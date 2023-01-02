ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 1

Related
NBCMontana

MDT seeks public input on wildlife exclusion fence near Drummond

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal that would build wildlife exclusion fencing along 10 miles of Interstate 90 near the Helmville Cut Off. The proposal includes building wildlife exclusion fencing, wildlife jump-outs, fence gates, double cattleguards at on- and off-ramps,...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

3D Weather: January snowpack update

In early December, early season snowpack numbers were looking good across western Montana even with the large precipitation deficits that caused drought conditions in 2022. December saw numerous storm systems move across the area, especially early in the month. However, the intensity and consistency of these winter storms has somewhat waned in recent weeks.
MONTANA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBCMontana

Weak disturbance brings showers tomorrow

It's another beautiful day with quite a bit of sunshine across western Montana. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a weak disturbance that will bring us a few isolated showers Thursday and Friday. A very light accumulation will be possible, mainly over the passes. A few pockets of freezing rain will also be possible.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Man Takes Big Plunge and Immediately Regrets it

Have you ever thought about going ice fishing in Montana? Well, we highly recommend avoiding this problem. Ice fishing is one of the most popular winter activities in Montana. Some folks love skiing or snowboarding, while some like gathering their friends and fishing on a frozen lake. Ice fishing can...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
RENO, NV
police1.com

Montana Highway Patrol Dispatcher

We are currently recruiting for *Dispatcher* positions. The Montana Highway Patrol Communications Center provides law enforcement communications services for the Highway Patrol Division troopers, Department of Justice employees, and numerous other state agencies. Communication system operators (dispatchers) staff the centers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and provide...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

3D Weather: Increasing daylight hours toward spring

The temperatures outside may still be cold, and the long winter nights can be difficult on many of us. However, good news is in store for those of you who love the sun. Our daylight hours are increasing. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down how much more daylight we will see...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

FWP closes mountain lion hunting in various districts

MISSOULA, Mont. — Mountain lion hunting will close or has closed in various hunting districts, as quotas have been met, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. By order of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, the hunting of mountain lions will close or have closed in:. Hunting districts...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Does Montana Need One Of This Popular Chain Stores?

One of the best parts about going on a road trip is stopping for a potty break, a leg stretch, and snacks at one of the many convenience stores or truck stop along the way. Here in Montana, we have hundreds of miles of highways and interstates, and they're dotted with several different places to stop for gas or a quick bite or drink. There are the chain locations such as Love's and Flying J's. Personally, I'm a fan of Town Pump, but that's me.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho8.com

Stray snow showers continue into the work week with colder temps

TONIGHT: We are expecting more scattered snow showers towards SE Idaho and the southern highlands with stray showers possibly reaching up into the valleys and western WY. Some patchy fog is possible late overnight into the early morning hours. Winds will be slightly breezy tonight between 10-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 10's and single digits.
IDAHO STATE
NBCMontana

Overall mild weather expected for the next several days

High pressure is control across western Montana. With high pressure building in, we've got clear skies & stable conditions. For valley locations, this also means strengthening valley inversions over the next several days. Morning fog is likely, and with temperatures below freezing it can impact not only visibility but traction as well. Highs will top off in the 20s and 30s over the next several days, with overnight lows in the 10s and single digits. A few colder locations will be in the single digits below zero. It's shaping up to be an overall quiet week.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Ski resorts celebrate with torchlight parade

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana ski resorts are bringing in the New Year with a lot of fanfare. At Lookout Pass, the ski and recreation area invited guests to slide downhill and participate right alongside staff members in the annual Torchlight Parade there at the state line with Idaho. To...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

“Montana Talks” Live from the Capitol in Helena on Friday

Montana lawmakers were sworn into the legislature on Monday for the 2023 legislative session, and we'll be there with our LIVE show from the Montana capitol for Friday's "Montana Talks" statewide radio show with Aaron Flint. This Friday, our friends from the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association (MECA) are hosting their...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy