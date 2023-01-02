Tottenham's top-four finish was 'a miracle' and title talk 'crazy' – Antonio Conte

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte gave a brutal assessment of his side's aspirations for the season after their 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Spurs went behind for the 10th game in a row in all competitions and were deservedly beaten by Unai Emery's side.

The result means Tottenham have won just two of their last seven in the Premier League and Conte sought to dampen expectations after the match.

"Last season we achieved a miracle by finishing fourth," the Italian said. "And it happened why? Because we played only one competition, and we played with 12 players, 13 players, and they didn’t have injuries in the last 15 games, and we played with the best players every game."

Spurs were without a number of key players on Sunday, including Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur and Richarlison.

"I remember very well in the start in the summer many people spoke about Tottenham as title contenders," Conte went on. "It was a bit crazy to read this. But to become title contenders, to become a team ready to fight to win something, you need to have solid foundations, it needs to have 13, 15 strong players, quality, and you have to have young players to develop.

“And every season you can add two players, but two players at 50, 60, 70 million. And in this way it means you’re signing important players that can improve the quality and level of your team."

And he added: "You need time and patience. I understand that the fans are disappointed because they can say ‘yeah, but we are patient for a long time’. But the situation is this. If you want the truth, I tell you the truth."

Conte also gave a surprisingly pessimistic assessment of Spurs' hopes this season, perhaps in an attempt to convince the board that transfers are needed in the January window.

"The league will be very difficult for us," he said. "I want to be very clear. I have said this to the club, I have said my opinions. The fans deserve the best. Maybe to stay in fifth is the best. Maybe sixth, seventh, fifth or fourth is the best."