ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Drastic temperature spikes expected for next week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warm front will not only spike the temperatures this week, but this also delivers rain chances Tuesday into part of Wednesday. Can't even rule out a rumble of thunder midweek. But don't get too comfortable as temperatures begin to drop off to more seasonable conditions later in the week brings the chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow showers to Central PA late Thursday into Friday. Most of the wet snow will be concentrated across the higher elevations and to our north.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Delays cleared on Interstate 81 on George N. Wade Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. — There were significant delays Tuesday morning on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. There were long backups in the southbound lanes of I-81 on the George N. Wade Bridge over the Susquehanna River. The backups have since cleared...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Bus gets stuck in sinkhole in downtown Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A bus became stuck in a sinkhole Wednesday morning in downtown Lancaster. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on North Duke Street. North Duke Street is shut down at the Chestnut Street intersection. Officials hope to reopen the street overnight, but it will be closed again from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday to complete repairs.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Farm Show guide; political turmoil; Hamlin update: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. State House speaker: The Pa. constitutional requirement to swear in members at noon on the first Tuesday in January went off without a hitch yesterday. But it took longer to choose a speaker of the House of Representatives. It’s also too early to know who’s running the House, which has 101 Republicans, 99 Democrats and 3 vacancies. Meanwhile, in the state Senate, Sen. Kim Ward becomes its first female president.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a two-vehicle crash. Both directions were briefly closed Wednesday afternoon between Oakview and Harvest roads in East Lampeter Township. Emergency dispatchers said one person was freed from a vehicle with unspecified injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. municipalities among those to get funding for traffic-safety projects

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will distribute approximately $15 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding to 32 municipalities statewide. The money will fund 36 safety projects. Pennsylvania’s ARLE program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automated enforcement at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Christmas tree collection underway in York

YORK, Pa. — York is now picking up residents' Christmas trees. Trees must be placed at the regular pick-up point by 6 a.m. on your designated trash collection days. Residents are asked to remove all ornaments, lights, tinsel and tree stands. Do not use tree bags. The collection runs...
YORK, PA
iheart.com

D-A to Give Update Wednesday on Missing Teen Investigation

(York, PA) - The York County District Attorney is expected to give an update Wednesday morning in the case of a missing teen. Kadin Black, who is 19 and from Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on Vickilee Drive in the overnight hours before Sunday, December 18th. His family says the young man didn't show up for work Monday morning and his cell phone stopped relaying a location Sunday morning. The police chief from Lower Windsor Township will also give an update on his force's efforts in the search for the young man.
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
abc27 News

Young pedestrian hit by vehicle in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams tells abc27 that a boy was hit by a vehicle in Harrisburg on Tuesday morning. The boy, a pedestrian, was struck at N. Sixth and Division streets near Camp Curtin school. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Police Commissioner Carter has reported the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials

A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster County

According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation. Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster …. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation. Med shortages...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy