DC Comics New Superman Era Begins With Action Comics #1051 & Justice Society Of America (JSA)’s Power Girl Wearing The S Shield!

Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Pulse
DC Comics & Tales From Earth 6: A Celebration Of Stan Lee #1 Spoilers & Review: Dawn Of DC Includes Stan Lee’s Justice League!
DC Comics and Tales From Earth 6: A Celebration Of Stan Lee #1 Spoilers and Review follows. Written by MICHAEL USLAN, MARK WAID, JERRY ORDWAY, KENNY PORTER, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, BECKY CLOONAN, COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, STEVE ORLANDO, ZAC THOMPSON, and MEGHAN FITZMARTIN. Art by LEE WEEKS, KEVIN...
Inside Pulse
DC Comics & Wonder Woman: Historia: The Amazons #3 Spoilers & Review: Gruesome Fate For Hercules / Herakles / Heracles, But Is Diana A Goddess Or Magic Clay Based?! Demythifying Their Shared Past!
DC Comics and Wonder Woman: Historia The Amazons #3 Spoilers and Review follows. Gruesome Fate For Hercules / Herakles / Heracles, But Is Diana A Goddess Or Magic Clay Based?! Demythifying Their Shared Past!. What To Expect. WONDER WOMAN HISTORIA: THE AMAZONS #3. Written by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK. Art and...
Inside Pulse
The Weekly Round-Up #682 With Action Comics #1050, New Mutants #33, Detective Comics #1067, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #27, Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #8 & More Plus The Week In Music!
Action Comics #1050 – I have loved Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s run on Action Comics, which has had Kal-El leave Earth to liberate Warworld with an unlikely group of heroes. Since Kal-El returned, I’ve been a little worried as to where this book is headed, as it hasn’t had the same sense of purpose to it. This milestone issue, which is co-written by Johnson, Tom Taylor, and Joshua Williamson, made me feel a lot better about things. Lex Luthor puts one of his plans into action, effectively One More Daying the fact that the world knew Superman’s identity, and laying the groundwork for future storylines. It looks like Johnson is going to continue to write this book, although perhaps with a co-writer, and Taylor is going to continue writing Jon’s adventures for a while at least. This issue has incredible artwork by Mike Perkins, Clayton Henry, and most notably, Nick Dragotta, whom I would love to see on a regular title. I’m not a Superman fan normally, but I’ve enjoyed Johnson’s work here enough that I’m going to keep reading this book, and I think I’m going to check out Williamson’s new Superman series. These are strange times for me.
Inside Pulse
DC Comics & Batman #131 Spoilers & Review: Risks Of Unplanned Multiverse Travel During Dawn Of DC Era! Demythifying The New Bat-Man?!
DC Comics and Batman #131 Spoilers and Review follows. Risks Of Unplanned Multiverse Travel During Dawn Of DC Era! Demythifying The New Bat-Man?!. Variant covers by JOE QUESADA, STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU, and JASON FABOK. 1:25 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA. 1:50 foil variant cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU...
Inside Pulse
Marvel Comics April 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Reveal End Of Avengers Assemble Event As The Kang Avengers Loom!
Marvel Comics April 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Reveal End Of Avengers Assemble Event As The Kang Avengers Loom!. Behold the Final Chapter of Jason Aaron’s Epic Avengers Run in ‘Avengers Assemble Omega’. Check out the cover for April’s ‘Avengers Assemble Omega’ #1, the conclusion of the ‘Avengers Assemble’ crossover...
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Gal Gadot's role in the DC Universe clarified by James Gunn
The co-chairman of DC studios, James Gunn, clarified Gal Gadot's position in the DC Universe after the cancellation of "Wonder Woman 3."
The third 'Wonder Woman' movie is reportedly on ice, after star Gal Gadot shared an Instagram post saying she 'can't wait to share her next chapter with you'
The new DC movie bosses are reportedly eyeing a major shakeup, as questions linger about the future of Superman, Black Adam, and more.
