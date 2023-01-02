Read full article on original website
WSFA
EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:. Gloucester Mews. Eastwood Glen. Berryhill. Halcyon Blvd. Mayor Steven Reed says the city is working to...
WSFA
Red Cross to install free smoke alarms for Selma residents
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The American Red Cross and the Selma Fire Department are teaming up for the annual “Sound the Alarm” initiative. Saturday, volunteers with the Red Cross canvassed neighborhoods in west Selma to find homes that were in need of a smoke alarm. “The number one...
WSFA
1 dead, 2 injured in Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Lee County that left one person dead and two others injured. Troopers said Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, of Opelika, sustained fatal injuries when the 2008 Ford Econoline van, in which he was a passenger, struck a 2021 Toyota Tacoma on Highway 280 around 5 p.m. Friday.
WSFA
Suspect arrested in Montgomery bank robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been identified after a Montgomery robbery on Friday. Montgomery police have charged Dwight Long, 59, with third-degree robbery. According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee around 9:25 a.m. Friday after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled.
WSFA
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
alabamawx.com
EXPIRED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Bullock, Macon Co. Until 3:45 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union. Springs, moving northeast at...
WSFA
Montgomery man charged in November shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in relation to a shooting that took place in November. According to an arrest affidavit, Keitavious Franklin, 24, of Montgomery, has been charged with assault second-degree and shooting or discharging a weapon into an unoccupied vehicle. Court documents indicate the...
WSFA
Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community is rallying around the family of a Montgomery 14-year-old shot one day after Christmas. Around 200 people came out to a candlelight vigil for Deanthony Vickers Jr. at the True Word of Life Worship Center. “Kind of heartbroken, but at the same time, I’m...
WSFA
Arrest made in Montgomery shooting that left 2 minors critically injured
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made after two minors were injured in a Montgomery shooting earlier this week. Montgomery police have charged Jakari Craig, 18, with attempted murder. According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, MPD and fire medics responded to a...
WSFA
2 minors injured in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two juveniles are in life-threatening condition after a shooting Thursday, Montgomery police have confirmed. According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 1000 block of David Drive near Wares Ferry Road.
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS & RAW VIDEO: Storm Damage, Power Outages Reported in East Montgomery
Alabama News Network is getting reports of storm damage and power outages in East Montgomery Wednesday morning. The photos we have so far are from the Taylor Road area. The Montgomery Co. Emergency Management Agency says there is damage to a few vehicles in the Halcyon Boulevard area. Montgomery Co....
alabamanews.net
Storm Damage Reported in Elmore County
Storm damage reports are coming in from Elmore County. Elmore Co. EMA Director Keith Barnett confirms to Alabama News Network there is damage along Highway 111 in Deatsville. There is also damage being reported in the areas of Lake Jordan, Titus, Seman and along Coosa River Road. In addition, there’s...
Clanton Advertiser
Food Truck Friday coming to Clanton
Food truck fun is coming to Clanton as a part of 1st Friday Food Trucks. First Bank of Alabama of Clanton will host “Yuuuup! It’s Good” food truck of Calera on Jan. 6 as the first of its community events scheduled for this year. The first event...
WSFA
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, has confirmed the name of the victim killed in a job site accident at Montgomery Regional Airport. Courtney Edwards was killed New Year’s Eve after walking towards a plane and being...
WSFA
Man found dead in Montgomery, police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was found dead Tuesday evening. According to police, officers and medics were called around 6:45 p.m. to the area of Goodwyn Drive after a report of a man unresponsive. At the scene, police say the man was pronounced dead. His identity...
WSFA
Major delays after 6-vehicle crash on I-85 near Ann Street
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash just before the Ann Street exit on Interstate 85 southbound is causing major delays, according to Montgomery police. Montgomery police say the crash happened at about 8 a.m. near Ann Street and involved six vehicles. Multiple drivers sustained minor injuries. Cameras in the area...
WSFA
Montgomery man held hostage, beaten before being found dead in Lapine
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are revealing new details in the death of a missing Montgomery man who was found dead in Lapine. Montgomery police have arrested Jonathan Antonio Hoover, also of Montgomery, and charged him with capital murder and kidnapping first-degree in the death of Nakel Johnson, 42.
WSFA
Water main break to delay return for some MPS students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break. According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year. School...
WSFA
Montgomery man charged in Christmas Day arson
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson after a fire at a Montgomery apartment complex on Christmas Day. According to court documents, Samuel Earl Smith is charged with arson first degree. An arrest affidavit indicates around 1 p.m., witnesses reported they smelled a strong odor of...
