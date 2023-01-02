Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Ann Arbor furniture store opening pushed back due to equipment delays
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The opening date of a furniture store slated for a former Ann Arbor restaurant space has been pushed back to February. The La-Z-Boy location at 3020 Lohr Road was originally set to open in December 2022 but has been hindered by equipment delays, according to the company.
What’s that on Stadium Boulevard? Ann Arbor Catholic church expanding
ANN ARBOR, MI — A big expansion at a 73-year-old Catholic church in Ann Arbor is nearing completion. After months of construction, the new Assisi Center at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 2250 E. Stadium Blvd., is due to open this spring.
Mini roundabouts, bike lanes planned for northeast Ann Arbor road
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is gearing up to make some major changes to Earhart Road this year. That includes adding buffered bicycle lanes and mini roundabouts at intersections, improving pedestrian crossings, constructing new sidewalks to eliminate gaps in the sidewalk network and narrowing the road from four car lanes to two.
Ann Arbor Public Schools no longer purchasing 52 acres near Arborland
ANN ARBOR, MI - As Ann Arbor Public Schools outlines its blueprint for expansion in the coming years, one land acquisition is no longer part of its future plans. AAPS is no longer considering purchasing 52 acres of vacant land north of the Arborland shopping center that the Ann Arbor School Board approved purchasing in June, AAPS Spokesman Andrew Cluley said, while not commenting on the rationale for not moving forward with the purchase.
Jim Brady’s Ann Arbor to permanently close, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant known for its selection of seafood and downtown-Detroit feel is permanently closed, the owner announced on social media. Jim Brady’s is shutting down shop at its Ann Arbor location, 209 S. Main St., owner Tom Brady announced on Instagram Wednesday, Jan. 4.
HometownLife.com
Find a different route: 10 Mile between Haggerty, Meadowbrook in Novi closing for months
Those who regularly drive 10 Mile Road in eastern Novi will want to make finding a new route one of their New Year's resolutions. The Road Commission for Oakland County will close 10 Mile between Haggerty and Meadowbrook roads to traffic going in both directions. The closure, which is to replace two culverts along the road, will remain in place through mid-April. That closure is expected to start Jan. 5.
Township inks $634K real estate deal for new Ypsilanti-area ALDI supermarket
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The Ypsilanti area is one step closer to getting a new supermarket. On Dec. 21, Ypsilanti Township officials inked a purchase agreement with ALDI, Inc. for township land along Huron Street south of I-94, the potential site of the discount grocery chain’s third Washtenaw County location, officials announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Detroit News
Bedrock's move into East Riverfront builds buzz for Detroit neighborhood
Detroit — When the City of Detroit laid out its vision for the East Riverfront five years ago, officials' wish list included community space, infrastructure upgrades and additional housing. The area between Jefferson Avenue and the river has seen some progress thanks to ongoing efforts of the Detroit Riverfront...
Here are 15+ Washtenaw County developments to watch in 2023
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - From marijuana dispensaries to solar farms and new affordable housing, 2023 is likely to be busy year for development in Washtenaw County. Here is a non-exhaustive list of roughly 15 projects to keep tabs on in the new year, from developments in the approval pipeline to those that have already broken ground.
HometownLife.com
Cannelle patisserie to open fourth location in downtown Farmington
Matt Knio has been selling baked goods at the Farmington Farmers Market for years. Now, he's preparing to create a more permanent presence downtown for his patisserie, Cannelle. Knio recently purchased the former KickstART building at 33304 Grand Rive Ave. and plans to start renovating the space this month. Knio...
3 redevelopment projects get brownfield funding to clean up contaminated sites in metro Detroit
The funding will make way for new projects, including at the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Westland
HometownLife.com
Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township
A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
This $2.5 Million Bloomfield Twp, Michigan Mansion Features Indoor Pool And Privacy
If you consider an indoor pool a sign of success, this Bloomfield Township house in Michigan screams success. You may not be in the market for a $2.5 million Oakland County mansion, but it is still fun to take a peek. If you are perhaps looking, this is incredible. From an open floor plan to complete privacy, this exquisite home truly has it all.
Detroit News
Avalon Bakery to close flagship cafe, open new space within Jolly Pumpkin
Avalon International Breads co-founder Jackie Victor announced Tuesday that the flagship, original café on Willis near Cass will close Sunday after more than 25 years of business. Avalon will continue to have a presence within the Cass Corridor, however, and will serve customers from a space inside nearby Jolly...
Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today
Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
Tech upgrades pave the way for livestreaming of Superior Township board meetings
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - This year, Superior Township board meetings are set to premiere as the latest show on streaming. Thanks to a slew of audiovisual upgrades, the local government meetings are headed online for audience members who can’t make it out to township hall, a several-mile trek from more urban parts of the township near Ypsilanti.
Next phase of I-96 Flex Route construction set to begin early March
The I-96 Flex Route project is set to enter its 2nd year of construction this Spring. Work will begin along the highway between Kent Lake Road and the I-275/I-696/M-5 interchange.
Oxford Leader
20 and done: Addison Township opts out of county agreement
At its last meeting of 2022, the Addison Township board of trustees voted to opt out of an interlocal agreement with Oakland County to dispose of household hazardous waste this year. The township had been a member of the North Oakland Household Hazardous Waste (NoHaz) group for almost 20 years.
A list of where and when homicides occurred in Washtenaw County in 2022
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Washtenaw County saw three fewer homicides in 2022 compared to 2021, death records show. The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office performed autopsy on 11 individuals in 2022 whose deaths were ruled as homicides, according to a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by MLive/The Ann Arbor News.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
