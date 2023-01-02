ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and much cooler Wednesday

WEDNESDAY MORNING: We begin our Wednesday with clear skies and a light northwest wind. Temperatures will be much cooler, though still above average in the mid-40s. Northwest Arkansas will be in the 30s. By midday, expect continued sunshine with temperatures in the lower 50s. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine will stay with...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Severe storms Monday & Monday night

OVERNIGHT: A second round of strong to potentially severe storms develops tonight. Southwest Arkansas should see activity ramp up more around 7pm and near 9pm for Little Rock. Rain lasts through 3am for the metro, with showers and storms clearing the state entirely near sunrise Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s after hitting the 70s earlier today.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 2022 year in review

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With 2022 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to take a look back at where this year’s temperatures and rainfall landed. When thinking back about 2022, the hot and dry summer might come to mind. Temperatures were above average for all of the summer months while rainfall was below average for July, August and into the fall.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Jan. 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up a bit cooler this morning across Region 8, but it is not raining or anything this morning. Today highs will be about 15-20 degrees cooler. Sunshine is in the forecast...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A severe weather threat is heading toward Northeast Arkansas. With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their doors to keep you protected across Region 8. Check out the latest forecast: https://www.kait8.com/weather/. Below, you’ll find a list of storm shelters available. If you’d...
ARKANSAS STATE
WDAM-TV

LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
HATTIESBURG, MS
KATV

Tornadoes possible in Arkansas on Monday

Thunderstorms will become likely across Arkansas on Monday afternoon and evening. There will likely be 2 rounds of storms, one during the early and mid afternoon hours, and another after dark during the evening hours. Each round has the potential to produce isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts. The highest...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy