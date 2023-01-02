ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Criminal Minds: Evolution Returns: What Will Be JJ, Luke’s Fate?

Criminal Minds: Evolution will finally return this week and see the future of JJ (A.J. Cook) and Luke (Adam Rodriguez) after the explosion. Aside from these two’s fate, the upcoming Episode 6, titled True Conviction, will feature a major callback to the original series. Table of contents. The midseason...
epicstream.com

Brain Works Episode 1 Recap: Cha Tae Hyun Meets a Narcissistic Neuroscientist in Jung Yonghwa

Cha Tae Hyun and CNBlue Jung Yonghwa had increased the anticipation as soon as the news of them joining each other for the new Kdrama Brain Works was released last year. Brain Works is a new KBS 2TV Monday-Tuesday Kdrama that depicts the story of a neuroscientist who gets dismissed from his long-time job due to a consent form forgery exposed by an investigator.
epicstream.com

Lioness Release Date, News & Update: Taylor Sheridan's Upcoming CIA Series Adds Nicole Kidman + Details

Nicole Kidman has joined the cast of Lioness, a new CIA drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. The show has secured a well-known star to lead the cast in a classic Sheridan trademark. Kidman is the big star in this case, joining Lioness as the lead after initially agreeing to executive produce (via Deadline). Along with Laysla De Oliveira, the cast of the show also includes actress Zoe Saldaña.
epicstream.com

Hannibal Season 4: Hugh Dancy Reveals Reason the Show Can’t Continue

It has been over seven years since Hannibal ended, and many still hope to see the show’s continuation with Hannibal Season 4. NBC hasn’t renewed the series, and Hugh Dancy wasn’t surprised that the show didn’t continue. Dubbed one of the best psychological horror shows of...
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Actor Wants to Play Adult Omega Beyond Season 2

There is little doubt that Omega has been an adorable addition to Clone Force 99 in Star Wars: The Bad Batch and it's clear that she has grown so much in Season 2. But is it possible that we'll eventually get to see the young clone as an adult? Michelle Ang has admitted that she wants to continue playing the fully-grown Omega in future Star Wars projects.
epicstream.com

James Marsden Expresses Hope for Westworld Season 5 Renewal Despite Cancellation

A few months ago, we learned that HBO has decided to cancel Westworld after four seasons. The decision was met with disappointment from fans and the people involved in the series, especially since there was a five-season plan and we will never get to see it have a chance to conclude the story.
epicstream.com

The Flash Will Introduce the New Version of Justice League

Despite the incoming changes in the DCU franchise, The Flash is still expected to be a pivotal entry due to the exploration of the multiverse and it will also feature the return of Michael Keaton's Batman as well as other characters in the past DC films. So far, the exact...
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 VA Addresses Omega's Relationship with Tech

There is little doubt that some things have changed in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2. For instance, Omega has clearly grown since we last saw her in the first season. Interestingly, it might have to do with her close relationship with the rest of Clone Force 99. Michelle Ang has spoken about Omega's bond with Tech in the second season.
epicstream.com

Wednesday's Reign Comes to an End Thanks to Another Netflix Show

Netflix struck gold with the acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's Wednesday series, a project that pretty much took the entire world by storm and turned Jenna Ortega into one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Nobody was prepared for the unprecedented success of the Tim Burton-directed show which bested the red and black streamer's flagship series Stranger Things in terms of viewership.
epicstream.com

DC Reveals Joker's Jaw-Dropping Fate and It's Next-Level Bizarre

The Joker is already no stranger to peculiar moments, be it in comics or in film and since the character's inception, DC has consistently tested the waters on how far they can go with the so-called Clown Prince of Crime. Well, the new year started off with a major bang for Batman's number foe and the current comics storyline featuring Joker sees the notorious villain in his most bizarre transformation yet.
epicstream.com

Marvel Stars Send Encouraging Messages To Jeremy Renner After Snow Plowing Accident

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, leading him to undergo surgery on January 2, 2023 after a snow plowing accident in his attempt to clear snow away from a stranded car near his Nevada home. Renner’s reps released a statement that says he remains in the intensive care unit in “critical but stable condition.” As Renner tries to recover from the accident, his Marvel so-stars send their personal messages for his speedy recovery.
NEVADA STATE
epicstream.com

Scream 6 Reveals New Image With Potential Spoiler

Scream VI (2023) just revealed a really strange image that contains a potential spoiler... Recently, Scream VI shared a brand-new poster for the upcoming movie which teases many things as to what we can expect from the new sequel. The image showed Times Square where billboards are haunted by Ghostface, while Easter eggs ranged from a musical named "Wrongly Accused" to "Stab 9".
epicstream.com

Star Wars: New The Mandalorian Spinoff Reportedly in the Works

The unprecedented success of The Mandalorian left the door wide open for its creators to expand the universe most fans refer to as the "MandoVerse". As it stands, the Pedro Pascal-led series has already given birth to several spinoff projects, including last year's The Book of Boba Fett and if it wasn't obvious enough, there are major plans to diversify the said universe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy