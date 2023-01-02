ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Belichick has no time for report that Robert Kraft isn't happy with offensive coaching staff

By Rob Bradford
 2 days ago

Just as it seemed as though the outcry for a complete overhaul of the offensive coaching staff might temper a bit thanks to the Patriots' win over the Dolphins Sunday, along came Albert Breer's report.

Appearing on NBC Sports Boston, Breer said he is hearing that Patriots owner Robert Kraft "is not happy where the offensive coaching staff is right now." Breer went on to suggest that the Patriots might not only be looking at a change at offensive coordinator, but other spots on the staff, as well.

Breer does point out that the one coach under Bill Belichick that Kraft may be keen on in tight end coach Nick Caley, whose contract is up at the end of the season

When asked about the report on the Greg Hill Show Monday morning, Belichick made it clear that if it doesn't have to do with the Patriots' next opponent - Buffalo - he has no time for such conversations.

"Right now we're focused on Buffalo. That's what we're focused on," he said. "I know he is, we are, everybody in the organization. That's what we're going spend our time on this week and that's what we're going to do. As a team, we're going to prepare as well as we can for Buffalo. Like I said, our goal is to go up there and coach and play our best game."

