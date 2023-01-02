Read full article on original website
WCAX
AG: 17-year-old with knife fatally shot by NH police
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The person armed with a knife who was shot and killed by a police officer was a teenager, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Tuesday. Officers arrived at a Gilford home late Sunday after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife there.
newportdispatch.com
Teenager fatally shot by police inside New Hampshire home
GILFORD — A teenager was fatally shot by police inside a Gilford, New Hampshire home after allegedly threatening others with a knife. The incident took place at a home on Varney Point Road at around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Today authorities identified the deceased as 17-year-old Mischa Fay. One...
WMUR.com
Suspect in multi-town chase drove head-on toward troopers, state police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — State police said an Enfield man accused of leading them on a chase Tuesday morning was driving an unregistered vehicle and has a record that includes driving while intoxicated. They said Ryan Sharkey, 40, sped away from a trooper who tried to stop him around 1...
Death of Teen Shot by Gilford, New Hampshire, Cop Ruled a Homicide
The death of a teen armed with a knife shot dead by a Gilford police officer the night of New Year's Day has been ruled a homicide by the state Attorney General's office. Police were called to a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. and encountered a teen identified as Mischa Fay, 17. One officer fired an electroshock weapon and the other shot his firearm. Fay was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
AG: Knife-wielding person dies after being shot by police inside New Hampshire home
GILFORD, N.H. — A knife-wielding person died after they were shot by police inside a home in New Hampshire on Sunday night, officials said. Officers responding to a report of an armed person at 5 Varney Point Road in Gilford shortly before 10 p.m. encountered a resident inside with a knife in hand, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.
AG: Investigation underway after knife-wielding NH resident killed in officer-involved shooting
GILFORD, New Hampshire — An investigation is underway after a knife-wielding person was killed in an officer-involved shooting at a home in New Hampshire on Sunday night, officials said. Officers responding to a report of an armed person at 5 Varney Point Road in Gilford shortly before 10 p.m....
mynbc5.com
Bradford Police arrest man with knife who attempted to break into rehab center
BRADFORD, Vt. — Bradford Police arrested a man armed with a knife who attempted to break into a rehab facility on Tuesday morning. Investigators said they found 63-year-old Paul Sileski in a vehicle parked on the lawn of the Valley Vista Rehab Center at 8 a.m. After taking Sileski...
nbcboston.com
NH Driver Charged With DWI, Reckless Conduct After Leading Police on 6-Town Chase
A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving, reckless conduct and several other charges after leading police on a chase through multiple towns early Tuesday morning. Ryan Sharkey, 40, of Enfield, is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated second offense, operating after suspension, misuse of plates and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, state police said. He also had an active probation and parole warrant and a bench warrant for his arrest.
NECN
Authorities Seek Escaped New Hampshire Transitional Housing Resident
Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for an incarcerated man who did not return to his unit after his shift at an off-site job Monday. According to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, Joseph Balestier, 21, is a minimum-security resident at the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester. He was last seen on South Willow Street around 10:40 p.m. Monday and was supposed to return to Calumet House on midnight Tuesday, but never made it back. He is now considered an escapee.
Officials investigating fire at six-story mill in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ma. — Officials are investigating after a fire at a six-story mill in Lawrence Monday night. According to fire officials at the scene, the building is a very large, old structure. Crews were able to successfully navigate the building and put out the flames. The cause of the...
newportdispatch.com
Police chase through several New Hampshire towns ends with crash in Warner
WARNER — A 40-year-old man from New Hampshire was involved in a crash in Warner early this morning after fleeing from police. Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding on I-93 north at around 1:10 a.m. The driver failed to stop for the troopers and...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for assault in Royalton
ROYALTON — A 30-year-old woman from Tunbridge was arrested for assault in Royalton on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a possible assault at the Crossroads Bar & Grill on Rainbow Street at around 9:55 p.m. Police say they responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. As a result...
Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
Man charged with murder after NYPD officers attacked with machete at NYE Times Square celebration
The man with a machete who attacked three NYPD officers at the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, authorities announced on Monday.
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle crashes into New Hampshire state police cruiser in Merrimack County
BOW — The New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 93 north in the town of Bow this morning. According to the report, Michael Dimattia, 31 of Concord, New Hampshire, was operating a 1999 Nissan and attempting to merge into the middle lane.
Manchester, NH, Police arrest same man in second standoff in 2 days
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Police arrested a 30-year-old man in their second standoff with him in less than a week while he was out on personal recognizance bail.Police said they were called to Myrtle Street at about 10 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man acting "erratically." When they arrived, they said they found Tyler Campbell, 30, who had been involved with a standoff with police at the same address just two days before.Police said Campbell yelled at them from a second-floor window, and police set up a perimeter and tried to call Campbell on the phone. When did not answer, police said they used a loudspeaker to call out to Campbell, who did eventually exit the building.Police said Campbell is facing a charges of criminal threatening with a firearm and resisting arrest from the December 29 standoff. He will face charges of stalking and violation of bail for the Dec. 31 incident.
newportdispatch.com
Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash
MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
manchesterinklink.com
Police investigating early-morning fight outside shelter with reported stabbing
MANCHESTER, NH – An early-morning fight outside the Families in Transition emergency shelter resulted in at least one person reportedly injured. Manchester police log shows several calls for a fight starting at about 6:44 a.m. outside 199 Manchester St. City fire and AMR responded and were advised of a person who was seriously injured in a reported stabbing. Police worked to separate several people physically fighting and engaged in verbal altercations according to witnesses who spoke to Manchester Information.
newportdispatch.com
Newport, New Hampshire woman charged as “drug enterprise leader”
NEWPORT — A 39-year-old woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation in Newport, New Hampshire that concluded last week. In November and December, authorities say they conducted a joint investigation into the distribution of controlled substances in the town and surrounding Sullivan County area. The investigation culminated in...
Wells, Maine Man Stabbed 2 NYPD Officers with Machete – Reports
🔵 A 19-year-old man stabbed two NYPD officers near Times Square and attempted to attack a third, according to the NYPD. 🔵 Three media outlets identified the suspect as Trevor Bickford of Wells. 🔵 The incident didn't disrupt the New Year's celebration in Times Square. A York...
