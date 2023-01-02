During 2022, Reg CF, the smallest crowdfunding securities exemption, took a bit of a hit as the number of investors declined, and the total amount of investments dropped by 12.8% from $578.8 million in 2021. This is according to a report by Crowdfund Capital Advisors (CCA), a firm that tracks Reg CF issuers and offerings. These numbers went in the wrong direction in 2022, even after the SEC increased the funding cap for the exemption in the Spring of 2021 to $5 million from $1.07 million. The cause? The challenging economic environment including record-high levels of inflation and rising interest rates. As the Fed wants, everyone is pulling back in this risk-off environment, preserving capital while leaving some smaller firms in the lurch.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO