Gilford, NH

WCAX

AG: 17-year-old with knife fatally shot by NH police

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The person armed with a knife who was shot and killed by a police officer was a teenager, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Tuesday. Officers arrived at a Gilford home late Sunday after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife there.
GILFORD, NH
Seacoast Current

Death of Teen Shot by Gilford, New Hampshire, Cop Ruled a Homicide

The death of a teen armed with a knife shot dead by a Gilford police officer the night of New Year's Day has been ruled a homicide by the state Attorney General's office. Police were called to a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. and encountered a teen identified as Mischa Fay, 17. One officer fired an electroshock weapon and the other shot his firearm. Fay was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
GILFORD, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Autopsy Being Conducted Today On Body Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting

An autopsy is being conducted today on the body of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilford. The state Attorney General’s Office says police were called to a home on Varney Point Road Sunday night after getting a report of a resident armed with a knife. During an encounter with the man, one of the officers opened fire and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
GILFORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on Route 5, Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD — A 44-year-old man from Springfield was arrested for DUI drugs following a crash in Weathersfield yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 5 at around 9:35 p.m. Police say that the driver, Brian Hill, was under the influence while operating a motor vehicle. Hill was placed...
WEATHERSFIELD, VT
nbcboston.com

NH Driver Charged With DWI, Reckless Conduct After Leading Police on 6-Town Chase

A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving, reckless conduct and several other charges after leading police on a chase through multiple towns early Tuesday morning. Ryan Sharkey, 40, of Enfield, is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated second offense, operating after suspension, misuse of plates and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, state police said. He also had an active probation and parole warrant and a bench warrant for his arrest.
ENFIELD, NH
NECN

Man Who Stabbed 2 in NH New Year's Eve Fight Arrested, Police Say

A fight that broke out early on New Year's Eve left two people stabbed in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Tuesday, announcing the arrest of a man in the case. Charles Dexter, 35, faces charges of assault, having a deadly weapon, falsifying evidence and riot over the fight that was reported about 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Manchester police said.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Wells, Maine, Man Charged in Machete Attack on NYPD Officers

A 19-year-old from Wells has been charged in an attack with a machete on two NYPD offices New Year's Eve near Times Square with a machete. The NYPD Monday charged Trevor Bickford with two counts each of attempted murder on a police officer and attempted assault in the attack on a rookie officer and eight-year veteran at West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue outside a security screening zone around 10:10 p.m.
WELLS, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
LOWELL, MA
newportdispatch.com

Vehicle crashes into New Hampshire state police cruiser in Merrimack County

BOW — The New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 93 north in the town of Bow this morning. According to the report, Michael Dimattia, 31 of Concord, New Hampshire, was operating a 1999 Nissan and attempting to merge into the middle lane.
BOW, NH
newportdispatch.com

Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash

MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Body of missing Norwich man found in Connecticut River

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities have recovered the body of a Norwich man in the Connecticut River after he went missing Monday. New Hampshire Fish and Game says their dive teams recovered the body of Roger Blake, 74. around 10 a.m. Tuesday near Hanover. They say Blake had been tidying up his lawn on Kendall Station Rd. and was last seen by family members around 3 p.m. Monday. They say the family called for help around 5 after finding a rake halfway down a steep embankment near the river. Local emergency crews were unable to find him.
HANOVER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Newport, New Hampshire woman charged as “drug enterprise leader”

NEWPORT — A 39-year-old woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation in Newport, New Hampshire that concluded last week. In November and December, authorities say they conducted a joint investigation into the distribution of controlled substances in the town and surrounding Sullivan County area. The investigation culminated in...
NEWPORT, NH
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

