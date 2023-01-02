Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
NFL approves new playoff procedures; Coin flip could decide Bengals-Ravens playoff game location
CINCINNATI — Owners of the 32 NFL teams on Friday approved new playoff procedures that could lead to a coin flip to determine the Cincinnati Bengals first playoff game, and possibly leading to no home playoff games at Paycor Stadium. The new playoff procedures follow the official canceling of...
‘Get up, please’: Area football coaches relive anguish, trauma after Damar Hamlin injury
Sacramento-area coaches were reminded of painful memories after watching the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin go down on Monday Night Football.
'I'm in a good place': Tee Higgins speaks for first time since MNF, in contact with Damar Hamlin's mom
CINCINNATI — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said he's "in a good place" following a positive update on Damar Hamlin's health. Higgins was the last person to have contact with Hamlin before he went into cardiac arrest. While the Buffalo Bills safety is still in critical condition at UC Medical Center, doctors said Hamlin is awake and his neurological function is intact. He has been able to hold and grip his family's hands and communicate with doctors through writing.
Behind Enemy Lines: Week 18 Q&A with Eagles Wire
The New York Giants (9-6-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) will square off on Sunday afternoon in a Week 18 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Giants opened the week as 13.5-road home underdogs and that has moved to +16 as of this writing. With this matchup on...
'My brother no matter what': Tyler Boyd and Cal Adomitis, fellow Pitt alums, share stories of Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Doctors with UC Health say Damar Hamlin has made a "fairly remarkable recovery" since going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bengals-Bills showdown on Monday Night Football. While the entire Bengals roster was impacted by what happened on the field, two players with a...
Zac Taylor on new NFL playoff procedures: 'Positives for a lot of teams and just negatives for us.'
CINCINNATI — It's Cincinnati against the world once again. Owners of the 32 NFL teams on Friday approved new playoff procedures following the official canceling of the Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game that was postponed Monday night after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. The good news:...
Sarah Taylor, wife of Zac Taylor, teams up with NFL coaches' wives to deliver kids' cards to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Sarah Taylor, the wife of Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, delivered hundreds of cards from local students to UC Medical Center Friday for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Taylor said she collected handmade cards from 40 schools in Cincinnati — and even more out of town — wishing...
Cincinnati Bengals 2023 schedule: Bengals to play Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and more
CINCINNATI — Though the 2022 season is no where near over, the Cincinnati Bengals know their 2023 opponents after being crowned AFC North champions. By winning the AFC North — for the second consecutive year, might we add — the Bengals will face AFC West-winning Kansas City Chiefs, NFC North-winning Minnesota Vikings as well as the AFC East-winning Buffalo Bills.
