurrencies Will Cause Next Financial Crisis if They’re Not Banned
The governor of India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has warned that the next financial crisis will come from cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin and ether. The central bank chief added that cryptocurrencies pose “huge inherent risks” to India’s macroeconomic and financial stability. Indian Central...
crowdfundinsider.com
Reg CF Investment Crowdfunding Declines in 2022, Impacted by a Slumping Economy
During 2022, Reg CF, the smallest crowdfunding securities exemption, took a bit of a hit as the number of investors declined, and the total amount of investments dropped by 12.8% from $578.8 million in 2021. This is according to a report by Crowdfund Capital Advisors (CCA), a firm that tracks Reg CF issuers and offerings. These numbers went in the wrong direction in 2022, even after the SEC increased the funding cap for the exemption in the Spring of 2021 to $5 million from $1.07 million. The cause? The challenging economic environment including record-high levels of inflation and rising interest rates. As the Fed wants, everyone is pulling back in this risk-off environment, preserving capital while leaving some smaller firms in the lurch.
Banks should be more cautious on crypto contagion risks, U.S. regulators warn
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Banks should be more careful about the risks of fraud, legal uncertainty and misleading disclosures by crypto firms, U.S. regulators warned on Tuesday, just two months after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX stunned the financial world.
crowdfundinsider.com
Yieldstreet Comments on Legal Finance as Investment Option, Reveals that Platform Returned $600M to Investors in 2022
Yieldstreet notes that in this challenging market environment, where stocks and bonds have been largely underperforming, investors “may be looking to allocate their capital to assets with little correlation to public markets.”. Yieldstreet points out that one of the most, if not the most, uncorrelated alternative asset class “is...
crowdfundinsider.com
CryptoKG to Provide Exchange for Trading Crypto and Tokenized Assets
With FTX’s former CEO now looking at the possibility of life in prison, the past six months of the ongoing crypto crisis “have left the popularity of digital currency at a new low,” according to an update shared with CI. However, professional exchange CryptoKG is hoping that,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Over 90% of Australians have Set Financial Goals for 2023, CommBank Research Reveals
As new CommBank research reveals top financial New Year’s resolutions for Australians, CBA’s Chief Behavioral Scientist explains “some practical strategies to help achieve New Year’s goals.”. With cost of living pressures top of mind, new consumer research released by Commonwealth Bank reveals Australians are “looking to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Group of Federal Regulators Warn Banks on Providing Crypto Services: Cautions on Fraud, Scams, Risk
Three federal bank regulators, including the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), US Federal Reserve Bank, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), have joined to caution the public on “crypto asset” risks to banking firms. The statement follows a year of turmoil in digital asset markets,...
CoinTelegraph
Israeli securities regulator moves to establish crypto legal framework
The Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) proposes a framework for regulating digital assets as an increasing number of Israeli investors are exposed to digital assets, and over 150 companies operate in Israel, according to the regulator. The regulator released a proposal in January 2023, outlining its purpose to achieve the “double...
crowdfundinsider.com
Nearly 100 Publicly Disclosed Crypto-Related Investigations Conducted Last Year, Report Reveals
In 2022, several notable federal indictments, sentences, and seizures related to cryptocurrency were “made public in the United States,” the CertiK team noted. To understand the extent and nature of government activity in Web3, CertiK has conducted research and analysis “on the state of federal and regulatory crypto investigations in 2022.”
cryptonewsbtc.org
5 Best Long-Term Cryptocurrencies To Buy In 2023
It’s not information that digital currencies are right here to remain. Because it emerged, it has outperformed all different belongings by a big margin. Regardless of the dangers that include their volatility, cryptocurrencies have confirmed to be a viable funding choice. These are decentralised methods that allow safe transaction verification and switch with out the necessity for a government. It may be used as a medium of change for items and providers, which may then be traded on varied on-line exchanges for fiat currencies or different cryptocurrencies.
Agencies: Banks Must Manage Risk Around Crypto-Assets
Three U.S. agencies said that banks must be wary of the risks of crypto-assets. In a joint statement released Tuesday (Jan. 3), the organizations — the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) — said that while banks are not prohibited or discouraged from providing banking services as permitted by law or regulation, the agencies are assessing how crypto-related activities can be conducted.
crowdfundinsider.com
Paysend to Open Global Markets for UK SMEs with Payments Fintech Currencycloud
When conducting business overseas, companies of all sizes can be hampered by slow payment times, high costs and limited transfer options, according to an update from Paysend. However, these barriers are “particularly cumbersome for SMEs, which have fewer resources in terms of workforce and cash to spare.” To thrive, young companies need space “to focus on growth and access to international markets rather than a lengthy financial administration.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Adoption Still in Early Growth Phase as Relatively Small Percentage of People Invested in Crypto-Assets: Report
The Bitcoin market has evolved “dramatically” since its launch in 2009, according to an update from Kraken. The team at Kraken notes that what was once an “intimately small” group of tech enthusiasts has grown into a global community of investors. Some 40 million crypto wallet addresses now reportedly “hold bitcoin in varying amounts; a percentage of which belong to major institutional investors that were once too wary to dip their feet in the industry.”
cryptopotato.com
Crypto is Here to Stay Despite Terrible 2022: World Economic Forum
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has made some bold predictions for the crypto industry following one of the worst years in its brief history. In a report on Jan. 2, the international non-governmental and lobbying organization said that crypto will continue to be an integral part of the “modern economic toolkit.”
Comments / 0