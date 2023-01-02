ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:24 p.m. EST

US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire 'bump stocks'. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled against a Trump administration ban on bump stocks, the devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from a semi-automatic weapon after the initial trigger pull. The 13-3 ruling came Friday from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The ban was instituted after a sniper using bump stock-equipped weapons massacred dozens of people in Las Vegas in 2017. At issue in the case was whether bump stocks should be considered “machine guns” under federal law. There are conflicting court rulings on the issue and the Supreme Court may ultimately decide the matter.
IDAHO STATE
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Desert Sun

I’m already nostalgic for 2022

Squinting through January’s atmospheric river and political chaos makes me see 2022 in a new light. It was actually a pretty good year. I’d even call it an excellent one, but I don’t want to cause any nosebleeds. Last year opened with Russian troops poised on the border of Ukraine, ready to pounce. The universal prediction was that Russia would crush that fragile democracy in a matter of hours. It was a tragedy in the making, the...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy