Ithaca, NY

i100rocks.com

Enfield man faces arson charge in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Enfield man is accused of setting a home on fire. Ithaca Police say 36-year-old Aaron Blume entered a home on South Cayuga Street around 9 PM on Tuesday. They say he intentionally started a fire, knowing multiple people were inside. No injuries have been reported.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Owego woman arrested in New Year’s Eve stabbing

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County woman is in jail after a New Year’s Eve stabbing. The Village of Owego Police Department responded to a domestic violence call on Fox Street Saturday around 11:20 p.m. 58-year-old Veronica Kelly, of Owego, made the call, reporting that she’d stabbed a 58-year-old man. The man was transported by Owego EMS to Wilson Trauma Center in Johnson City with extensive cuts and stab wounds to the chest and abdomen. Kelly was arrested and charged with 1st degree assault. She was remanded to Tioga County Jail on $250,000 thousand cash bail or $500,000 bail bond. The case was referred to the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
OWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

48k worth of illegal drugs found in Auburn home

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a month-long investigation, the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force (FLDTF) gained a search warrant for a suspected house in Auburn on January 3, where they found a large amount of heroin and fentanyl. The residence belongs to suspects Ralph Principio and Anna Colonnese, pictured below. According to Finger lakes Drug […]
AUBURN, NY
whcuradio.com

Alderperson McGonigal calls Ithaca crime, violence ‘no joke’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Ithaca city official is concerned with crime. 1st Ward Alderperson George McGonigal says the situation is “no joke.”. He says the Ithaca Police Department is about 15 officers understaffed, and it’ll take time to reach full force. McGonigal applauds the Tompkins County...
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Attempted Armed Robbery at Dandy Mini Mart in Ithaca

A call came into the Tompkins County 911 Center on Friday evening around 7pm for a report of a black male with his face covered walking into the Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street in Ithaca, with what appeared to be an AR style rifle and then pointing it at the cashier working.
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Make Arrest After Thief Runs Out of Gas

Last Wednesday, December 28th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Starr Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville to investigate a suspicious activity complaint. Officer’s arrived to the area to find a suspicious vehicle in a driveway of a residence on the road. Through a continued investigation, officer’s learned the vehicle was stolen from Pennsylvania and had run out of gas with the occupants of the stolen vehicle fleeing the area, abandoning the vehicle in the driveway.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Police file charges after harassing letters continue

Athens, Pa. — A 64-year-old man has been charged for harassing a woman in Towanda, police say. Gary Park of Athens repeatedly sent letters to a 55-year-old woman on McKinney Hill Road in Litchfield Township, according to State Tropper Leland Loziere. Police plan to charge Park after the woman complained on Dec. 30, records show.
TOWANDA, PA
NewsChannel 36

Fire erupts at Pennsylvania Ave. home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An early morning fire broke out Tuesday morning at an Elmira home on Pennsylvania Ave. Calls came in around 3 a.m. Tuesday for a reported structure fire at a home located near Bernie Murray's on Elmira's Southside. According to our reporter on scene, the home suffered...
ELMIRA, NY

