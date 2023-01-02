Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Related
Pete Rose, recipient of lifetime MLB ban for betting, places first legal sports bet in Ohio
Pete Rose, who received a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball for betting on sports as manager of the Cincinnati Reds, placed the first legal sports bet in Ohio history.
Cubs rumors: 3 final free agents Jed Hoyer must sign
The Chicago Cubs should look at these free agents as the finishing touches for the 2023 roster. The Chicago Cubs landed Dansby Swanson this offseason and added Jameson Taillon to the rotation. Other than those two moves, they’ve been relatively quiet. The Cubs shouldn’t have any serious intentions of...
Cubs latest signing is an inspirational story in the making
The Chicago Cubs brought back pitcher Brad Wieck on Tuesday morning, per FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray. Weick has one hell of a story to tell. Weick has barely pitched in two seasons, but he still has love for the game. The Chicago Cubs inked Weick to a two-year minor league contract. What that means for a chance in the Windy City remains to be seen, but Weick does have successful major-league experience as recently as 2021.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Carlos Correa’s Instagram story could hint at a major update
Could Carlos Correa finally be signing with the New York Mets this week? His Instagram story sent fans into a frenzy. It’s been weeks since the Giants and Carlos Correa reneged on their lucrative contract thanks to issues with Correa’s physical. Shortly thereafter, Correa signed with the New York Mets, only to run into a similar problem.
5 Ohio State stars who won’t be back and their replacements for 2023
With Ohio State now out of the College Football Playoff, expect for these five stars to move on. Ohio State gave Georgia all it had in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, but came up one point shy of stunning the Bulldogs in Atlanta. Many people suggested that the Buckeyes did not...
Rafael Devers contract makes Braves look even better with Austin Riley
The Atlanta Braves look all the wiser after looking at the contract extension the Boston Red Sox gave Rafael Devers. The Boston Red Sox didn’t exactly make their fanbase very happy throughout this offseason. Specifically, they were unable to give shortstop Xander Bogaerts an acceptable contract offer. Then, after negotiating with him at the MLB Winter Meetings, the San Diego Padres swooped in with an 11-year, $280 million contract extension. Bogaerts accepted.
Delusional Michigan fans have cooked up wild Jim Harbaugh replacement
Michigan fans are having to come to grips with the possibility of losing Jim Harbaugh but some delusional supporters have a wild choice to replace him. Despite the fact that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh dropped to just 1-6 in bowl games after dropping his sixth straight with the Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU, Wolverines fans have to appreciate how well the program has built. For two consecutive years, the team has now not only overtaken rival Ohio State but has won the Big Ten Championship and made the College Football Playoff.
Joe Biden visited this popular Cincinnati restaurant on Wednesday
President Joe Biden grabbed a bite to eat at a local restaurant while visiting Greater Cincinnati on Wednesday. Biden, who spoke in Covington to tout a $1.6 billion federal investment to upgrade the Brent Spence Bridge, followed up his speech by going to Just Q’in BBQ in Walnut Hills. He arrived at the...
Chicago Cubs News: Eric Hosmer is coming to the North Side
The Chicago Cubs have been looking for a first baseman. They didn’t land Jose Abreu so the thought was that they were going to stay internal for the job. With Dansby Swanson taking shortstop and Nico Hoerner moving to second base, the middle of the infield looks amazing. However, the corners of the infield leave a lot to be desired. However, the Cubs might have made a move to make it a little bit better.
Red Sox: 3 next moves after signing Rafael Devers long term
The Boston Red Sox have finally reached a long-term extension with Rafael Devers, but what are the next moves Chaim Bloom and Co. can make?. Just as fans were emotionally bracing themselves for Chaim Bloom to begin tearing down the Boston Red Sox after Xander Bogaerts walked in free agency this offseason, the general manager finally bought himself some goodwill. On Wednesday, he and the team agreed to an 11-year, $331 million extension with superstar third baseman Rafael Devers.
3 aces Braves should already have an eye on to replace Max Fried
If the Atlanta Braves do trade Max Fried — which doesn’t seem very likely — then they should replace him with another pitcher of his caliber. FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray threw the coldest of water on some odd Max Fried trade chatter which surfaced about three weeks ago: “The Braves are in win-now mode and by signing most of their young nucleus to long-term, team-friendly contracts, have payroll flexibility and don’t need to trade Fried. Will they listen? Sure. All teams listen on every player. But a trade is highly unlikely this offseason.”
Cubs latest signing may take them out of running for Trey Mancini
The Chicago Cubs agreed to terms with first baseman Eric Hosmer, and he already has a big supporter in starting pitcher Marcus Stroman. The Chicago Cubs have filled a variety of needs through free agency this offseason. They brought in a shortstop in Dansby Swanson, a starting pitcher in Jameson Taillon, an outfielder in Cody Bellinger, and a catcher in Tucker Barnhart. The team did have a need at first base still, but they finally addressed in the form of a former four-time Gold Glove winner and World Series champion.
Red Sox fans shouldn’t fall for the Chaim Bloom redemption arc after Rafael Devers news
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have re-signed Rafael Devers, but should the fanbase forgive him now?. The Boston Red Sox fanbase hasn’t exactly been thrilled with the performance of chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom for his work the past year. This offseason, the Red Sox didn’t exactly do much to improve the roster, although they did bring in Japanese superstar outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Perhaps their biggest move came in the form of the retention of one of their biggest stars.
Greg Beals exits as Akron baseball coach for Marshall without coaching a game for Zips
Former University of Akron baseball coach Greg Beals didn’t even take his first trip to the pitcher’s mound. Beals, according to reports, has accepted the same position at Marshall and his hiring will be announced later this week. Beals recently changed his Twitter profile to list himself as Marshall's baseball coach. UA hired Beals...
Red Sox sign Rafael Devers to monster 11-year extension, halting fans’ fears
Despite fans already preparing themselves for the worst, the Red Sox made good on the promise to keep Rafael Devers with a monster 11-year extension. With the departure of Xander Bogaerts this offseason in free agency, Boston Red Sox fans feared the worst for star third baseman Rafael Devers. But fear no more.
Red Sox trade package to land Pablo Lopez from Marlins for Triston Casas
The Red Sox have reportedly heard from the Marlins about Triston Casas and Boston can make a trade package to get Pablo Lopez back from Miami. It’s been a disappointing offseason for the Boston Red Sox if you’re a fan. The team lost fan-favorite and home-grown shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency through their own doing. To make matters worse, the moves that the team has made under Chaim Bloom have been lackluster overall, aside from landing Masataka Yoshida out of Japan.
Ohio led nation in online sports betting in first 48 hours, data shows
Ohioans may have missed out on the opportunity to legally bet on Ohio State's playoff game Saturday night, but it didn't dampen in any way their desire to participate in the sports betting process.
Ohio sports betting is here: What you need to know
A piece of Vegas has arrived at the Buckeye State as the calendar flips to the year 2023.
Chicago Bears admit to tanking with latest quarterback change
The Chicago Bears are heading toward a top-two draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and their latest move at quarterback further seconds that notion. Heading into a Week 18 battle vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears are on the verge of obtaining either the No.1 or No. 2 overall pick. Given their current belief in Justin Fields, it seems like the franchise will avoid picking a signal-caller in April.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0