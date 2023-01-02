ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

South Africa gas truck explosion death toll rises to 34

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAatC_0k0v6GN000

The death toll from an explosion of a tanker truck on Christmas Eve near eastern Johannesburg has risen to 34, including 10 health workers at a nearby hospital, officials report.

The truck was carrying gas when it got stuck under a low-lying bridge in the town of Boksburg, sparking flames. As firefighters tried to extinguish them the tanker exploded, according to emergency services officials.

A “fire bomb” from the explosion substantially damaged Tambo Memorial Hospital, located about 100 meters (110 yards) away, authorities said. Several health workers were in the hospital's parking lot, some about to leave after their shifts and others trying to move their cars away from the fire.

In addition to the loss of life, the hospital’s emergency unit and X-ray department were badly damaged, Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said.

Other fatalities were residents who had gathered to see the burning truck. At least 321 injured people were taken to the damaged hospital, though some were later transferred to others in the Johannesburg area.

Several houses and vehicles were also damaged by the explosion, according to officials.

“A fireball in the sky,” is how resident Rolf Bjornstad described the explosion to South Africa's News24 website.

“There was heat coming into the house. I thought of my wife, kids, and helping the affected people,” he said.

The South Africa Council of Churches held a memorial service for all those killed in the accident.

The 32-year-old driver was taken into custody a few days after the accident but then was released by officials who said there was insufficient evidence to charge him.

The tanker truck transporting liquefied petroleum gas — used in homes and industries for heating and cooking — was en route to Botswana from South Africa’s Indian Ocean port of Richards Bay, said officials.

The company that had hired the driver, Innovative Staff Solutions, has said that he was not negligent. He had taken a wrong turn and was following directions to get back onto the highway. The clearance for the bridge was not visible but he stopped and estimated that the truck would get under the bridge. But he did not calculate that as the front of the truck went lower in a dip the back end would go higher.

When the rear of the truck got stuck the driver called the fire department and tried to keep motorists and pedestrians away from the site. He collapsed from inhaling the gas fumes and was taken away by an ambulance shortly before the explosion, said local media.

The incident will be investigated, said Tania Campbell, the mayor of Ekurhuleni, the municipality which includes Boksburg.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
TheDailyBeast

50+ Missing in Casino Mega Blaze as Tourists Leap to Their Deaths

Dozens of Thai tourists are feared dead after a massive blaze ripped through a casino complex in a Cambodian border town, with reports of people throwing themselves from windows and the roof of the burning building.The blaze at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet began in a lower-floor restaurant at around midnight and quickly climbed up the 15-story building, fanned by heavy winds. Firefighters, including Thai crews from across the border, took about 14 hours—until 2 p.m. on Thursday—to bring the flames under control, by which point the building was a burned-out wreck.Local officials said that 16...
BBC

M62 crash: Shaan Hussain died when supercar overturned - police

A man who died in a motorway crash near Huddersfield was a passenger in a luxury supercar when it overturned, police have confirmed. Shaan Hussain, 20, from Bradford, was travelling in a black Lamborghini Urus when it crashed between junctions 22 and 23 of the M62 early on 21 December.
The Associated Press

UK trains disrupted again as workers stage fresh strikes

LONDON (AP) — Commuters returning to work on Tuesday after the Christmas break were advised not to travel as tens of thousands of British rail workers stage a fresh round of strikes that will disrupt services all week. Around half of the U.K.’s railway lines are closed, and only...
BBC

Birmingham: Revellers evacuated after city centre blaze

A large fire broke out in Birmingham city centre in the early hours of the new year. Emergency services cordoned off a section of Ladywell Walk near the Arcadian Centre - one of the city's nightlife areas - after a fire broke out among a pile of pallets and timber.
The Independent

Couple from Merseyside killed in mid-air helicopter crash in Australia

A married couple from Merseyside have been killed in a mid-air crash between two helicopters on Australia’s Gold Coast.Diane and Ron Hughes died in the incident which happened at around 2pm local time – 4am GMT – on Monday in Main Beach.Queensland Police said the pilot and three passengers died at the scene, including a pair travelling from the UK – a 57-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man – and a 36-year-old woman from Glenmore Park, New South Wales.Four people have died following a crash involving two helicopters on the Gold Coast yesterday afternoon, Monday January 2. https://t.co/onqzZ1nkc0 pic.twitter.com/atK6nog0ox— Queensland...
BBC

Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'

A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
The Independent

Covid news - live: UK ‘not prepared for new wave’ as XBB.1.5 cases soar

The UK is not prepared for another Covid wave, experts are warning, as the spread of “highly infectious” subvariant XBB.1.5 continues in the UK.University of Warwick virologist Professor Lawrence Young told The Independent that the UK is not at all prepared for another wave if the highly transmissible sub variant continues to spread reapidly.People have been urged to wear masks and remain at home if feeling unwell as the new variant coronavirus XBB.1.5 has led to concerns about the rise in Covid-19 cases.The XBB.1.5 is the highly transmissible version of Covid that caused cases to surge in the UK...
The Independent

People flock to small towns and shun city centres due to flexible working

Seaside towns have thrived since the pandemic while city centres have thinned out as working patterns have changed for good, new mobile phone data has suggested.People have flocked to small towns and suburbs and enjoyed flexible commutes into their offices, according to anonymised phone activity by analytics platforms Placemake.io and Visitor Insights.It covers more than 500 high streets from January 2019 to  December 2022, and is based on 8 million mobile devices across the UK.Seaside town Morecambe in Lancashire saw activity shoot up by 70% between 2019 and 2022, while popular resort Bognor Regis in West Sussex surged by 40%.And...
The Independent

Massive rhino chases startled tourists through national park

Startled tourists captured the moment they were chased by a giant rhino while driving through a national park.The video, filmed on 30 December, shows the animal charging at their vehicle as they attempt to speed away through Manas National Park in the Baksa district of Assam, India.According to SWNS, the rhino chased the tourists for 1km, as those fleeing are heard screaming in fear.Eventually, it began to tire and the vehicle was able to drive away.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Thor the wandering walrus spotted in Scarborough harbour on return to UKWhy Texas should be your top US destination | Travel SmartBusy Philipps shares footage of nasty fall down steps of New York home
The Independent

West Coast main rail line closed all week due to landslip ahead of further strikes

As rail passengers prepare for a new year of chaos with multiple strikes, one of the two routes between Scotland and England has been closed after severe flooding caused a landslip.The West Coast main line between Glasgow and Carlisle was suspended on Friday near Carstairs. Network Rail said it will require extensive work to stabilise and repair the foundations of the tracks to allow the railway to reopen safely.A 40-metre section of the line has been affected by the landslip. Engineers are removing mud from the site and will then reinforce the area with over 200 tonnes of new stone.The...
BBC

Severe gales over Irish Sea cause Isle of Man-England ferry disruption

Severe gales over the Irish Sea have led to the cancellation of evening ferry crossings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire. The 20:30 GMT sailing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham and its return have both been scrapped, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said. Gusts of...
The Independent

MoD ‘blowing millions’ on taxis and hire cars while cutting Army, claims Labour

The Ministry of Defence has been accused of “blowing millions” of pounds on hire cars and taxis last year while cutting the size of the Army.A freedom of information (FoI) request by the PA news agency revealed the MoD spent £16.6 million on hire cars for staff in the year to November, up from £12.9 million the previous year.Spending on taxis and chauffeur driven cars increased from almost £583,000 to £967,000.Other Government departments also spent huge amounts on hire cars and taxis for staff in 2022.The MoD spending was through its Phoenix II vehicle contract.The MoD replied to the FoI:...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
121K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy