ONE OF A KIND, MUST SEE to appreciate, 5,120 sqft. custom built home on 9 acres just minutes from North Platte!! This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, ICF walls from footings to rafters, 9 ft ceilings in the partially finished basement, and 10ft to 14ft vaulted ceilings on the main level. The entire house is plumbed with a PEX system, a brand-new class 4 IRR roof installed in 2022 (insurance savings), brand new Bayer Built woodworks steel front door installed December 2022, and all interior doors are solid oak. This home was built around the stunning kitchen that includes a double oven, cook-top, triple basin sink, walk in pantry, island with additional cabinet space, and a breakfast bar. All bedrooms in this home feature oversized walk-in closets and the primary features an air-jet soaking tub as well as a walk-in shower. Main floor bathroom also features a brand-new skylight installed in 2022. All windows in the home are Anderson windows with built in UV protection. The garage is oversized coming in at 960 sqft. and both doors are 10 x 8. The land: All 9 acres are fenced with a gate at entrance, and lined with multiple rows of wind blocking trees. The property includes a 10 x 8 air-conditioned dog shed with a 60 x 30 dog run that includes 6 ft tall fencing. Attached to the back side of the home is a fenced in area with 4 ft fencing for smaller furry friends, and includes a playset that will be staying with the property. In that fenced in area, there is 220v ready to be used for a future hot tub. All sheds are staying with the property as well as the fully enclosed chicken coop and run that has been used for chickens, ducks and peacocks. Call today for a showing before this one is gone! All square footage and lot size are taken from Lincoln County assessors card and are approximate and not guaranteed. Legal Description: REPLAT OF TRACT 14 OF CORRECTED PLAT OF RIDGECREST ESTATES 1 4.74 A. REPLAT OF TRACT 14 OF CORRECTED PLAT OF RIDGECREST ESTATES 2 4.26 A. Taxes: $5,661.12 Address: 6380 SW Ridgecrest Circle, North Platte, NE 69101 County: Lincoln.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO