High pressure is control across western Montana. With high pressure building in, we've got clear skies & stable conditions. For valley locations, this also means strengthening valley inversions over the next several days. Morning fog is likely, and with temperatures below freezing it can impact not only visibility but traction as well. Highs will top off in the 20s and 30s over the next several days, with overnight lows in the 10s and single digits. A few colder locations will be in the single digits below zero. It's shaping up to be an overall quiet week.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO