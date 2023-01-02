Read full article on original website
Heavy fog, more rain to hang over central Pa. Wednesday
Driving could be dangerous in parts of the midstate Wednesday morning because of heavy fog, forecasters warned. In a dense fog advisory, the National Weather Service said road visibility could drop to a quarter mile or less in parts of Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. The fog advisory...
local21news.com
Drastic temperature spikes expected for next week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warm front will not only spike the temperatures this week, but this also delivers rain chances Tuesday into part of Wednesday. Can't even rule out a rumble of thunder midweek. But don't get too comfortable as temperatures begin to drop off to more seasonable conditions later in the week brings the chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow showers to Central PA late Thursday into Friday. Most of the wet snow will be concentrated across the higher elevations and to our north.
WGAL
Crashes causing some problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning
There are a few trouble spots on south-central Pennsylvania roads for the morning commute. In northern Dauphin County, Route 147/River Road is shut down between Locust Street and Tourist Park Road. Cumberland County. UPDATE, CLEARED: The shoulder was closed on I-83 after Exit 40B, Carlisle Road, because of a stalled...
WGAL
Delays cleared on Interstate 81 on George N. Wade Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There were significant delays Tuesday morning on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. There were long backups in the southbound lanes of I-81 on the George N. Wade Bridge over the Susquehanna River. The backups have since cleared...
WGAL
Bus gets stuck in sinkhole in downtown Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A bus became stuck in a sinkhole Wednesday morning in downtown Lancaster. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on North Duke Street. North Duke Street is shut down at the Chestnut Street intersection. Officials hope to reopen the street overnight, but it will be closed again from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday to complete repairs.
Nostradamus predictions; surprise arrest; Rose Bowl: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 59; Low: 46. Partly cloudy. History, maybe chaos: The celebratory event of swearing in 200 House members and 25 senators tomorrow is taking a backseat to the highly charged leadership race in the House. Idaho arrest: A Pennsylvania college student, 28, was arrested Friday at his parents’ home in...
Farm Show guide; political turmoil; Hamlin update: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. State House speaker: The Pa. constitutional requirement to swear in members at noon on the first Tuesday in January went off without a hitch yesterday. But it took longer to choose a speaker of the House of Representatives. It’s also too early to know who’s running the House, which has 101 Republicans, 99 Democrats and 3 vacancies. Meanwhile, in the state Senate, Sen. Kim Ward becomes its first female president.
WGAL
Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a two-vehicle crash. Both directions were briefly closed Wednesday afternoon between Oakview and Harvest roads in East Lampeter Township. Emergency dispatchers said one person was freed from a vehicle with unspecified injuries.
Central Pa. municipalities among those to get funding for traffic-safety projects
Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will distribute approximately $15 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding to 32 municipalities statewide. The money will fund 36 safety projects. Pennsylvania’s ARLE program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automated enforcement at...
WGAL
Christmas tree collection underway in York
YORK, Pa. — York is now picking up residents' Christmas trees. Trees must be placed at the regular pick-up point by 6 a.m. on your designated trash collection days. Residents are asked to remove all ornaments, lights, tinsel and tree stands. Do not use tree bags. The collection runs...
Pennsylvania among ‘most moved out of’ states: report
People continue to move out of Pennsylvania at a faster rate than moving in. In fact, a new report has revealed that Pennsylvania is among the top 10 “most moved out of” states in the U.S. LISTEN: More people are leaving Pennsylvania than moving in, says U-Haul |...
Tröegs releases ‘once-a-year cult classic’ and revives ‘First Squeeze’ events
Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey has released its “once-a-year cult classic” Nugget Nectar and is reviving its series of First Squeeze events. “Excessively dry-hopped, this Imperial Amber Ale celebrates the arrival of “fresh-off-the-bine” Nugget hops from the brewery’s annual trek to Yakima, WA, for hop selection,” the brewery said.
2023 Farm Show parking will be cashless: What you need to know before you go
The start of the new year means the Pennsylvania Farm Show is nearly here. And we’re here to help you plan your trip, including the most important step: how you can get there. Parking. The annual event returns on Jan. 7 and will run through Jan. 14 at the...
iheart.com
D-A to Give Update Wednesday on Missing Teen Investigation
(York, PA) - The York County District Attorney is expected to give an update Wednesday morning in the case of a missing teen. Kadin Black, who is 19 and from Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on Vickilee Drive in the overnight hours before Sunday, December 18th. His family says the young man didn't show up for work Monday morning and his cell phone stopped relaying a location Sunday morning. The police chief from Lower Windsor Township will also give an update on his force's efforts in the search for the young man.
Young pedestrian hit by vehicle in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams tells abc27 that a boy was hit by a vehicle in Harrisburg on Tuesday morning. The boy, a pedestrian, was struck at N. Sixth and Division streets near Camp Curtin school. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Police Commissioner Carter has reported the […]
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pennsylvania's population decrease among largest in nation, census reports
Following a year of historic low change, the United States enjoyed a modest 0.4% population increase between July 2021 and July 2022, thanks to nearly 250,000 births and more than one million immigrants moving in, the U.S. Census Bureau announced last month. “There was a sizable uptick in population growth...
The Route 75 railroad bridge in Juniata County will be closed for six months, PennDOT says
The bridge over the railroad in Port Royal, Juniata County, will close on Thursday, Jan. 5, and remain closed until June, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. The Route 75 bridge was supposed to close today, however, “wet, rainy weather” delayed the closure until Thursday.
Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials
A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
pahomepage.com
Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster County
According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation. Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster …. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation. Med shortages...
Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
