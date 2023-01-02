Read full article on original website
3 Iowa departments, serving millions, merging
DES MOINES — Over 5,000 state workers. More than $2 billion in state funding, or more than a quarter of the state budget. And millions of Iowans — including those on Medicaid — impacted by the services offered. There is much at stake as the state of...
Iowa Republicans eye different take on regent university funding
DES MOINES — Although a Republican-led effort last year to change the way Iowa funds its public universities didn’t materialize, the concept isn’t dead – as lawmakers are airing plans to revisit the idea in the upcoming session in their debate over how much to give the state institutions.
Tax reform, E-15 mandates, part of new 2023 Iowa laws
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - About 11 new laws took place in Iowa, Sunday to start the new year. Most new laws take effect in July after the Iowa General Assembly’s regular session in the first part of the year. However, some laws can be written to start at different times.
The New Year Brings New Laws to Iowa in 2023
With a brand new year comes brand new laws taking effect in states across the country. Iowa has a few of their own that took effect at the stroke of midnight on January 1st, 2023. Some of these range from menial to important. I've broken down four that appear to be the most significant:
Page County officials discussing next steps to fill supervisor vacancy
(Clarinda) -- In the wake of Chuck Morris' resignation as county supervisor, county officials are deciding on the best option to fill the vacancy. Morris submitted his resignation letter as the 3rd District Supervisor to County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen yesterday afternoon, effective as of Wednesday at 8:29 a.m. leaving Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes and Todd Maher as the two remaining members on the county board. Wellhausen tells KMA News there are a couple of options to fill the vacancy, the first of which would be by appointment from a committee of Wellhausen, County Recorder Brenda Esaias, and County Treasurer Angie Dow. Wellhausen says the process would be similar to what was conducted in 2017 when Alan Armstrong was appointed to the board.
These Are The Funniest Towns In Iowa
Does a funny name of a town make you laugh? If the answer is yes, then you came to the right place. Today we are looking at the funniest town names in Iowa. Now I'm not sure how funny the people are in these towns, but I'm sure a few readers are from the listed towns, and they can let us know.
Iowa DNR to treat Nobles Lake, eliminate 'rough fish' population
(Missouri Valley) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hope to remove invasive river species from a KMAland lake. The DNR announced Tuesday they will be treating Nobles Lake this winter under a layer of ice with a low concentration of Rotenone to eliminate rough fish. The 95-acre cutoff oxbow lake is located in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties on the Missouri River Floodplain. Bryan Hayes is a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR. Hayes tells KMA News the more invasive species made their way into the lake, intended to serve as a habitat for waterfowl, following the historic Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019.
Incoming Iowa attorney general Brenna Bird tells 19 staffers to resign
The incoming, newly elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including many in leadership positions but also some longtime staff attorneys, according to Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office who was among those asked to resign. Brenna Bird, a Republican county attorney who...
Iowa GOP trifecta dropped the ball with vets
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. In politics, having a “trifecta” in government is a good thing for a political party—until the trifecta’s inaction on some popular issue starts to haunt those in power. Iowa Republicans served up an example of the consequences of such...
Iowa attorney general joins lawsuits over student loan forgiveness and abortion
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's new attorney general will represent the state in several conservative-backed federal and state lawsuits. On Jan. 3, her first day in office, Brenna Bird added Iowa to a federal challenge to President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness plan. She also appeared to represent...
Property tax reform a 2023 priority for Iowa GOP lawmakers
DES MOINES — Key Republican lawmakers are making it clear property tax reform will be a priority for the 2023 Iowa legislature, which starts next Monday. Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver suggests it may take a while to come up with a plan, though. “All options are on the table with property taxes,” Whitver says. “It’s a really complicated issue and so we’re really taking a holistic look at it to see what is the best long-term strategy as far as property tax goes.”
Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds
DES MOINES — State Auditor Rob Sand has two main policy recommendations for the 2023 legislature. Sand is again asking lawmakers to raise the penalty for those convicted of significant crimes involving tax dollars. “Making large scale theft of public funds a mandatory prison sentence,” Sand says.
New amendment added to Iowa's 'cocktails to-go' bill
The Iowa ABD is updating its cocktails to-go bill. If passed, it'll make cocktails to-go subject to Iowa's open container laws, regardless of container or sealing.
About 20 employees asked to resign as new Attorney General set to enter office
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nineteen different employees in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, including deputies and division directors, were asked to resign from their positions as Brenna Bird (R) will take the position over from Democrat Tom Miller (D). Bird beat Miller, the country’s longest-serving state Attorney General,...
Iowa DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning
A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of...
Morris resigns from Page County Board of Supervisors
(Clarinda) -- After six years on the Page County Board of Supervisors, Chuck Morris has announced his resignation as he moves out of the county. In a release Tuesday afternoon, Morris announced that he had submitted a letter of resignation to County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen, with the resignation effective as of 8:29 a.m. Wednesday. First elected in 2016, Morris won a second full term on the board in 2020. Morris cites increasing rhetoric and vitriol as reasons for leaving.
New law for bottle and can redemption now effective
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big changes started Tuesday for bottle and can redemption in Iowa. The changes allow some stores to end their bottle and can redemption program as long as there is another redemption center within a 15-mile radius. It also increases the fee beverage distributors pay...
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A Lesson on Trains in Iowa
When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
Iowa native leads Marine Corps Band in Rose Parade
