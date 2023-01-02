ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

'I'm in a good place': Tee Higgins speaks for first time since MNF, in contact with Damar Hamlin's mom

CINCINNATI — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said he's "in a good place" following a positive update on Damar Hamlin's health. Higgins was the last person to have contact with Hamlin before he went into cardiac arrest. While the Buffalo Bills safety is still in critical condition at UC Medical Center, doctors said Hamlin is awake and his neurological function is intact. He has been able to hold and grip his family's hands and communicate with doctors through writing.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Cincinnati Bengals 2023 schedule: Bengals to play Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and more

CINCINNATI — Though the 2022 season is no where near over, the Cincinnati Bengals know their 2023 opponents after being crowned AFC North champions. By winning the AFC North — for the second consecutive year, might we add — the Bengals will face AFC West-winning Kansas City Chiefs, NFC North-winning Minnesota Vikings as well as the AFC East-winning Buffalo Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy