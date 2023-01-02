Read full article on original website
At least four dead after bus skids off road and plunges over bridge into raging river during heavy rain
FOUR people have died and others are missing after a bus plunged into a river while crossing a bridge. The accident happened in Spain's northwestern Galicia region near Vigo and the border with Portugal. The bus skidded off the road on the bridge for reasons that remain unclear and plunged...
Pilot, 2 British visitors among 4 killed in Australia crash
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A pilot, two British visitors and a Sydney woman have been identified as the four people killed in a collision of two helicopters over the waterfront at an Australian tourist hotspot. Authorities say it was fortunate the death toll in the crash of two aircraft operated by Sea World Helicopters was not higher. The pilot of the second helicopter managed to land safely on a sandy outcrop despite the aircraft being damaged in the collision Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. “Considering the damage that was done to the front left-hand section of the helicopter, where the pilot was sitting, that has been a remarkable achievement,” said Australian Transport Safety Bureau Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell, whose office is investigating the crash. “So whilst it has been very tragic that four people have lost their lives and many people are mourning this morning, we could have had a far worse situation here and the fact that one helicopter managed to land has been quite remarkable.”
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
50+ Missing in Casino Mega Blaze as Tourists Leap to Their Deaths
Dozens of Thai tourists are feared dead after a massive blaze ripped through a casino complex in a Cambodian border town, with reports of people throwing themselves from windows and the roof of the burning building.The blaze at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet began in a lower-floor restaurant at around midnight and quickly climbed up the 15-story building, fanned by heavy winds. Firefighters, including Thai crews from across the border, took about 14 hours—until 2 p.m. on Thursday—to bring the flames under control, by which point the building was a burned-out wreck.Local officials said that 16...
Deadly Black Mamba Found Under Family Christmas Tree: 'Shocked'
"It's one of the more amusing places I've found a mamba," said snake catcher Nick Evans.
Sea World helicopter crash: chief pilot Ash Jenkinson among four killed on Gold Coast
Ash Jenkinson, 40, was the chief pilot for Sea World Helicopters which runs tours from the Gold Coast theme park and was behind the controls of the destroyed helicopter.
M62 crash: Shaan Hussain died when supercar overturned - police
A man who died in a motorway crash near Huddersfield was a passenger in a luxury supercar when it overturned, police have confirmed. Shaan Hussain, 20, from Bradford, was travelling in a black Lamborghini Urus when it crashed between junctions 22 and 23 of the M62 early on 21 December.
UK trains disrupted again as workers stage fresh strikes
LONDON (AP) — Commuters returning to work on Tuesday after the Christmas break were advised not to travel as tens of thousands of British rail workers stage a fresh round of strikes that will disrupt services all week. Around half of the U.K.’s railway lines are closed, and only...
Couple from Merseyside killed in mid-air helicopter crash in Australia
A married couple from Merseyside have been killed in a mid-air crash between two helicopters on Australia’s Gold Coast.Diane and Ron Hughes died in the incident which happened at around 2pm local time – 4am GMT – on Monday in Main Beach.Queensland Police said the pilot and three passengers died at the scene, including a pair travelling from the UK – a 57-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man – and a 36-year-old woman from Glenmore Park, New South Wales.Four people have died following a crash involving two helicopters on the Gold Coast yesterday afternoon, Monday January 2. https://t.co/onqzZ1nkc0 pic.twitter.com/atK6nog0ox— Queensland...
Security footage shows prisoner who escaped Mexican prison during deadly riot attempting to cross US border
Mexican army special forces arrive in Juárez after prison break and other developments.
Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'
A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
Massive rhino chases startled tourists through national park
Startled tourists captured the moment they were chased by a giant rhino while driving through a national park.The video, filmed on 30 December, shows the animal charging at their vehicle as they attempt to speed away through Manas National Park in the Baksa district of Assam, India.According to SWNS, the rhino chased the tourists for 1km, as those fleeing are heard screaming in fear.Eventually, it began to tire and the vehicle was able to drive away.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Thor the wandering walrus spotted in Scarborough harbour on return to UKWhy Texas should be your top US destination | Travel SmartBusy Philipps shares footage of nasty fall down steps of New York home
People flock to small towns and shun city centres due to flexible working
Seaside towns have thrived since the pandemic while city centres have thinned out as working patterns have changed for good, new mobile phone data has suggested.People have flocked to small towns and suburbs and enjoyed flexible commutes into their offices, according to anonymised phone activity by analytics platforms Placemake.io and Visitor Insights.It covers more than 500 high streets from January 2019 to December 2022, and is based on 8 million mobile devices across the UK.Seaside town Morecambe in Lancashire saw activity shoot up by 70% between 2019 and 2022, while popular resort Bognor Regis in West Sussex surged by 40%.And...
Covid news - live: UK ‘not prepared for new wave’ as XBB.1.5 cases soar
The UK is not prepared for another Covid wave, experts are warning, as the spread of “highly infectious” subvariant XBB.1.5 continues in the UK.University of Warwick virologist Professor Lawrence Young told The Independent that the UK is not at all prepared for another wave if the highly transmissible sub variant continues to spread reapidly.People have been urged to wear masks and remain at home if feeling unwell as the new variant coronavirus XBB.1.5 has led to concerns about the rise in Covid-19 cases.The XBB.1.5 is the highly transmissible version of Covid that caused cases to surge in the UK...
West Coast main rail line closed all week due to landslip ahead of further strikes
As rail passengers prepare for a new year of chaos with multiple strikes, one of the two routes between Scotland and England has been closed after severe flooding caused a landslip.The West Coast main line between Glasgow and Carlisle was suspended on Friday near Carstairs. Network Rail said it will require extensive work to stabilise and repair the foundations of the tracks to allow the railway to reopen safely.A 40-metre section of the line has been affected by the landslip. Engineers are removing mud from the site and will then reinforce the area with over 200 tonnes of new stone.The...
TravelSkills 01-04-23 Low tides reveal mysterious object on California coast
Last month, a San Jose State University professor stumbled on a strange gray fossil that is baffling researchers and sparking a conversation among scientists. Professor Dustin Mulvaney discovered the fossil ingrained in a rock along with other 3-foot-long specimens beneath the Capitola bluffs outside Santa Cruz. In the winter, low tides reveal lost artifacts from the coastline which allowed Mulvaney to document. “Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon,” he said. “What on Earth was it?”
Severe gales over Irish Sea cause Isle of Man-England ferry disruption
Severe gales over the Irish Sea have led to the cancellation of evening ferry crossings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire. The 20:30 GMT sailing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham and its return have both been scrapped, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said. Gusts of...
MoD ‘blowing millions’ on taxis and hire cars while cutting Army, claims Labour
The Ministry of Defence has been accused of “blowing millions” of pounds on hire cars and taxis last year while cutting the size of the Army.A freedom of information (FoI) request by the PA news agency revealed the MoD spent £16.6 million on hire cars for staff in the year to November, up from £12.9 million the previous year.Spending on taxis and chauffeur driven cars increased from almost £583,000 to £967,000.Other Government departments also spent huge amounts on hire cars and taxis for staff in 2022.The MoD spending was through its Phoenix II vehicle contract.The MoD replied to the FoI:...
Australia news live: 60,000 cubic metres of water a second moving down Fitzroy River in ‘dangerous and fast-changing’ Kimberley floods
LIVE – Updated at 07:55. And that’s where we’ll leave you for this Wednesday. Here’s what we learned:. • Major flooding in the Kimberley is “far from over”, authorities say, with the Fitzroy River at Fitzroy Crossing currently sitting at 15.75 metres, around 1.82 metres higher than the previously recorded peak.
