Saugus, MA

Saugus firefighter comforts young child following multi-car crash

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
SAUGUS, Mass. — A Saugus firefighter is gaining a great deal of praise after he went above and beyond the call of duty on New Year’s Eve.

A photo shared Saturday by Saugus Firefighters Local 1003 showed the firefighter comforting a young child following a crash with reported injuries in the area of Essex Street.

In the caption of the photo, the department wrote, “A Saugus firefighter comforts a child after a multi car MVA with injuries and airbag deployment on Essex St. The child was uninjured and reunited with family shortly after.”

The firefighter was also able to retrieve what appeared to be the young child’s tablet.

Dozens of Facebook users commented on the post, thanking the department for everything they do.

“You are so beyond appreciated! Great work,” one user wrote. Another person commented, “That’s a great fireman right there.”

Boston 25 News WFXT

