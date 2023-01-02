Read full article on original website
Gen Z is overwhelmed by ‘tech shame’ at work—and it’s keeping them quiet in meetings
Gen Z employees are more anxious about tech issues than any other generation. They’re most likely to feel plagued by technological issues at work, according to HP’s global survey of 10,000 office workers around the world. That might be surprising considering the youngest generation is digitally native, often assigned the job of explaining newfangled gizmos or devices to their older peers at work. But that can put Gen Z under pressure.
consumergoods.com
David Foster Takes CIO Helm at Colgate-Palmolive
David Foster has been named CIO of Colgate-Palmolive, replacing the retiring Mike Crowe. Most recently VP of global application development, Foster joined the consumer goods company in 1996. He’s held a range of leadership roles that have resulted in new systems across planning and execution processes, according to a company LinkedIn post announcing the news, as well as new organizational capabilities.
TravelPulse
Sonesta Adds Two Brands to Its Portfolio
Sonesta International Hotels Corporation hit a travel trifecta of sorts, with the addition of two diverse brands, The James and Sonesta Essential, and the launch of the “Famous Yet Nameless” advertising campaign. Last year, Sonesta purchased the intellectual property of the James Hotel brand, which has been reimagined...
crowdfundinsider.com
Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Appoints Mark Appel as CMO
Backbase, which claims to be the global “leader” in Engagement Banking, announced the appointment of Mark Appel as Chief Marketing Officer. Appel will “lead Backbase’s marketing organization, bringing over 30 years of experience with technology and growth companies such as Apple, Twinfield (acquired by Wolters Kluwer), Exact Software, and most recently, CM.com.”
Ericsson's Cloud Software and Services unit books $76 million charge
STOCKHOLM, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ericsson (ERICb.ST) on Wednesday announced a 800 million crown ($76 million) fourth-quarter charge linked to dropping some contracts and products at its loss-making Cloud Software and Services business.
Amazon says it will lay off over 18,000 employees
Amazon's CEO said that because an Amazon employee leaked information about this latest round of layoffs it caused him to have to make the announcement.
Thousands of laid-off employees from Meta and Twitter are competing for tech jobs, but staff from smaller firms are still in demand. Tech experts offer three reasons why.
Tech experts explained that having a "great brand name" attached to your résumé isn't enough to get hired. Instead, it's about skills and experience.
financefeeds.com
Tradeweb appoints Billy Hult as CEO
“While we’ve planted our flag as innovators in electronifying markets, there are enormous opportunities to make markets more efficient and for Tradeweb as a company to realize meaningful and sustained growth.”. Tradeweb Markets Inc. has appointed William (Billy) Hult as Chief Executive Officer to replace Lee Olesky who retired...
Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Expands Senior Executive Team With Key Hires
Hartbeat, Kevin Hart’s multiplatform media and entertainment company, has hired four senior execs to build out its leadership team across divisions. Joining the company are former ATTN: executive Sara Abdulahi as senior VP of people and culture; NBCUniversal alum Annie Balagot as senior VP of global media; Neil Wright, who hails from BuzzFeed’s Complex Networks, as VP of live and experiential; and industry veteran Namon Jones as VP of brand partnerships. The company also promoted Tina Maher to SVP of brand and franchise management; she previously served as VP, brand partnerships and monetization. Hartbeat is currently in development or production on more than...
financefeeds.com
ESMA announces new logo amid of Strategy for 2023-2028
ESMA, the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, today unveiled a new logo and visual identity. The design of the new logo fully embraces the ESMA Strategy for 2023-2028 and its key twin drivers: sustainability as well as technological and data innovation. The logo and other visual elements will...
financefeeds.com
Binance buys 41% stake in Korean exchange GOPAX
Binance, the world’s largest digital asset trading platform, has reportedly acquired 41% stake in the South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX. Binance purchased the equity stake from Gopax’s largest shareholder, Lee Jun-hang, and the deal was originally set to be announced last year. However, the takeover was postponed for further due diligence over equity value calculations.
A senior executive assistant at Uber and self-described introvert shares the LinkedIn strategy that launched her career in Big Tech
Katie Thomas says being bold on LinkedIn helped her break into a major tech company and find mentors she could lean on for advice and support.
financefeeds.com
An overview of the digital asset fund industry in 2022: Flows by country, asset, and provider
CoinShares, Europe’s largest digital asset investment and trading group, has published data on digital asset fund flows for the whole of 2022, with inflows totaling US$443 million. Inflows of US$443 million is the lowest yearly figure since 2018 when there were inflows of only US$233 million. In regard to flows by provider, Coinshares XBT experienced outflows […]
Founders pick the 7 best books on entrepreneurship that every business owner should read in 2023
For entrepreneurs, books can be a valuable resource for advice and guidance from some of the most successful founders.
Digiday
Marketers are left head scratching over 2023 after the pure chaos that was digital advertising last year
This article is part of a limited editorial series, called The 2023 Notebook, and is designed to be a guide to marketing and media buying in the new year. Explore the series here. In the Bible, there’s a parable about the man who built his house upon the sand versus...
Bentley Systems Announces Promotion of Brock Ballard to Chief Revenue Officer and Eric Boyer Joining as Investor Relations Officer
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that Brock Ballard, previously vice president and regional executive, Americas, has been promoted to the role of Chief Revenue Officer, and that Eric Boyer has joined as Investor Relations Officer. Ballard succeeds newly retired Gus Bergsma who joined with Bentley Systems’ acquisition of RAM International in 2005. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005259/en/ Brock Ballard, Chief Revenue Officer, Bentley Systems. Image courtesy of Bentley Systems.
fashionunited.com
Snap and Amazon Fashion create new AR Shopping Experience
Snap and Amazon Fashion have partnered to bring new Virtual Try-On (VTO) experiences to Snapchat users. The social media and retail giants are hoping their combined services will attract some of the 1.4 billion people forecast to use augmented reality on their smartphones in 2023. Mobile shopping is a fast...
financefeeds.com
Smartpay launches consumer finance service in Japan, Saudi Arabia, and UAE
Smartpay has launched Smartpay Bank Direct, a digital consumer finance service in Japan that allows customers to pay for online installment purchases straight from their bank accounts. Through a network of 67 partner banks across Japan, Smartpay Bank Direct delivers convenience and security for the consumer by using Japan’s open...
cxmtoday.com
Perfect Corp Partners With Avon For Virtual Try-On Experience
The VTO solution will allow Avon to offer its shoppers and Reps a hyper-realistic virtual beauty experience. Beauty and fashion tech solutions provider Perfect Corp is extending its partnership with beauty brand Avon to launch a virtual try-on (VTO) online shopping experience in nine markets, including the UK. The immersive...
financefeeds.com
Deutsche Börse: Most traded stocks on Xetra in 2022 were SAP, Linde, and Allianz
The stock with the highest order book turnover on Xetra in 2022 within the DAX was SAP SE with €59.9 billion, followed by Linde plc with €57.8 billion and Allianz SE with €56.8 billion. Deutsche Börse has announced that the trading volumes on the venues Xetra, Börse...
