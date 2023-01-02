Gangsta Boo , a member of the legendary Three 6 Mafia group, has died. According to reports from local outlets, the rapper was found unresponsive at her home on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1).

Local outlet Action 5 News reported that Gangsta Boo, real name Lola Mitchell, was found dead inside her home while visiting Memphis, presumably for the holidays. Action 5 News spoke with an associate of Three 6 Mafia, Mr. Del, who shared that Mitchell moved to Los Angeles and was working on an album reportedly titled The Boo-Print. Earlier this year, Hip-Hop wired spoke exclusively with Gangsta Boo in connection to her appearance on the series Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition .

Mitchell recorded six albums with Three 6 Mafia, beginning with the group’s debut Mystic Stylez in 1995. She embarked on a solo career in 1998 with the debut album Enquiring Minds, and also a series of mixtapes, including two hosted by DJ Drama and Trap-A-Holics respectively. More recently, Mitchell delivered a pair of scene-stealing cameos with Run The Jewels on the tracks “Love Again (Akinyele Back) ” and “Walking in the Snow.”

DJ Paul joined many others in offering tribute to the late rapper as the news continued to go wide across social media and news feeds. Hip-Hop fans rightly noted how influential Mitchell was to other southern women rappers and helped pave the way for their success.

We’ve gathered some reactions from Twitter and have them listed out below.

Gangsta Boo was 43.

—

Photo: Jason Kempin / Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

The post Memphis Legend Gangsta Boo Dead At 43 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .