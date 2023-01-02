Read full article on original website
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and much cooler Wednesday
WEDNESDAY MORNING: We begin our Wednesday with clear skies and a light northwest wind. Temperatures will be much cooler, though still above average in the mid-40s. Northwest Arkansas will be in the 30s. By midday, expect continued sunshine with temperatures in the lower 50s. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine will stay with...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain and storms leave; it remain warm and breezy today
The rain is wrapping up in Central Arkansas. It will take a little longer to wrap up in East Arkansas. It will be warm and breezy today. Cooler weather will start to move in tonight. A cool front moving through tonight and tomorrow morning is now in western Oklahoma. It...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: The storms move out, but we remain warm Tuesday
TUESDAY MORNING: Strong storms move out of eastern Arkansas, leaving areas of flash flooding in parts of southeast Arkansas. These floodwaters will gradually recede. By noon, we’re tracking sunshine with temperatures reaching the upper 60s to near 70. TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday afternoon...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm Tuesday, cooler overnight
TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday afternoon with a breezy southwest wind, warming temperatures into the lower 70s. We remain dry for anyone who may be picking up damage left behind following Monday’s storms. TUESDAY NIGHT: Some extra clouds will move through. But we remain...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Severe storms Monday & Monday night
OVERNIGHT: A second round of strong to potentially severe storms develops tonight. Southwest Arkansas should see activity ramp up more around 7pm and near 9pm for Little Rock. Rain lasts through 3am for the metro, with showers and storms clearing the state entirely near sunrise Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s after hitting the 70s earlier today.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Multiple rounds of severe storms possible Monday
MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with cloudy skies and fog. Some areas of drizzle and light rain will also be possible during the morning. Temperatures start out mild, likely in the upper 60s to near 70. Temperatures remain in the lower 70s through late-morning with perhaps a few peeks of sunshine.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 2022 year in review
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With 2022 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to take a look back at where this year’s temperatures and rainfall landed. When thinking back about 2022, the hot and dry summer might come to mind. Temperatures were above average for all of the summer months while rainfall was below average for July, August and into the fall.
Kait 8
Jan. 4: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up a bit cooler this morning across Region 8, but it is not raining or anything this morning. Today highs will be about 15-20 degrees cooler. Sunshine is in the forecast...
5newsonline.com
Tornado watch issued for parts of Arkansas as spring-like temps bring storms to the area
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong storm system is scheduled to sweep through our region Monday, Jan. 2. There is a chance for some severe storms, especially around the I-40 corridor south into the Quachitas. The window for storms is a large one lasting from 1 p.m. to as late as midnight.
Powerful storms and possible tornado cause heavy damage, power outages in Arkansas and Louisiana
Extreme weather has left a trail of destruction in the South. Images taken in the aftermath of strong storms and a possible tornado in western Arkansas show bleachers flung from the stands, light poles snapped in half and a mangled scoreboard at a high school football field. The storm appears...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: 70 percent chance of rain Sunday night, thunderstorms possible
Unseasonably warm air lingers across the area tonight as temperatures fall into the 40s. Watch out for patchy dense fog early Monday that could reduce visibility down to a few miles. Once the fog lifts we should see temperatures finally warm up pretty quickly. As a storm system approaches from...
Strong to Severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
waldronnews.com
Counties in Arkansas with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Kait 8
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A severe weather threat is heading toward Northeast Arkansas. With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their doors to keep you protected across Region 8. Check out the latest forecast: https://www.kait8.com/weather/. Below, you’ll find a list of storm shelters available. If you’d...
Dramatic images show power of severe storms in South after tornadoes reported
The South was slammed after a dangerous and multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek Monday across Louisiana and Arkansas, and there's more nasty weather on tap for the region Tuesday.
Monday storms leave thousands of Arkansas residents without power & communities damaged
Monday storms caused severe damage throughout the state, leaving thousands of residents without power Tuesday afternoon.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Arkansas counties
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You should have all eyes on the skies beginning Monday evening. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in northern Arkansas. The watch last until 9 p.m. It includes these counties:. Benton, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Newton, Ark. Searcy,...
KATV
Arkansas town hit by powerful storms causing power outages and school damage
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As storms move through the state, severe weather and damage has been reported in areas of Arkansas. Our meteorologists Todd Yakoubian and James Bryant are tracking the storms that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon that could possibly have been a tornado. Many residents of the area...
WDAM-TV
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
KATV
Tornadoes possible in Arkansas on Monday
Thunderstorms will become likely across Arkansas on Monday afternoon and evening. There will likely be 2 rounds of storms, one during the early and mid afternoon hours, and another after dark during the evening hours. Each round has the potential to produce isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts. The highest...
