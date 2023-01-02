Victim in Fort Worth struck by bullet fired during NYE celebrations

One person is recovering after being struck by a falling bullet in Fort Worth on New Years Eve.

Just a few minutes past midnight, police say the victim was hit by a round that fell out of the sky on Bright Street near Highway 287. He was taken to the hospital in what police called a non-life-threatening wound.

Also, in Arlington, police say a bullet crashed into the bedroom of a girl who lives on Park Chase Avenue near North Collins and Brown Boulevard. No one was hurt there.

