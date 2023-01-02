DC Comics New Superman Era Begins With Action Comics #1051 & Justice Society Of America (JSA)’s Power Girl Wearing The S Shield!

Action Comics #1050 – I have loved Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s run on Action Comics, which has had Kal-El leave Earth to liberate Warworld with an unlikely group of heroes. Since Kal-El returned, I’ve been a little worried as to where this book is headed, as it hasn’t had the same sense of purpose to it. This milestone issue, which is co-written by Johnson, Tom Taylor, and Joshua Williamson, made me feel a lot better about things. Lex Luthor puts one of his plans into action, effectively One More Daying the fact that the world knew Superman’s identity, and laying the groundwork for future storylines. It looks like Johnson is going to continue to write this book, although perhaps with a co-writer, and Taylor is going to continue writing Jon’s adventures for a while at least. This issue has incredible artwork by Mike Perkins, Clayton Henry, and most notably, Nick Dragotta, whom I would love to see on a regular title. I’m not a Superman fan normally, but I’ve enjoyed Johnson’s work here enough that I’m going to keep reading this book, and I think I’m going to check out Williamson’s new Superman series. These are strange times for me.

