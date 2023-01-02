ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New York Post

Canadiens vs. Predators prediction: Montreal in great spot on NHL Tuesday

The Montreal Canadiens have run out of steam. After a surprising 14-12-2 start to the season, the Habs have gone just 1-7-1 in their last nine games and now look like they’re on a fast track toward the NHL Draft Lottery. It’s not a bad place for the Canadiens to be heading – they were supposed to be bad this season, and the 2023 Draft Class is deep and headlined by generational talent Connor Bedard – but Montreal will want to get things back to a respectable place before things spiral further out of control for this young roster. Tuesday’s game against...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Konecny, Farabee lead Flyers to 4-1 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night. Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip — with all three victories coming in California.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hockey Writers

Anaheim Ducks Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 01/04/2023

Tonight, the Anaheim Ducks will take on the Dallas Stars at Honda Center in a showdown between two teams going in opposite directions in the Western Conference. With seven wins in their last 10 games, the Stars are sitting atop the Central Division standings, three points clear of the second-place Winnipeg Jets, while the Anaheim Ducks began 2023 where they finished 2022, with a plunge toward the conference basement, courtesy of the Philadelphia Flyers’ 4-1 victory Monday night.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Jets' Sauce Gardner will wear Damar Hamlin's jersey for warmups this weekend

On Sunday, New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner plans to don another NFL team's jersey. To show his support for Buffalo Bills' injured safety Damar Hamlin, Gardner will rock his Bills No. 3 jersey during warmups ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Miami Dolphins. Initially, Gardner's Hamlin jersey...

