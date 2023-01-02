ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EpicStream

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
musictimes.com

Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'

Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
murphysmultiverse.com

REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel

In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
TODAY.com

Angela Bassett’s son apologizes for pulling fake celeb death prank on his mother

The son of "Black Panther" star Angela Bassett has apologized for participating in a TikTok trend in which people falsely say a celebrity has died to record another person's reaction. Slater Vance, 16, falsely told his parents that one of his mother's co-stars, actor Michael B. Jordan, had died and...
ComicBook

Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel

Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died

Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video

The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.” Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps. News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed...
ETOnline.com

Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship

If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
GoldDerby

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Danai Gurira on mourning Chadwick Boseman: ‘We went through a lot of that together as a cast’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When the cast of “Black Panther” won Best Film Ensemble at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was star Chadwick Boseman who spoke on behalf of the cast.  “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said as he was flanked by his SAG Award-winning co-stars. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on; a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the...
WDW News Today

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney+ Release Date Officially Announced

Disney has announced that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released for Disney+ subscribers on February 1, 2023, following a record-breaking opening in theaters. If you haven’t caught the blockbuster film yet, be sure to watch the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” teaser trailer and check out the character posters from October. You can catch the Black Panther sequel feature, the highest-grossing November release on record, in movie theaters now or from the comfort of your own home beginning on February 1. You can also check out this review of the sequel film.
EpicStream

EpicStream

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
0
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Epicstream.com is your one stop source for all things Fantasy & Sci-Fi! Movies, television, video games, comic books, we cover it all! Our purpose is to bring you fresh daily content on the latest Fantasy, Sci-Fi, and Gaming news, as well as entertaining quizzes, lists, videos & trailers, comics, and reviews.

 https://epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy