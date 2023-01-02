Read full article on original website
Angela Bassett says 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' scene featuring Queen Ramonda and major new character was cut
Angela Bassett says a deleted scene between Queen Ramonda and T'Challa's son in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was cut to surprise the audience.
Laura Dern Says Her Relationship With Her Ex-Husband Influenced Her ‘Marriage Story’ Performance
Laura Dern was married to musician Ben Harper for many years. She revealed how that translated to her film 'Marriage Story.'
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'
Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
Angela Bassett’s son apologizes for pulling fake celeb death prank on his mother
The son of "Black Panther" star Angela Bassett has apologized for participating in a TikTok trend in which people falsely say a celebrity has died to record another person's reaction. Slater Vance, 16, falsely told his parents that one of his mother's co-stars, actor Michael B. Jordan, had died and...
Taraji P. Henson Says She Hasn’t Been Happy ‘In a Long Time’: ‘The Things I Thought Made Me Happy Don’t Cut It Anymore’
Taraji P. Henson discussed her mental health challenges with radio host Angie Martinez. Here's what she shared about not being happy.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Angela Bassett Reveals How Grueling It Was To Film Her Big Stunt Sequence
Angela Bassett reveals how difficult it was to film her big stunt in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Winston Duke joked that standing ovations for Angela Bassett on the set of 'Wakanda Forever' 'got a little old after three times'
"Like, she had a standing ovation on set after the scene. You know, it got a little old after three times," Winston Duke told "Good Morning America."
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence snubbed in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations
Christmas came early for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) are just of the few A-list actors who landed spots in Monday’s Golden Globes nominations. The controversial...
Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video
The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.” Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps. News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed...
Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship
If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Danai Gurira Reveals Okoye’s Deleted Ending Scene, Teases Her MCU Future
The actress behind Okoye shares key deleted scene in the Black Panther sequel.
Angela Bassett’s Kid Makes A TikTok Apology After Convincing His Mom Michael B. Jordan Died
Slater Vance issued a TikTok apology over viral video with Angela Bassett about Michael B. Jordan.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Danai Gurira on mourning Chadwick Boseman: ‘We went through a lot of that together as a cast’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
When the cast of “Black Panther” won Best Film Ensemble at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was star Chadwick Boseman who spoke on behalf of the cast. “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said as he was flanked by his SAG Award-winning co-stars. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on; a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney+ Release Date Officially Announced
Disney has announced that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released for Disney+ subscribers on February 1, 2023, following a record-breaking opening in theaters. If you haven’t caught the blockbuster film yet, be sure to watch the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” teaser trailer and check out the character posters from October. You can catch the Black Panther sequel feature, the highest-grossing November release on record, in movie theaters now or from the comfort of your own home beginning on February 1. You can also check out this review of the sequel film.
James Corden admits saying yes to “too many” roles ahead of Late Late Show exit
James Corden, the host of The Late Late Show, has admitted he agreed to too many projects over the last few years. The television personality, who is leaving his role as talk-show host later this year, appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, revealing that he rarely turns down an opportunity for new work.
