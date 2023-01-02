ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:. Gloucester Mews. Eastwood Glen. Berryhill. Halcyon Blvd. Mayor Steven Reed says the city is working to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Red Cross to install free smoke alarms for Selma residents

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The American Red Cross and the Selma Fire Department are teaming up for the annual “Sound the Alarm” initiative. Saturday, volunteers with the Red Cross canvassed neighborhoods in west Selma to find homes that were in need of a smoke alarm. “The number one...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 2 injured in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Lee County that left one person dead and two others injured. Troopers said Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, of Opelika, sustained fatal injuries when the 2008 Ford Econoline van, in which he was a passenger, struck a 2021 Toyota Tacoma on Highway 280 around 5 p.m. Friday.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Suspect arrested in Montgomery bank robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been identified after a Montgomery robbery on Friday. Montgomery police have charged Dwight Long, 59, with third-degree robbery. According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee around 9:25 a.m. Friday after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

EXPIRED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Bullock, Macon Co. Until 3:45 pm

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union. Springs, moving northeast at...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man charged in November shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in relation to a shooting that took place in November. According to an arrest affidavit, Keitavious Franklin, 24, of Montgomery, has been charged with assault second-degree and shooting or discharging a weapon into an unoccupied vehicle. Court documents indicate the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community is rallying around the family of a Montgomery 14-year-old shot one day after Christmas. Around 200 people came out to a candlelight vigil for Deanthony Vickers Jr. at the True Word of Life Worship Center. “Kind of heartbroken, but at the same time, I’m...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 minors injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two juveniles are in life-threatening condition after a shooting Thursday, Montgomery police have confirmed. According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 1000 block of David Drive near Wares Ferry Road.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Storm Damage Reported in Elmore County

Storm damage reports are coming in from Elmore County. Elmore Co. EMA Director Keith Barnett confirms to Alabama News Network there is damage along Highway 111 in Deatsville. There is also damage being reported in the areas of Lake Jordan, Titus, Seman and along Coosa River Road. In addition, there’s...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Food Truck Friday coming to Clanton

Food truck fun is coming to Clanton as a part of 1st Friday Food Trucks. First Bank of Alabama of Clanton will host “Yuuuup! It’s Good” food truck of Calera on Jan. 6 as the first of its community events scheduled for this year. The first event...
CLANTON, AL
WSFA

Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, has confirmed the name of the victim killed in a job site accident at Montgomery Regional Airport. Courtney Edwards was killed New Year’s Eve after walking towards a plane and being...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man found dead in Montgomery, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was found dead Tuesday evening. According to police, officers and medics were called around 6:45 p.m. to the area of Goodwyn Drive after a report of a man unresponsive. At the scene, police say the man was pronounced dead. His identity...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Major delays after 6-vehicle crash on I-85 near Ann Street

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash just before the Ann Street exit on Interstate 85 southbound is causing major delays, according to Montgomery police. Montgomery police say the crash happened at about 8 a.m. near Ann Street and involved six vehicles. Multiple drivers sustained minor injuries. Cameras in the area...
WSFA

Montgomery man held hostage, beaten before being found dead in Lapine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are revealing new details in the death of a missing Montgomery man who was found dead in Lapine. Montgomery police have arrested Jonathan Antonio Hoover, also of Montgomery, and charged him with capital murder and kidnapping first-degree in the death of Nakel Johnson, 42.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Water main break to delay return for some MPS students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break. According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year. School...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man charged in Christmas Day arson

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson after a fire at a Montgomery apartment complex on Christmas Day. According to court documents, Samuel Earl Smith is charged with arson first degree. An arrest affidavit indicates around 1 p.m., witnesses reported they smelled a strong odor of...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy