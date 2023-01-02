ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Girl who was told she would not live longer than a year celebrates 5th birthday

By Nexstar Media Wire, Erin Ivory
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SsbjF_0k0v45og00

( WGN ) – A mother defied the odds by betting her ill newborn daughter would make it to her first birthday. This week the little girl celebrated her fifth.

For Sabiba Auodia, the tubing tethering her 5-year-old daughter Alice is also the one thing allowing her to live.

“I’m her voice now. I’m her breath. I’m giving her the breath to live,” Auodia said.

Five years ago, Auodia was pregnant with Alice, her first child.

On holiday from their homeland of Algeria, Auodia went into early labor and delivered a very sick baby girl. Alice was diagnosed with a rare condition that doesn’t allow her to breathe on her own. Doctors delivered the heart-wrenching news to the new parents that their baby would likely not make it to her first birthday.

“In my mind, I cannot turn off the machine and let her go. I see in her like she wants to live,” Auodia said.

Reunion 10 years in the making: Boy reunites with foster family

Despite being told their baby suffered brain damage that will impede her ability to ever walk or talk, Auodia and her husband chose to bet on hope.

And so began what would be a four-year journey, in and out of hospitals fighting for the miracle they named Alice Chloe.

Olivia Hayes is the Assistant Clinical Manager at La Rabida Hospital. She was there witnessing each new milestone like Alice’s first birthday and then her second.

“There are hard cases and then there are cases that will truly blow your mind. because they are a miracle,” she said. “She is a miracle. She is a miracle since the day she was born and every day since then.”

As her parents learned a new language and carried the weight of the machine required to keep their daughter alive, Alice Chloe found her own rhythm.

“To see our daughter now, she’s happy, walking around, she’s enjoying her life and everything,” Auodia said.

By her fourth birthday, Alice traded the halls of a hospital for those of a school. And each passing birthday and milestone has been an unexpected and beautiful gift for the family.

Alfalfa sprouts being recalled after salmonella outbreak

“I’m the happiest mom in the world. When I see her progressing,” Auodia said. “I feel blessed. I feel blessed to see my daughter here”

A bright-spirited girl, only held back by the heavy machine that gives her breath.

There is a pacemaker that could be placed in Alice’s diaphragm, freeing her from the three-foot cord. It costs more than this family believes they could afford, which is why on Alice’s fifth birthday, gratitude in her heart, Auodia made her own silent wish as she helped her daughter blow out the candles for a birthday they were told would never come.

“My dream is to see my daughter without any cords, any cords in her body, talking walking around and saying ‘Yes, I’m here. Yes, I can,” Auodia said.

A GoFundMe on behalf of Alice has raised more than $4,000 of its $100,000 goal. Anyone interested in donating may do so by clicking the hyperlink above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

MPD: Man throws baby after argument with girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of throwing his 1-year-old son after an argument with his girlfriend at a Memphis hotel. Police say Edwin Conner and his girlfriend were arguing at the Airport Inn when he punched her in the face and began strangling her. The victim said she lost consciousness and woke up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Man arrested for statutory rape in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Carroll County deputies arrested a man on a statutory rape charge on Wednesday, January 4. Deputies were dispatched to a home in the McCarley area around 5:30 a.m. They said Marqabious Markees Hughes, 19, of Greenwood, was arrested and taken to the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility. Hughes was booked […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
People

World's Only Nonuplets, 5 Girls and 4 Boys, Head Home Months After Celebrating First Birthday

Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby's nine babies were born in Morocco in May 2021 at 30 weeks After receiving care for over a year, the Guinness World Record-breaking nonuplets are finally home in Mali. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies in Morocco last May. Afterwards, the children — who arrived at 30 weeks — spent months in the hospital before moving to an apartment, where they continued to receive care, according to the BBC. But on Tuesday, the children arrived safely in Mali, per the outlet. "It's a lot...
Upworthy

Twin sends out 'distress signal' from mother's womb to save her sister's life

Twins always share a special bond. They start their lives together from their mother's womb and are known to be each others' best friends till death. One can't bear to see the other in trouble and go to great lengths to protect them. Maybe that's why Poppy McBride sent out distress signals from the womb upon seeing her sister struggle, leading the doctors to deliver them early and save her life.
The US Sun

I was adopted and reunited with my dad after 30 years – I was stunned to find out where my husband met him first

A WOMAN who was placed for adoption at birth has met her biological father for the first time 32 years later after they both submitted their DNA for testing. When they connected in 2019, Rachael, 32, discovered that she grew up just 20 minutes away from Criss, 53 — and in an even more surprising twist, they learned that Criss and Rachael's husband had already met.
UTAH STATE
Ingram Atkinson

Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
The Independent

Woman pretends to be dead twin every holiday for grandparents unaware of her death

A TikTok user revealed that she has been pretending to be her dead twin sister in front of her grandparents unaware that she passed away three years ago. Annie Niu posted a TikTok video earlier this week that has gone viral and collected more than 8 million views, nearly 2 million likes and thousands of comments.The video showed her calling her grandparents over the holidays and posing as her late sister.“POV: your twin sister passed away three years ago but you still haven’t told your grandparents so now you have to call them every holiday pretending to be her,”...
Upworthy

Bride who received a life-saving organ transplant asks donor's dad to walk her down the aisle

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 23, 2021. It has since been updated. Daniel Donnelly Jr. never got to see his daughter, Heather, walk down the aisle. However, earlier this year, he got the chance to experience what it would've been like when Diana Donnarumma—one of eight people who received organ transplants from Heather after she died in a 2017 car accident in Texas three days before her wedding—asked him to walk her halfway down the aisle on her wedding day. "I try to carry on her spirit the best I can every day," Donnarumma told The Buffalo News. "And I felt like I needed to–but also I wanted to–give her father the opportunity."
LANCASTER, TX
Tyla

Woman doesn’t look eight months pregnant until she turns to the side

A woman on TikTok has left people in shock by showing off her eight-month baby bump, which is virtually invisible from a straight-on view. Watch her video below:. Usually, people can tell when someone is carrying a baby but Nina Monzolevska (@ninamonzolevska) managed to leave her followers stunned, simply by turning to the side.
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
AccuWeather

A Buffalo woman went out on Christmas Eve, telling her daughter she'd be right back. They found her body a few hundred feet from home

(CNN) -- Casey Maccarone's mother was always a kind of superwoman, but even so, when Monique Alexander decided to go out on Christmas Eve, Maccarone worried. It would have been a simple decision any other day, but a blizzard was setting in -- one that would leave some areas of Western New York under more than 50 inches of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
The New West

Woman expected to babysit niece even when not asked

country house trees wooden fencePhoto byJonathan Petersson/Pexels. This story is based on true events, though names have been changed. When her kids were little, my friend Sophie ended up living on her in-law's property. Her husband had been injured, and they were left with no other viable options.
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy