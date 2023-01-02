Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Criminal Minds: Evolution Returns: What Will Be JJ, Luke’s Fate?
Criminal Minds: Evolution will finally return this week and see the future of JJ (A.J. Cook) and Luke (Adam Rodriguez) after the explosion. Aside from these two’s fate, the upcoming Episode 6, titled True Conviction, will feature a major callback to the original series. Table of contents. The midseason...
epicstream.com
Brain Works Episode 1 Recap: Cha Tae Hyun Meets a Narcissistic Neuroscientist in Jung Yonghwa
Cha Tae Hyun and CNBlue Jung Yonghwa had increased the anticipation as soon as the news of them joining each other for the new Kdrama Brain Works was released last year. Brain Works is a new KBS 2TV Monday-Tuesday Kdrama that depicts the story of a neuroscientist who gets dismissed from his long-time job due to a consent form forgery exposed by an investigator.
epicstream.com
Call Me Kat Season 3: Here’s How the Series Will Make Leslie Jordan Live Forever
Mayim Bialik revealed how Call Me Kat Season 3 will finally address Leslie Jordan’s untimely passing but may stay in the show forever. The later actor played the role of the energetic baker Phil in the series but met his demise in October. According to reports, Jordan was on...
epicstream.com
How I Met Your Father Season 2: Josh Radnor Hints at Possible Appearance as Ted Mosby
With the appearance of the original How I Met Your Mother characters in How I Met Your Father, will fans see Josh Radnor reprising his role as Ted Mosby in How I Met Your Father Season 2?. Fans saw Cobie Mulders as Robin Sccherbatsky in the show’s previous season finale,...
epicstream.com
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Dub Release Date: When Will It Be Dubbed in English?
The tyrannical demon king, also known as the misfit, is coming back in the second season to face a new villain, but will The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 be getting an English dub? If so, when will it come out?. Returning after two years since the last...
epicstream.com
Lioness Release Date, News & Update: Taylor Sheridan's Upcoming CIA Series Adds Nicole Kidman + Details
Nicole Kidman has joined the cast of Lioness, a new CIA drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. The show has secured a well-known star to lead the cast in a classic Sheridan trademark. Kidman is the big star in this case, joining Lioness as the lead after initially agreeing to executive produce (via Deadline). Along with Laysla De Oliveira, the cast of the show also includes actress Zoe Saldaña.
epicstream.com
Hannibal Season 4: Hugh Dancy Reveals Reason the Show Can’t Continue
It has been over seven years since Hannibal ended, and many still hope to see the show’s continuation with Hannibal Season 4. NBC hasn’t renewed the series, and Hugh Dancy wasn’t surprised that the show didn’t continue. Dubbed one of the best psychological horror shows of...
epicstream.com
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Actor Wants to Play Adult Omega Beyond Season 2
There is little doubt that Omega has been an adorable addition to Clone Force 99 in Star Wars: The Bad Batch and it's clear that she has grown so much in Season 2. But is it possible that we'll eventually get to see the young clone as an adult? Michelle Ang has admitted that she wants to continue playing the fully-grown Omega in future Star Wars projects.
epicstream.com
James Marsden Expresses Hope for Westworld Season 5 Renewal Despite Cancellation
A few months ago, we learned that HBO has decided to cancel Westworld after four seasons. The decision was met with disappointment from fans and the people involved in the series, especially since there was a five-season plan and we will never get to see it have a chance to conclude the story.
epicstream.com
The Flash Will Introduce the New Version of Justice League
Despite the incoming changes in the DCU franchise, The Flash is still expected to be a pivotal entry due to the exploration of the multiverse and it will also feature the return of Michael Keaton's Batman as well as other characters in the past DC films. So far, the exact...
epicstream.com
Did Hugh Jackman Just Reveal the Official Title of Deadpool 3? Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Wolverine Star’s Video Mentioning the Rumored Title
Hugh Jackman reacted to Ryan Reynolds getting a shot for an Oscar nomination. However, many fans speculated that he was promoting their upcoming movie Deadpool 3. Hugh Jackman Jokes About Ryan Reynolds' Shot For An Oscar Nomination. Jackman took to Twitter to playfully trolled his pal, Reynolds. The Wolverine star...
epicstream.com
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 VA Addresses Omega's Relationship with Tech
There is little doubt that some things have changed in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2. For instance, Omega has clearly grown since we last saw her in the first season. Interestingly, it might have to do with her close relationship with the rest of Clone Force 99. Michelle Ang has spoken about Omega's bond with Tech in the second season.
epicstream.com
Wednesday's Reign Comes to an End Thanks to Another Netflix Show
Netflix struck gold with the acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's Wednesday series, a project that pretty much took the entire world by storm and turned Jenna Ortega into one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Nobody was prepared for the unprecedented success of the Tim Burton-directed show which bested the red and black streamer's flagship series Stranger Things in terms of viewership.
epicstream.com
DC Reveals Joker's Jaw-Dropping Fate and It's Next-Level Bizarre
The Joker is already no stranger to peculiar moments, be it in comics or in film and since the character's inception, DC has consistently tested the waters on how far they can go with the so-called Clown Prince of Crime. Well, the new year started off with a major bang for Batman's number foe and the current comics storyline featuring Joker sees the notorious villain in his most bizarre transformation yet.
epicstream.com
Marvel Stars Send Encouraging Messages To Jeremy Renner After Snow Plowing Accident
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, leading him to undergo surgery on January 2, 2023 after a snow plowing accident in his attempt to clear snow away from a stranded car near his Nevada home. Renner’s reps released a statement that says he remains in the intensive care unit in “critical but stable condition.” As Renner tries to recover from the accident, his Marvel so-stars send their personal messages for his speedy recovery.
epicstream.com
Scream 6 Reveals New Image With Potential Spoiler
Scream VI (2023) just revealed a really strange image that contains a potential spoiler... Recently, Scream VI shared a brand-new poster for the upcoming movie which teases many things as to what we can expect from the new sequel. The image showed Times Square where billboards are haunted by Ghostface, while Easter eggs ranged from a musical named "Wrongly Accused" to "Stab 9".
epicstream.com
Star Wars: New The Mandalorian Spinoff Reportedly in the Works
The unprecedented success of The Mandalorian left the door wide open for its creators to expand the universe most fans refer to as the "MandoVerse". As it stands, the Pedro Pascal-led series has already given birth to several spinoff projects, including last year's The Book of Boba Fett and if it wasn't obvious enough, there are major plans to diversify the said universe.
epicstream.com
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Image Teases the New Suits of the Team and Nebula's New Arm
As 2023 arrives, a lot of films and shows are coming in everyone's way and that includes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in May. An image has been shared by USA Today for the third installment of the title and it teases the new suits of the team and the new arm of Nebula.
Comments / 0