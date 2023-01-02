ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kalkinemedia.com

Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup

World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
Yardbarker

Tennis roundup: Novak Djokovic earns first win of 2023

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia won his first singles match of the season Tuesday, beating France's Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Adelaide International 1 in Australia. Making his first appearance in the event since capturing the 2007 title at age 19, Djokovic won 44...
wtatennis.com

Poland beats Switzerland to make Brisbane City Final

Hubert Hurkacz earned a critical win for Poland against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka, and Magda Linette's heroics delivered the crucial third point to book Poland a spot in the Brisbane City Finals at the United Cup. With Hurkacz's win giving Poland the 2-1 lead, Linette held off Jil Teichmann to...
tennisuptodate.com

Coco Gauff smashes Tatjana Maria in Auckland opening round

Coco Gauff had to battle Maria and the rain but the American remained calm in Auckland beating her opponent 6-4 6-1 to earn her fisrt win 2023. Gauff finished the year on a bad note failing to win a single match at the WTA Finals but 2023 is a year she's excited for. Many picked her as the player that will break out in a major way winning a grand slam and she made a good start in Auckland. Playing an experienced veteran in Maria, Gauff was able to wear her out with her constant pressure.
tennismajors.com

Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round

Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
atptour.com

Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
atptour.com

Tsitsipas Downs Coric In Thriller, Draws Greece Level In Perth

Croatia’s Vekic eases past Papamichail in opening match, City Final level at 1-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas maintained his perfect start to the 2023 season on Tuesday at the United Cup in Perth, coming through a topsy-turvy encounter with Borna Coric 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-5 against Borna Coric to earn a vital City Finals point for Team Greece.
Post Register

Djokovic, Shapovalov to meet in Adelaide quarterfinals

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International where he will face Denis Shapovalov. Djokovic defeated Quentin Halys 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) on Thursday, and Canadian Shapovalov beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 to advance.

