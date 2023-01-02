ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Flurries ahead as Indiana weather turns colder

INDIANAPOLIS – The milder weather is going away, as we get ready for a colder weather pattern change. Flurries will start the day on Thursday, with pockets of light snow showers filling into the afternoon. Cloudy skies and windy conditions will also be present Thursday. Once we cool of Wednesday evening, high temperatures don’t warm back up much throughout the day. Highs will stay in the upper 30s Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Cooldown coming, flurries possible this week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with heavy pockets of rain and muggy conditions. We keep the humid conditions this afternoon with a chance of showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening. Today will be the last above-average day before a cooldown comes bringing seasonal temperatures and some flurries too.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tracking heavy rain in Indiana, staying warm too

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! It is a warm start to the new year with highs today in the 50s. We stay in the 50s overnight with heavy rain moving in. 60s by Tuesday afternoon before temperatures tumble by the end of the week to a bit more seasonal conditions.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Drying out while cooling down

We will be a lot cooler Wednesday with temperatures steady, in the mid 40s, into the afternoon. A wintry mix possible Thursday. We will be a lot cooler Wednesday with temperatures steady, in the mid 40s, into the afternoon. A wintry mix possible Thursday. Gov. Holcomb proposes K-12 school funding...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

What to expect and how to save on gas in 2023

Experts at GasBuddy believe the national average price of gas this year is projected to drop nearly 50 cents from last year. Experts at GasBuddy believe the national average price of gas this year is projected to drop nearly 50 cents from last year. Gov. Holcomb proposes K-12 school funding...
INDIANA STATE
KFVS12

M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day. According to the USGS, it happened around 9:31 p.m. It was recorded 3.8 miles south of Holland, Mo. and 5.6 miles north-northeast of Blytheville, Ark.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
texasoutdoorsjournal.com

Nilgai — Texas First Big Game Exotic

Also known as the Blue Bull it is the largest Asian antelope that provides a challenging hunt and superb table fare. Hunting exotic game animals in Texas continues to gather an ever-growing following of enthusiastic hunters. While axis, sika, fallow deer and aoudads have a much more broad distribution across the Lone Star State, the beginnings exotic animals from around the world started with nilgai when they were introduced to the King Ranch in the 1920s and 1930s. Also known as the blue bull for its bluish-gray coat during the rut that peaks in December through March, nilgai are recognized as Texas’ original big game exotic specie.
TEXAS STATE
KTLO

Jonesboro keeps top spot in ASM boys’ poll; Bergman jumps to No. 1 in Class 3A

Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 31. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
JONESBORO, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas sees 15 cent rise in gas prices

ARKANSAS, USA — Local Prices:. Average gasoline prices in Arkansas have risen 15 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.81/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of over 1,800 stations in Arkansas. However, compared to a year ago, prices in Arkansas are still down by nine cents per...
ARKANSAS STATE
cbs4indy.com

$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — The Hoosier Lottery is reminding folks to check their Powerball tickets after a $150,000 winning ticket was purchased recently in Merrillville. Officials said the ticket was bought at the Speedway gas station located at 9299 Broadway. The ticket matched four out of five numbers for Dec....
MERRILLVILLE, IN
KTLO

Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing

A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy