ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

8 standouts from Packers' 41-17 win over Vikings

By Brandon Carwile
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azkS2_0k0v3PtG00

Following a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers control their playoff destiny thanks to a Washington Commanders loss earlier in the day.

What a difference 16 weeks can make. In Week 1, the Vikings got the best of the Packers 23-7. Green Bay’s defense had no answer for Justin Jefferson on his way to a 184-yard and two-touchdown performance. Fast forward to Week 17, and the script was completely flipped as Jefferson was stifled for just one catch of 15 yards.

This Packers defense has been on a hot streak since Week 13. Over the past four games, a defense that had once been dormant is now taking the ball away like no other, with nine interceptions over that span.

Last week, it was Tua Tagovailoa who threw three picks in the second half so Green Bay could secure their seventh win. Kirk Cousins matched that total and helped a team that is oozing with confidence at just the right time.

Thanks to a stellar defensive performance, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense didn’t have to expend a ton of energy in a 41-17 win.

The Vikings, of course, have already clinched a playoff spot but were in contention for the top seed in the NFC before Sunday’s loss. Green Bay now needs a win over the Detroit Lions in the final week of the regular season to clinch a playoff spot.

But before we look ahead to a crucial Week 18 matchup, let’s highlight the standouts from the Packers’ most recent victory.

KR Keisean Nixon

It was bound to happen at some point. Nixon finally got his first house call when he took the first Minnesota kickoff 105 yards to the endzone. It should have happened last week in Miami, but he was tackled after a 93-yard return. Nixon made sure he scored this time when he burst through the middle of the field, only needing to beat kicker Greg Joseph to get into the clear. The return came at a great time to counter a blocked punt by the Vikings to set up a short field goal to go up 3-0. Nixon came back with the perfect answer to give Green Bay a lead they would never surrender.

K Mason Crosby

Crosby hadn’t been called on for many long field goals this season. Entering the week, he was 0-2 on attempts over 50 yards with a long of 48. But with four seconds left in the second quarter, the Packers put their trust into Crosby’s leg for a 56-yarder. The ball bounced off the crossbar and through the uprights to give Green Bay a 27-3 lead heading into halftime. Crosby has now made his last 13 field goal attempts (not including extra points) dating back to his game-winner against the Dallas Cowboys.

RB Aaron Jones

Jones was limited all week in practice, but even with a clean bill of health, no one knows what his workload will be on a weekly basis. This week, the Packers decided to give him 14 carries, which resulted in a total of 111 yards (7.9 YPC). Jones has now rushed for at least 100 yards in five games this season and reached 1,000 yards for the third time in his career. After the game, Matt LaFleur said Jones was one of the toughest players he’s been around for how he has battled through injuries.

The Offensive Line

Not only did the offensive line do a great job opening rush lanes for Jones, but they were also outstanding in pass protection. It was a night-and-day performance from the first matchup, in which Rodgers was sacked four times. Of course, that game did not feature the Packers’ two best linemen in David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins. Both were healthy for the second matchup, and that proved to be the difference, as Rodgers was sacked only once and operated from clean pockets for most of the day.

CB Jaire Alexander

No one was more ready for their individual matchup than Green Bay’s premier corner. Alexander called Jefferson’s first game a “fluke” and backed up those comments by limiting him to one reception on five targets. The one catch didn’t appear to be against Alexander’s coverage. The Packers took a different approach in covering the NFL’s leading receiver, as Alexander covered Jefferson on 65% of his routes compared to just 36% in Week 1, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Alexander also managed to break up a pass intended for Jefferson and mocked him with a Griddy celebration. The highest-paid corner in football has had an up-and-down year, but he shut down one of the elite wide receivers in the game.

DT Kenny Clark

Clark hadn’t had a sack since Week 10, but that streak ended on Sunday. On their first possession of the second half, the Vikings moved the ball 60 yards to the Green Bay 15. Cousins dropped back to pass on second down but was met by Clark, who had beaten guard Ed Ingram with a dominant pass rush. While sacking Cousins, Clark swatted the ball away for a fumble he would also recover. The turnover may have taken points away from Minnesota and kept the Packers at a safe 24-point distance.

S Adrian Amos

It hasn’t been a great year for the veteran safety, but Amos made his presence felt in Week 17. Amos led the team with eight tackles and also had the second of Cousins’ three interceptions. During the second quarter, the Vikings were threatening to score at the Green Bay 31-yard line before Cousins had his pass tipped at the line by TJ Slaton. The ball flew into the hands of Amos, who returned it 26 yards and set up a Packers touchdown drive to take a three-score lead. It was Amos’ first interception of the year after having two in each of his previous three seasons with the Packers.

S Darnell Savage

With help from Rasul Douglas, Savage made his way back into the good graces of fans with a pick-six in the first quarter. The pass was intended for tight end TJ Hockenson, who was closely covered by Douglas. After deflecting off Douglas, the ball floated into the hands of Savage. Green Bay’s safety then ran it 75 yards to the end zone for his first defensive touchdown. The Packers never looked back after taking a 14-3 lead, as Savage’s pick ignited a strong defensive performance. Two weeks ago, Savage played only one defensive snap against the Los Angeles Rams. Now he is back to playing meaningful snaps for a defense that could use the confidence of their former first-round pick.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status.  Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation.  He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup

The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet

NFL players, NBA players and retired pro athletes are calling for Skip Bayless to be fired for comments he made in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.” After the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in Cincinnati, the “Undisputed” host took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted as medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field in Cincinnati. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Josh Allen Has 5-Word Message For The NFL World Tonight

Josh Allen is calling on the NFL world to continue praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.  Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football this evening. He was given CPR for nine minutes before being taken away in an ambulance.  We now know Hamlin, 24, is in critical ...
VikingsTerritory

What Was Kevin O’Connell Doing Early against Packers?

The Minnesota Vikings should have one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. For the vast majority of the season, that has been the case. Largely it’s been why they’ve been able to overcome a terrible defense. When the Green Bay Packers were backed up against their end zone early on Sunday, Minnesota’s coach let them off easy.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Detroit Sports Nation

Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy