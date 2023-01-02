ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Gen Z is overwhelmed by ‘tech shame’ at work—and it’s keeping them quiet in meetings

Gen Z employees are more anxious about tech issues than any other generation. They’re most likely to feel plagued by technological issues at work, according to HP’s global survey of 10,000 office workers around the world. That might be surprising considering the youngest generation is digitally native, often assigned the job of explaining newfangled gizmos or devices to their older peers at work. But that can put Gen Z under pressure.
consumergoods.com

David Foster Takes CIO Helm at Colgate-Palmolive

David Foster has been named CIO of Colgate-Palmolive, replacing the retiring Mike Crowe. Most recently VP of global application development, Foster joined the consumer goods company in 1996. He’s held a range of leadership roles that have resulted in new systems across planning and execution processes, according to a company LinkedIn post announcing the news, as well as new organizational capabilities.
TravelPulse

Sonesta Adds Two Brands to Its Portfolio

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation hit a travel trifecta of sorts, with the addition of two diverse brands, The James and Sonesta Essential, and the launch of the “Famous Yet Nameless” advertising campaign. Last year, Sonesta purchased the intellectual property of the James Hotel brand, which has been reimagined...
crowdfundinsider.com

Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Appoints Mark Appel as CMO

Backbase, which claims to be the global “leader” in Engagement Banking, announced the appointment of Mark Appel as Chief Marketing Officer. Appel will “lead Backbase’s marketing organization, bringing over 30 years of experience with technology and growth companies such as Apple, Twinfield (acquired by Wolters Kluwer), Exact Software, and most recently, CM.com.”
financefeeds.com

Tradeweb appoints Billy Hult as CEO

“While we’ve planted our flag as innovators in electronifying markets, there are enormous opportunities to make markets more efficient and for Tradeweb as a company to realize meaningful and sustained growth.”. Tradeweb Markets Inc. has appointed William (Billy) Hult as Chief Executive Officer to replace Lee Olesky who retired...
Variety

Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Expands Senior Executive Team With Key Hires

Hartbeat, Kevin Hart’s multiplatform media and entertainment company, has hired four senior execs to build out its leadership team across divisions. Joining the company are former ATTN: executive Sara Abdulahi as senior VP of people and culture; NBCUniversal alum Annie Balagot as senior VP of global media; Neil Wright, who hails from BuzzFeed’s Complex Networks, as VP of live and experiential; and industry veteran Namon Jones as VP of brand partnerships. The company also promoted Tina Maher to SVP of brand and franchise management; she previously served as VP, brand partnerships and monetization. Hartbeat is currently in development or production on more than...
financefeeds.com

ESMA announces new logo amid of Strategy for 2023-2028

ESMA, the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, today unveiled a new logo and visual identity. The design of the new logo fully embraces the ESMA Strategy for 2023-2028 and its key twin drivers: sustainability as well as technological and data innovation. The logo and other visual elements will...
financefeeds.com

Binance buys 41% stake in Korean exchange GOPAX

Binance, the world’s largest digital asset trading platform, has reportedly acquired 41% stake in the South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX. Binance purchased the equity stake from Gopax’s largest shareholder, Lee Jun-hang, and the deal was originally set to be announced last year. However, the takeover was postponed for further due diligence over equity value calculations.
financefeeds.com

An overview of the digital asset fund industry in 2022: Flows by country, asset, and provider

CoinShares, Europe’s largest digital asset investment and trading group, has published data on digital asset fund flows for the whole of 2022, with inflows totaling US$443 million. Inflows of US$443 million is the lowest yearly figure since 2018 when there were inflows of only US$233 million. In regard to flows by provider, Coinshares XBT experienced outflows […]
The Associated Press

Bentley Systems Announces Promotion of Brock Ballard to Chief Revenue Officer and Eric Boyer Joining as Investor Relations Officer

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that Brock Ballard, previously vice president and regional executive, Americas, has been promoted to the role of Chief Revenue Officer, and that Eric Boyer has joined as Investor Relations Officer. Ballard succeeds newly retired Gus Bergsma who joined with Bentley Systems’ acquisition of RAM International in 2005. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005259/en/ Brock Ballard, Chief Revenue Officer, Bentley Systems. Image courtesy of Bentley Systems.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fashionunited.com

Snap and Amazon Fashion create new AR Shopping Experience

Snap and Amazon Fashion have partnered to bring new Virtual Try-On (VTO) experiences to Snapchat users. The social media and retail giants are hoping their combined services will attract some of the 1.4 billion people forecast to use augmented reality on their smartphones in 2023. Mobile shopping is a fast...
financefeeds.com

Smartpay launches consumer finance service in Japan, Saudi Arabia, and UAE

Smartpay has launched Smartpay Bank Direct, a digital consumer finance service in Japan that allows customers to pay for online installment purchases straight from their bank accounts. Through a network of 67 partner banks across Japan, Smartpay Bank Direct delivers convenience and security for the consumer by using Japan’s open...
cxmtoday.com

Perfect Corp Partners With Avon For Virtual Try-On Experience

The VTO solution will allow Avon to offer its shoppers and Reps a hyper-realistic virtual beauty experience. Beauty and fashion tech solutions provider Perfect Corp is extending its partnership with beauty brand Avon to launch a virtual try-on (VTO) online shopping experience in nine markets, including the UK. The immersive...

