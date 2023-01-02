ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Live: The 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda

By Marc Sternfield, Tournament of Roses
 2 days ago

Since 1890, the Tournament of Roses has produced America’s New Year Celebration, bringing the traditions of the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game to Pasadena and the world. The parade takes place Monday, Jan. 2 , beginning at 8 a.m. Pacific due to the tradition of not holding the parade on Sundays.

KTLA 5 in Los Angeles is proud to be a broadcast partner of the 2023 Rose Parade presented by Honda . Live pre-parade coverage begins at 6 a.m. on KTLA 5, KTLA.com, and streaming on the KTLA+ app for Roku, FireTV and Apple TV.

Other websites with the Nexstar Media Group may also stream the parade in select U.S. television markets.

The 134th Tournament of Roses Parade

The Rose Parade travels 5.5 miles down Colorado Blvd. and features four types of entries: floral-decorated floats entered by a participating corporation, non-profit organization or municipality, as well as equestrian units, bands, and Tournament Entries. Rose Parade participants have long histories with the Tournament of Roses and keep the traditions alive.

2023 ROSE PARADE THEME – TURNING THE CORNER

This year, the 2023 Pasadena Tournament of Roses President, Amy Wainscott, announced “Turning the Corner” as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses theme; celebrating the unlimited potential that each new year brings.

“The 2023 theme celebrates turning a corner. Whether that corner is actual or figurative like the unlimited potential that each new year brings—we all enjoy the opportunity of a fresh start,” said Wainscott. “Turning a corner means rising above – alone, or with family, friends and community. This year, as we turn the corner together, we share in the hope, beauty and joy of what 2023 will bring.”

2023 GRAND MARSHAL – GABBY GIFFORDS

This year, former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords is the 2023 Grand Marshal. Gabby’s remarkable recovery from traumatic injuries epitomizes the “Turning the Corner” theme.

“Almost all of us have the luxury to face our challenges in private and many of us also have the freedom to overcome or heal on our own timeline,” Wainscott said. “But when one has no choice but to be both vulnerable and strong in public, with the whole nation watching, that calls for a special brand of bravery and that is why Gabby Giffords is the perfect example of how to turn the corner.”

2023 ROSE PARADE FLOATS:

  • 109th Rose Bowl Game University Float A
  • 109th Rose Bowl Game University Float B
  • 2023 Tournament of Roses Royal Court
  • AIDS Healthcare Foundation
  • American Honda
  • BAZIC Products
  • Blue Diamond Growers
  • Building Industry Association of Southern California
  • Cal Poly Universities
  • City of Alhambra
  • City of Burbank
  • City of Hope
  • City of South Pasadena
  • City of Torrance
  • Claremont McKenna College
  • Donate Life
  • Downey Rose Float Association
  • Elks U.S.A.
  • Enjoy Illinois
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • Kiwanis International
  • La Cañada Flintridge
  • Lions International
  • Louisiana Travel
  • Lutheran Hour Ministries
  • Mansion Entertainment Group
  • Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom
  • NASCAR
  • Odd Fellows & Rebekahs
  • Rose Bowl Stadium/Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation
  • Rose Parade Opening Unit
  • Rotary
  • San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
  • Shriners Children’s
  • Sierra Madre Rose Float Association
  • Snapchat
  • Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, in Partnership with Nouns
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Western Asset

2023 ROSE PARADE MARCHING BANDS

  • All Gifu Honor Green Band (Gifu, Japan)
  • Banda de Música La Primavera (Santiago, Veraguas, Panamá)
  • Brookwood Bronco Marching Band (Snellville, Ga.)
  • Buhos Marching Band (Veracruz, Mexico)
  • Foothills Falcon Band (Tucson, Ariz.)
  • Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band (Fresno, Calif.)
  • LAUSD All District High School Honor Band (Los Angeles, Calif.)
  • Pasadena City College Herald Trumpets (Pasadena, Calif.)
  • Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band (Pasadena, Calif.)
  • The Pella Marching Dutch (Pella, Iowa)
  • Rockford High School Marching Band (Rockford, Mich.)
  • Rose Bowl Game Participating Team (Pac-12 University)
  • Rose Bowl Game Participating Team (Big Ten University)
  • Rosemount High School Marching Band (Rosemount, Minn.)
  • The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band (Long Beach, Calif.)
  • Spartan “Legion” Marching Band (Norfolk, Virginia)
  • Taipei First Girls High School Marching Band, Honor Guard and Color Guard (Taipei, Taiwan, Republic of China)
  • Triuggio Marching Band Triuggio (Monza and Brianza, Italy)
  • United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band (Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego and Camp Pendleton, Calif.)
  • Vista Ridge High School Ranger Marching Band (Cedar Park, Texas)
  • Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band (Minocqua, Wis.)

2023 ROSE PARADE EQUESTRIAN UNITS:

  • 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment (Fort Hood, Texas)
  • Alameda County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse (Dublin, California)
  • Blue Shadows Mounted Drill Team (Lake View Terrace, California)
  • Budweiser Clydesdales (St. Louis, Missouri)
  • CA State Guard 26th Mounted Operations Detachment (Long Beach, California)
  • International Andalusian and Lusitano Horse Association (Birmingham, Alabama)
  • Los Hermanos Banuelos (Altadena, California)
  • Painted Ladies Rodeo Performers (Citrus Heights, California)
  • Ramona, California’s Official State Outdoor Play Presented by the Ramona Bowl Amphitheatre (Hemet, California)
  • Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Mounted Detail (Riverside, California)
  • Scripps Miramar Ranch (San Diego, California)
  • Spirit of the West Riders (Arcadia, California)
  • The New Buffalo Soldiers (Shadow Hills, California)
  • The Valley Hunt Club (Pasadena, California)
  • The Norco Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team (Norco, California)
  • United States Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard (Barstow, California)
2023 Rose Parade Public Access Map. Click for larger view. (City of Pasadena)

The earliest Tournament of Roses welcomed 3,000 spectators to its first parade filled with beautiful, horse-drawn carriages covered in flowers. More than 130 years later, the parade floats are a marvel of state-of-the-art technology, all tucked away beneath flowers and other all-natural materials.

