There have not been too many lineup decisions that first-year Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has had to face in 2022-23. Why should he as his team has been one of the best since the puck dropped on the season on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals? They are getting production from up and down the lineup, the defense, and goaltending.
Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
Colorado dropped a 3-2 result to Vegas on Monday night at Ball Arena. The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 3-2 result to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night at Ball Arena. Colorado is now 19-14-3 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon (1G, 1A) and Mikko Rantanen (1G, 1A)...
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night. Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip — with all three victories coming in California.
Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
The Vegas Golden Knights will get a big boost on the injury front when they open a seven-game homestand on
SEATTLE — Selling the NHL on bringing the 2024 Winter Classic to the Pacific Northwest required purchase of a protection plan – a retractable roof. Next year’s version of the NHL’s New Year’s Day showcase will be played outdoors in Seattle with the Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park, the league announced on Tuesday.
On Sunday, New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner plans to don another NFL team's jersey. To show his support for Buffalo Bills' injured safety Damar Hamlin, Gardner will rock his Bills No. 3 jersey during warmups ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Miami Dolphins. Initially, Gardner's Hamlin jersey...
With their current eleven-game winning streak on the line, the Carolina Hurricanes head to the Big Apple to take on the New York Rangers in the first week of 2023. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Hurricanes-Rangers prediction and pick will be revealed. Sitting on top of...
CJ McCollum led six Pelicans in double figures as New Orleans snapped a two-game losing streak by routing the Rockets.
January 4 - K'Andre Miller scored the tiebreaking goal with 9:33 remaining in the third period as the host New York Rangers ended the Carolina Hurricanes' franchise-record, 11-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday night.
In an interview with The Washington Post, Sand Douglass Morgan discussed the challenges and honor of being a woman in a male-dominated field, particularly regarding equal pay.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 113-106. Luka Garza added 14 points off the bench for Minnesota. Jerami Grant scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half, […]
