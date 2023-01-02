Accused college student slayer Bryan Kohberger arrived back in Idaho Wednesday night on a cross-country flight from Pennsylvania after he waived his extradition. Kohberger, who has been charged with brutally murdering four University of Idaho students, landed at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport around 9:30 p.m. He was shackled and wearing a red jumpsuit with a jacket as he was escorted off the plane by three law enforcement officers. About 15 minutes later, a police motorcade, including a silver truck from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office with tinted windows believed to be carrying Kohberger, drove directly into the underground facility Latah...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 17 MINUTES AGO