New ‘Superman’ Pic In The Works With James Gunn Penning, Henry Cavill Not To Star; Ben Affleck In Talks To Helm A Future DC Pic
DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn tonight officially made known their plans for their first movie under their regime: It’s Superman, a script that the latter is currently writing about the Man of Steel’s early days. It’s not an origins story, but a new actor will be sought to play Superman. As for Henry Cavill — while the DC bosses, would like to work with him, he’s been informed he’s not part of the next iteration of Superman given its new direction. The actor later confirmed that , saying, “My turn to wear the cape has passed.” Related Story Henry Cavill...
wegotthiscovered.com
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
DC Studios was actually right to fire Superman Henry Cavill
In 2012’s “Dark Knight Rises,” Batman’s foe Bane threatened to blow Gotham City to smithereens. Bane lost. But ten years later, DC Studios is picking up where the villain left off and wiping out much of the existing DC Extended Universe of superheroes. On Wednesday it was revealed that Henry Cavill was fired as Superman, a cape he has donned since 2013. The new heads of DC, James Gunn and Peter Safran, also recently nixed director Patty Jenkins’ plans for “Wonder Woman 3.” Meanwhile, actor Robert Pattinson’s “Batman” films and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel, with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will be...
Secret Meetings, Tequila and Black Adam vs. Superman: How Dwayne Johnson’s Bid for DC Power Flamed Out
From chaos comes order, to paraphrase Nietzsche. And that is certainly the hope in the new year when it comes to the DC Extended Universe, which endured the most tumultuous 12 months of any studio division in 2022. Amid the upheaval, the release plan for the upcoming “The Flash” teetered following a series of arrests and meltdowns involving its star Ezra Miller, closely guarded “Aquaman” deal points were laid bare in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, and the $78 million “Batgirl” movie was permanently shelved in post-production as a write-down. All that was just an appetizer for an executive shake-up that landed James Gunn...
Inside Pulse
IDW Publishing, Hasbro & G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #300 Spoilers & Review: End Of An Era At IDW As Snake Eyes Returns?!
SEP221679 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #300 CVR A SULLIVAN – 6.99. SEP221680 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #300 CVR B SULLIVAN – 6.99. SEP221681 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #300 CVR C – 6.99. SEP221682 – GI...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Janeway Brings up Bashir, Chakotay, and the Temporal Prime Directive in New Log
Star Trek has revealed a new log record by Vice Adm. Janeway following the events of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season finale, "Supernova, Part 2." The log makes mention of Dr. Julian Bashir from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Janeway's former first officer Chakotay, and the Temporal Prime Directive. (SPOILERS for the episode follow). Janeway (voiced by Kate Mulgrew) records the log about a week after the Protostar crew arrives on Earth. In the season finale, Janeway is seen fighting for their place in Starfleet, eventually getting Starfleet to agree to have her oversee their training as non-commissioned warrant officers:
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
Inside Pulse
Retro Trade Review: The New Teen Titans Vol. 12 By Wolfman, Barreto, Tanghal & Others For DC Comics!
Contains New Teen Titans Vol. 2 #24-31, Annual #2 (August 1986 – May 1987) Written by Marv Wolfman (#24-31, Annual #2) Co-Plotted by John Byrne (Annual #2) Dialogue/Guest Written by Paul Levitz (#28-31) Pencilled by Eduardo Barretto (#24-26, 28-31), Kerry Gammill (#26-27), John Byrne (Annual #2), Jim Baikie (Annual...
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans left speechless with report that Ezra Miller may reprise role after ‘The Flash’
New year, new DC film shenanigans with The Flash drawing ever closer, but it may not be the last we see of Ezra Miller as the character — and fans are not happy they could stay. Most things that get greenlit at Warner Bros. Discovery seem to face the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch
As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
Collider
Disney+ Announces 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date
Marvel fans can rejoice as an official release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Disney+ has been announced. With the film is continuing to see worldwide success at the box office, fans won't have to wait too long to revisit some of their favorite moments when it officially debuts on Disney's streaming platform on January 20, according to a recent report from CBR.
Comments / 0