North Platte Telegraph
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in North Platte Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
Winter storm system forecast to drop between 8 inches to a foot in North Platte area
The first winter storm of the new year hit the local area on Monday with the brunt of the projected snowfall, which could amount to a foot, coming in the overnight hours into Tuesday. Light snow in the morning Monday turned into freezing rain in the early afternoon before it...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte gets most new snow in 2 years; up to 18 inches in Sandhills
So that’s what a lot of snow looks like. North Platte residents were digging out Tuesday from the city’s heaviest snowfall in nearly two years, almost all of which fell overnight after Monday’s freezing rain and relative dusting of snow. The North Platte Regional Airport at Lee...
North Platte Telegraph
Snow and ice ring in antlerless deer season
Happy New Year and thank you for being a reader of the North Platte Telegraph and my columns!. Nebraska’s late antlerless deer season got underway Jan. 1 and runs until Jan. 15. Our recent snow should be a big help with figuring out the movement of deer where you are hunting and for tracking if you get a shot.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for January 4
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (1) update to this series since Updated 17 min ago. Donna Jean Arnett Donna Jean (Moorhead) Arnett, 79, of North Platte and formerly of Wallace, peacefully passed away while comforted by her fam…
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte home listings for people who need a lot of living space
ONE OF A KIND, MUST SEE to appreciate, 5,120 sqft. custom built home on 9 acres just minutes from North Platte!! This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, ICF walls from footings to rafters, 9 ft ceilings in the partially finished basement, and 10ft to 14ft vaulted ceilings on the main level. The entire house is plumbed with a PEX system, a brand-new class 4 IRR roof installed in 2022 (insurance savings), brand new Bayer Built woodworks steel front door installed December 2022, and all interior doors are solid oak. This home was built around the stunning kitchen that includes a double oven, cook-top, triple basin sink, walk in pantry, island with additional cabinet space, and a breakfast bar. All bedrooms in this home feature oversized walk-in closets and the primary features an air-jet soaking tub as well as a walk-in shower. Main floor bathroom also features a brand-new skylight installed in 2022. All windows in the home are Anderson windows with built in UV protection. The garage is oversized coming in at 960 sqft. and both doors are 10 x 8. The land: All 9 acres are fenced with a gate at entrance, and lined with multiple rows of wind blocking trees. The property includes a 10 x 8 air-conditioned dog shed with a 60 x 30 dog run that includes 6 ft tall fencing. Attached to the back side of the home is a fenced in area with 4 ft fencing for smaller furry friends, and includes a playset that will be staying with the property. In that fenced in area, there is 220v ready to be used for a future hot tub. All sheds are staying with the property as well as the fully enclosed chicken coop and run that has been used for chickens, ducks and peacocks. Call today for a showing before this one is gone! All square footage and lot size are taken from Lincoln County assessors card and are approximate and not guaranteed. Legal Description: REPLAT OF TRACT 14 OF CORRECTED PLAT OF RIDGECREST ESTATES 1 4.74 A. REPLAT OF TRACT 14 OF CORRECTED PLAT OF RIDGECREST ESTATES 2 4.26 A. Taxes: $5,661.12 Address: 6380 SW Ridgecrest Circle, North Platte, NE 69101 County: Lincoln.
North Platte Telegraph
Visit North Platte Improvement Fund Grant intent letter deadline is April 3
Visit North Platte has offered grant funding to Lincoln County nonprofit organizations for brick-and-mortar improvements and expansions each year since 2006. An intent-to-apply letter must be returned to Visit North Platte by April 3. That letter must include a grant request estimate, the total cost of the project, a brief description of the proposed project and the organizations involved in the project, Visit North Platte said in a press release.
North Platte Telegraph
Confusion delays North Platte City Council permit vote on RV park
North Platte City Council members Tuesday tabled a conditional use permit for a small RV park following disagreements about the wording of the city’s new ordinance governing them. Merlin and Kelle Dikeman had won an 8-0 Planning Commission endorsement Dec. 27 for them to build an eight-pad RV park...
North Platte Telegraph
Non-traditional students invited to college and career exploration event at NPCC
North Platte Community College will host a non-traditional student college and career exploration event Feb. 11. The event is geared toward those who graduated from high school two or more years ago. Check-in is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the south entrance of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South...
