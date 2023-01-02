Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Flurries ahead as Indiana weather turns colder
INDIANAPOLIS – The milder weather is going away, as we get ready for a colder weather pattern change. Flurries will start the day on Thursday, with pockets of light snow showers filling into the afternoon. Cloudy skies and windy conditions will also be present Thursday. Once we cool of Wednesday evening, high temperatures don’t warm back up much throughout the day. Highs will stay in the upper 30s Thursday.
cbs4indy.com
Cooldown coming, flurries possible this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with heavy pockets of rain and muggy conditions. We keep the humid conditions this afternoon with a chance of showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening. Today will be the last above-average day before a cooldown comes bringing seasonal temperatures and some flurries too.
cbs4indy.com
Tracking heavy rain in Indiana, staying warm too
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! It is a warm start to the new year with highs today in the 50s. We stay in the 50s overnight with heavy rain moving in. 60s by Tuesday afternoon before temperatures tumble by the end of the week to a bit more seasonal conditions.
933kwto.com
Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Possible in the Ozarks Monday and Monday Night
A strong storm system will move into the Ozarks Monday afternoon and evening, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. The National Weather Service says heavy rain will be likely, especially south and east of Springfield, which could lead to some flooding, especially in low lying areas. There is also...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Arkansas counties
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You should have all eyes on the skies beginning Monday evening. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in northern Arkansas. The watch last until 9 p.m. It includes these counties:. Benton, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Newton, Ark. Searcy,...
cbs4indy.com
Drying out while cooling down
We will be a lot cooler Wednesday with temperatures steady, in the mid 40s, into the afternoon. A wintry mix possible Thursday. We will be a lot cooler Wednesday with temperatures steady, in the mid 40s, into the afternoon. A wintry mix possible Thursday. Gov. Holcomb proposes K-12 school funding...
KATV
Arkansas town hit by powerful storms causing power outages and school damage
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As storms move through the state, severe weather and damage has been reported in areas of Arkansas. Our meteorologists Todd Yakoubian and James Bryant are tracking the storms that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon that could possibly have been a tornado. Many residents of the area...
cbs4indy.com
What to expect and how to save on gas in 2023
Experts at GasBuddy believe the national average price of gas this year is projected to drop nearly 50 cents from last year. Experts at GasBuddy believe the national average price of gas this year is projected to drop nearly 50 cents from last year. Gov. Holcomb proposes K-12 school funding...
KFVS12
M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day. According to the USGS, it happened around 9:31 p.m. It was recorded 3.8 miles south of Holland, Mo. and 5.6 miles north-northeast of Blytheville, Ark.
KHBS
Rolling Stone picked the 200 best singers of all time: How many from Arkansas made the cut?
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Rolling Stone magazine released its list ofthe 200 Best Singers of All Time and like any list, there's a lot of controversy. But unlike Celine Dion, Arkansas was not overlooked by the Rolling Stone staff when they picked the best singers in popular music. Five vocalists from the Natural State made the list, including one member of the top ten.
SBLive Arkansas Top 25 boys basketball rankings (Jan. 2)
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Scott Miller If you have kept up since the beginning of the season, it is likely your head is spinning by now. There have been two or three teams that have possibly separated themselves for now, but overall the field is wide open as there have been multiple ...
Amusement Park Could Bring 500,000 Visitors to Missouri in 2024
It's still just a vision, but it is a vision with specific plans and if they become reality, it could be an amusement park that brings a half million new visitors to Missouri as early as 2024. In case you missed the original announcement a few months ago, the project...
texasoutdoorsjournal.com
Nilgai — Texas First Big Game Exotic
Also known as the Blue Bull it is the largest Asian antelope that provides a challenging hunt and superb table fare. Hunting exotic game animals in Texas continues to gather an ever-growing following of enthusiastic hunters. While axis, sika, fallow deer and aoudads have a much more broad distribution across the Lone Star State, the beginnings exotic animals from around the world started with nilgai when they were introduced to the King Ranch in the 1920s and 1930s. Also known as the blue bull for its bluish-gray coat during the rut that peaks in December through March, nilgai are recognized as Texas’ original big game exotic specie.
NOLA.com
Clean sweep? Louisiana may be in line for big grant to create regional hydrogen hub
Louisiana's petrochemical industry and its greenhouse gas emissions have long contributed to the warming climate putting the state at high risk. Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration is now advocating a cleaner source of fuel for those plants — and the state's bid to develop a regional hub for that purpose could be in line for a major federal grant.
KTLO
Jonesboro keeps top spot in ASM boys’ poll; Bergman jumps to No. 1 in Class 3A
Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 31. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
Hidden Treasures In Missouri? You Should Check Out These 10
The new year is officially here. 2023. If you were to make any resolutions, it may not be a bad idea to try and make some time to check out some of the hidden treasures that the Show Me State has to offer. They will be lost no more! If you find them.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas sees 15 cent rise in gas prices
ARKANSAS, USA — Local Prices:. Average gasoline prices in Arkansas have risen 15 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.81/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of over 1,800 stations in Arkansas. However, compared to a year ago, prices in Arkansas are still down by nine cents per...
nwahomepage.com
Ask Mike: Video Review Meltdown in Memphis, Sam's Portal Plan & Did Deion Interview For the Arkansas Job?
Ask Mike: Video Review Meltdown in Memphis, Sam's Portal Plan & Did Deion Interview For the Arkansas Job?. Ask Mike: Video Review Meltdown in Memphis, Sam’s …. Ask Mike: Video Review Meltdown in Memphis, Sam's Portal Plan & Did Deion Interview For the Arkansas Job?. Ft. Smith man charged...
cbs4indy.com
$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — The Hoosier Lottery is reminding folks to check their Powerball tickets after a $150,000 winning ticket was purchased recently in Merrillville. Officials said the ticket was bought at the Speedway gas station located at 9299 Broadway. The ticket matched four out of five numbers for Dec....
KTLO
Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing
A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
