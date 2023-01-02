ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The person armed with a knife who was shot and killed by a police officer was a teenager, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Tuesday. Officers arrived at a Gilford home late Sunday after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife there.
GILFORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Death of Teen Shot by Gilford, New Hampshire, Cop Ruled a Homicide

The death of a teen armed with a knife shot dead by a Gilford police officer the night of New Year's Day has been ruled a homicide by the state Attorney General's office. Police were called to a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. and encountered a teen identified as Mischa Fay, 17. One officer fired an electroshock weapon and the other shot his firearm. Fay was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
GILFORD, NH
NH Driver Charged With DWI, Reckless Conduct After Leading Police on 6-Town Chase

A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving, reckless conduct and several other charges after leading police on a chase through multiple towns early Tuesday morning. Ryan Sharkey, 40, of Enfield, is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated second offense, operating after suspension, misuse of plates and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, state police said. He also had an active probation and parole warrant and a bench warrant for his arrest.
ENFIELD, NH
Authorities Seek Escaped New Hampshire Transitional Housing Resident

Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for an incarcerated man who did not return to his unit after his shift at an off-site job Monday. According to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, Joseph Balestier, 21, is a minimum-security resident at the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester. He was last seen on South Willow Street around 10:40 p.m. Monday and was supposed to return to Calumet House on midnight Tuesday, but never made it back. He is now considered an escapee.
MANCHESTER, NH
Woman arrested for assault in Royalton

ROYALTON — A 30-year-old woman from Tunbridge was arrested for assault in Royalton on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a possible assault at the Crossroads Bar & Grill on Rainbow Street at around 9:55 p.m. Police say they responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. As a result...
ROYALTON, VT
Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
LOWELL, MA
Vehicle crashes into New Hampshire state police cruiser in Merrimack County

BOW — The New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 93 north in the town of Bow this morning. According to the report, Michael Dimattia, 31 of Concord, New Hampshire, was operating a 1999 Nissan and attempting to merge into the middle lane.
BOW, NH
Manchester, NH, Police arrest same man in second standoff in 2 days

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Police arrested a 30-year-old man in their second standoff with him in less than a week while he was out on personal recognizance bail.Police said they were called to Myrtle Street at about 10 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man acting "erratically." When they arrived, they said they found Tyler Campbell, 30, who had been involved with a standoff with police at the same address just two days before.Police said Campbell yelled at them from a second-floor window, and police set up a perimeter and tried to call Campbell on the phone. When did not answer, police said they used a loudspeaker to call out to Campbell, who did eventually exit the building.Police said Campbell is facing a charges of criminal threatening with a firearm and resisting arrest from the December 29 standoff. He will face charges of stalking and violation of bail for the Dec. 31 incident.
MANCHESTER, NH
Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash

MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
MANCHESTER, NH
Police investigating early-morning fight outside shelter with reported stabbing

MANCHESTER, NH – An early-morning fight outside the Families in Transition emergency shelter resulted in at least one person reportedly injured. Manchester police log shows several calls for a fight starting at about 6:44 a.m. outside 199 Manchester St. City fire and AMR responded and were advised of a person who was seriously injured in a reported stabbing. Police worked to separate several people physically fighting and engaged in verbal altercations according to witnesses who spoke to Manchester Information.
MANCHESTER, NH
Newport, New Hampshire woman charged as “drug enterprise leader”

NEWPORT — A 39-year-old woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation in Newport, New Hampshire that concluded last week. In November and December, authorities say they conducted a joint investigation into the distribution of controlled substances in the town and surrounding Sullivan County area. The investigation culminated in...
NEWPORT, NH
