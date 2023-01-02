Read full article on original website
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Suspect in Takeoff's murder released on $1 million bond, records show
This comes after the suspect's defense team had tried to lower his bond, saying he could not come up with the cash to get out.
New York Post
Bryan Kohberger back in Idaho to face quadruple murder charges
Accused college student slayer Bryan Kohberger arrived back in Idaho Wednesday night on a cross-country flight from Pennsylvania after he waived his extradition. Kohberger, who has been charged with brutally murdering four University of Idaho students, landed at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport around 9:30 p.m. He was shackled and wearing a red jumpsuit with a jacket as he was escorted off the plane by three law enforcement officers. About 15 minutes later, a police motorcade, including a silver truck from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office with tinted windows believed to be carrying Kohberger, drove directly into the underground facility Latah...
