Fort Worth, TX

Victim in Fort Worth struck by bullet fired during NYE celebrations

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

One person is recovering after being struck by a falling bullet in Fort Worth on New Years Eve.

Just a few minutes past midnight, police say the victim was hit by a round that fell out of the sky on Bright Street near Highway 287. He was taken to the hospital in what police called a non-life-threatening wound.

Also, in Arlington, police say a bullet crashed into the bedroom of a girl who lives on Park Chase Avenue near North Collins and Brown Boulevard. No one was hurt there.

