Hartbeat, Kevin Hart’s multiplatform media and entertainment company, has hired four senior execs to build out its leadership team across divisions. Joining the company are former ATTN: executive Sara Abdulahi as senior VP of people and culture; NBCUniversal alum Annie Balagot as senior VP of global media; Neil Wright, who hails from BuzzFeed’s Complex Networks, as VP of live and experiential; and industry veteran Namon Jones as VP of brand partnerships. The company also promoted Tina Maher to SVP of brand and franchise management; she previously served as VP, brand partnerships and monetization. Hartbeat is currently in development or production on more than...

11 HOURS AGO