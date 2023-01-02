Twenty Late-Period tombs have been unearthed by archaeologists working at Tel El-Deir in Damietta, Egypt. Preliminary dating of the tombs, found amid an ancient cemetery, suggests they are from the 26th Dynasty, dating between 664 and 525 BCE. Also know as the Saite Period, this time marked the beginning of the Late Period in Ancient Egypt. Some of the burials are encased with a mudbrick lining, while others are simple dirt pits. “The architectural design of the tombs and items of pottery found inside them, had provided a good indication of their age,” explained Ayman Ashmawy, head of the council’s Egyptian antiquities...

