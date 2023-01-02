CINCINNATI — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said he's "in a good place" following a positive update on Damar Hamlin's health. Higgins was the last person to have contact with Hamlin before he went into cardiac arrest. While the Buffalo Bills safety is still in critical condition at UC Medical Center, doctors said Hamlin is awake and his neurological function is intact. He has been able to hold and grip his family's hands and communicate with doctors through writing.

