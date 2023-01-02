Read full article on original website
Faces of Ancient Egyptian Mummies Revealed in Stunning Discovery
Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered full-color portraits of mummies – the first to be found in over a century – the Egyptian government has announced. Researchers found the two full portraits of Egyptian mummies and fragments of others at the Gerza excavation site in Fayoum, Egypt, making these artworks the first of their kind to be discovered in over 115 years.
Egyptian ring featuring 'god of fun' discovered in ancient burial
A mysterious burial from ancient Egypt contains gold jewelry, including three rings — one featuring the Bes, the god of fun — and a necklace.
Protective gold idols and 'rejuvenating' amulets found in ancient Egyptian burials
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered about 20 ancient burials, some of which contain gold idols fashioned to look like the deities Isis, Bastet and Horus.
Twenty 2,500-Year-Old Tombs Unearthed in Egypt
Twenty Late-Period tombs have been unearthed by archaeologists working at Tel El-Deir in Damietta, Egypt. Preliminary dating of the tombs, found amid an ancient cemetery, suggests they are from the 26th Dynasty, dating between 664 and 525 BCE. Also know as the Saite Period, this time marked the beginning of the Late Period in Ancient Egypt. Some of the burials are encased with a mudbrick lining, while others are simple dirt pits. “The architectural design of the tombs and items of pottery found inside them, had provided a good indication of their age,” explained Ayman Ashmawy, head of the council’s Egyptian antiquities...
Newfound tomb reveals ancient Egyptians had ‘extensive knowledge of the solar cycle’
Using only a three-foot pole, a square and several robes, ancient architects were able to “perfectly” calculate the orientation of the sun, researchers said.
5 stunning archaeological discoveries that may finally be unearthed in 2023
Here are five predictions about what archaeologists may dig up in 2023.
Lasers revealed 5 ancient civilizations that were hiding in plain sight
Cutting-edge laser technology has allowed archaeologists to find the ruins of villages, ceremonial sites, and buildings hidden in dense forest.
Archaeologists have discovered full-color portraits of Egyptian mummies in ancient Philadelphia
The artwork discovered in the ruins of Philadelphia offers clues to the lives of the communities that lived 2,000 years ago in Egypt.
1,400-year-old Roman bathroom — with bathtubs and a bathing seat — found in Egypt
Photos show the multi-level restroom amid other ruined buildings near a temple.
Israeli archeologists uncover stash of 2,200-year-old coins
Archeologists in the occupied West Bank have uncovered a stash of 2,200-year-old Tetradrachma coins from the Ptolemaic era in Egypt. The coins provide historical insight into the Maccabean revolt.
Tutankhamun’s tomb: How scientists solved the mystery of its hidden rooms
A century ago, Tutankhamun's tomb was discovered. But even today, controversy still rages over whether it contains undiscovered chambers. Here, an Egyptologist puts the rumours to bed… or rather, firmly into their sarcophagus. On 26 November 2022, it was 100 years since Howard Carter peered through a hole in...
What was life like in ancient Rome? These finds from 2022 reveal a luxurious lifestyle
The Roman Empire once stretched across swathes of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa to encircle the Mediterranean Sea. While the empire is long gone, remnants of its inhabitants’ lives remain scattered throughout the region, waiting to be rediscovered. From the Netherlands to Morocco, archaeological findings in 2022...
Gold fit for a queen: Ornate jewelry is found on the remains of a young Egyptian woman wrapped in textiles buried 3,500 years ago in an ancient city built by King Tutankhamun's father
A treasure of ornate gold jewelry delicately placed on the remains of a young woman who died 3,500 years ago has been unearthed in an ancient Egyptian city built by King Tutankhamun's father. Archaeologists found the woman, wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting, wearing a necklace with raindrop-shaped pendants, three...
Researchers Shocked to Discover Nine Crocodile Skulls in Ancient Egyptian Tomb
When you think of Ancient Egypt, what’s the first animal that comes to mind? A cat, right? The most sacred of all animals in Ancient Egypt, cats were believed to be descendants of Bast, the goddess of moonlight and fertility, and were thus extremely highly revered. Should an Egyptian kill a cat, even by accident, they were immediately sentenced to death.
Ancient Humans May Have Sailed The Mediterranean 450,000 Years Ago
Archaic humans may have worked out how to sail across the sea to new lands as far back as nearly half a million years ago. According to a new analysis of shorelines during the mid-Chibanian age, there's no other way these ancient hominins could have reached what we now call the Aegean Islands. Yet archaeologists have found ancient artifacts on the islands that pre-date the earliest known appearance of Homo sapiens.
Archeologists discover 2,000-year-old family tomb in Israel
The Israeli Antiquities Authority has uncovered an elaborate 2,000-year-old tomb at Salome Cave. The location was a burial site and is believed to have been a place of pilgrimage for early Christians.
Archaeologists excavate ‘Jesus’s midwife’ tomb in Israel
JERUSALEM (AP) — An ancient tomb traditionally associated with Jesus’s midwife is being excavated anew by archaeologists in the hills southwest of Jerusalem, the antiquities authority said Tuesday. The intricately decorated Jewish burial cave complex dates to around the first century A.D., but it was later associated by...
