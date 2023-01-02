One dead, one injured after a car crashed into a pond in Arlington

One person has died in an Arlington crash that closed a stretch of I-30 for hours Sunday evening.

Just past 5 p.m. a west-bound car veered off the freeway, down an embankment and into the pond at Randol Mill Park.

Arlington fire department divers went in to rescue two people. However, one died at the scene. The other was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators don't yet know why the driver lost control.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram