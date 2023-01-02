MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been identified after a Montgomery robbery on Friday. Montgomery police have charged Dwight Long, 59, with third-degree robbery. According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee around 9:25 a.m. Friday after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled.

