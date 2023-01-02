ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

One dead, one injured after a car crashed into a pond in Arlington

By Curt Lewis
 3 days ago

One person has died in an Arlington crash that closed a stretch of I-30 for hours Sunday evening.

Just past 5 p.m. a west-bound car veered off the freeway, down an embankment and into the pond at Randol Mill Park.

Arlington fire department divers went in to rescue two people. However, one died at the scene. The other was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators don't yet know why the driver lost control.

Ladyrosecat
2d ago

This is going to be one for the books. Randol Mill Park pond is on the south side of I30 and the car was west bound. That means that they traveled across the meridian, three lanes of oncoming cars and thru the guardrails to end up in the pond. Speed had to be a factor in the accident. Sorry for the life loss and pray the survivor makes a full recovery.

