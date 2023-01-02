(Clarinda) -- In the wake of Chuck Morris' resignation as county supervisor, county officials are deciding on the best option to fill the vacancy. Morris submitted his resignation letter as the 3rd District Supervisor to County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen yesterday afternoon, effective as of Wednesday at 8:29 a.m. leaving Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes and Todd Maher as the two remaining members on the county board. Wellhausen tells KMA News there are a couple of options to fill the vacancy, the first of which would be by appointment from a committee of Wellhausen, County Recorder Brenda Esaias, and County Treasurer Angie Dow. Wellhausen says the process would be similar to what was conducted in 2017 when Alan Armstrong was appointed to the board.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO