Police shoot, kill person armed with knife in New Hampshire
Pfficers encountered the person inside the home; one officer discharged a stun gun and another officer fired his weapon.
WCAX
AG: 17-year-old with knife fatally shot by NH police
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The person armed with a knife who was shot and killed by a police officer was a teenager, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Tuesday. Officers arrived at a Gilford home late Sunday after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife there.
Death of Teen Shot by Gilford, New Hampshire, Cop Ruled a Homicide
The death of a teen armed with a knife shot dead by a Gilford police officer the night of New Year's Day has been ruled a homicide by the state Attorney General's office. Police were called to a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. and encountered a teen identified as Mischa Fay, 17. One officer fired an electroshock weapon and the other shot his firearm. Fay was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WMUR.com
Suspect in multi-town chase drove head-on toward troopers, state police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — State police said an Enfield man accused of leading them on a chase Tuesday morning was driving an unregistered vehicle and has a record that includes driving while intoxicated. They said Ryan Sharkey, 40, sped away from a trooper who tried to stop him around 1...
WMUR.com
Investigation underway after 17-year-old shot, killed by police in Gilford
GILFORD, N.H. — An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at his home by Gilford police on New Year's Day. Mischa Fay was shot after police were called to his home on Varney Point Road for a report of a resident armed with a knife.
thepulseofnh.com
Autopsy Being Conducted Today On Body Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting
An autopsy is being conducted today on the body of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilford. The state Attorney General’s Office says police were called to a home on Varney Point Road Sunday night after getting a report of a resident armed with a knife. During an encounter with the man, one of the officers opened fire and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
AG: Knife-wielding person dies after being shot by police inside New Hampshire home
GILFORD, N.H. — A knife-wielding person died after they were shot by police inside a home in New Hampshire on Sunday night, officials said. Officers responding to a report of an armed person at 5 Varney Point Road in Gilford shortly before 10 p.m. encountered a resident inside with a knife in hand, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on Route 5, Weathersfield
WEATHERSFIELD — A 44-year-old man from Springfield was arrested for DUI drugs following a crash in Weathersfield yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 5 at around 9:35 p.m. Police say that the driver, Brian Hill, was under the influence while operating a motor vehicle. Hill was placed...
AG: Investigation underway after knife-wielding NH resident killed in officer-involved shooting
GILFORD, New Hampshire — An investigation is underway after a knife-wielding person was killed in an officer-involved shooting at a home in New Hampshire on Sunday night, officials said. Officers responding to a report of an armed person at 5 Varney Point Road in Gilford shortly before 10 p.m....
nbcboston.com
NH Driver Charged With DWI, Reckless Conduct After Leading Police on 6-Town Chase
A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving, reckless conduct and several other charges after leading police on a chase through multiple towns early Tuesday morning. Ryan Sharkey, 40, of Enfield, is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated second offense, operating after suspension, misuse of plates and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, state police said. He also had an active probation and parole warrant and a bench warrant for his arrest.
NECN
Man Who Stabbed 2 in NH New Year's Eve Fight Arrested, Police Say
A fight that broke out early on New Year's Eve left two people stabbed in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Tuesday, announcing the arrest of a man in the case. Charles Dexter, 35, faces charges of assault, having a deadly weapon, falsifying evidence and riot over the fight that was reported about 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Manchester police said.
Wells, Maine, Man Charged in Machete Attack on NYPD Officers
A 19-year-old from Wells has been charged in an attack with a machete on two NYPD offices New Year's Eve near Times Square with a machete. The NYPD Monday charged Trevor Bickford with two counts each of attempted murder on a police officer and attempted assault in the attack on a rookie officer and eight-year veteran at West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue outside a security screening zone around 10:10 p.m.
newportdispatch.com
Police chase through several New Hampshire towns ends with crash in Warner
WARNER — A 40-year-old man from New Hampshire was involved in a crash in Warner early this morning after fleeing from police. Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding on I-93 north at around 1:10 a.m. The driver failed to stop for the troopers and...
Officials investigating fire at six-story mill in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ma. — Officials are investigating after a fire at a six-story mill in Lawrence Monday night. According to fire officials at the scene, the building is a very large, old structure. Crews were able to successfully navigate the building and put out the flames. The cause of the...
Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle crashes into New Hampshire state police cruiser in Merrimack County
BOW — The New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 93 north in the town of Bow this morning. According to the report, Michael Dimattia, 31 of Concord, New Hampshire, was operating a 1999 Nissan and attempting to merge into the middle lane.
newportdispatch.com
Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash
MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
Carroll, New Hampshire, Police Create Hilarious Patch Starring a Moose
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's small town USA at it's finest. The tiny town of Carroll, New Hampshire, has less than 1,000 full-time residents, according to the 2020 Census. Carroll...
WCAX
Body of missing Norwich man found in Connecticut River
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities have recovered the body of a Norwich man in the Connecticut River after he went missing Monday. New Hampshire Fish and Game says their dive teams recovered the body of Roger Blake, 74. around 10 a.m. Tuesday near Hanover. They say Blake had been tidying up his lawn on Kendall Station Rd. and was last seen by family members around 3 p.m. Monday. They say the family called for help around 5 after finding a rake halfway down a steep embankment near the river. Local emergency crews were unable to find him.
newportdispatch.com
Newport, New Hampshire woman charged as “drug enterprise leader”
NEWPORT — A 39-year-old woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation in Newport, New Hampshire that concluded last week. In November and December, authorities say they conducted a joint investigation into the distribution of controlled substances in the town and surrounding Sullivan County area. The investigation culminated in...
