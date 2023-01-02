Read full article on original website
Hollywood’s Hiring Practices Remain Largely Unchanged: Female Filmmakers Not Welcome
Two new reports show few gains for women, not only as movie directors, but also as writers, editors, cinematographers and composers.
Hollywood Studies Show Few Gains For Women, People Of Color Directing Films In 2022
A pair of studies released Monday from San Diego State’s annual The Celluloid Ceiling report and USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative showed few gains for women and people of color working in the film industry in 2022. In the SDSU study (read it here), which has tracked women’s employment on the 250 top-grossing films for the past 25 years, this year’s findings reveal that 11% of directors of 2022’s 100 top-grossing domestic films were women, down 1% year-over-year. Among the top 250 films, that number rose to 18%, up 1%. Overall, women comprised 24% of all directors, writers, executive producers, editors and cinematographers...
New Reports Confirm That Hollywood Still Has a Pretty Bad Diversity Problem
If you’ve been paying attention at all to the Oscars or the Golden Globes in recent years, you’re probably well aware that both Hollywood awards shows have faced criticism over the fact that the majority of their nominees are straight, white men. Their lack of diversity is reflective of a much larger issue in the film industry as a whole, and despite more attention and calls for change, several new studies reveal that Hollywood is still lacking when it comes to female and BIPOC filmmakers.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ could break ‘WALL-E’ record as most Oscar-nominated animated film ever
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is a meticulously crafted labor of love that’s putting critics and audiences alike under its spell. The stop-motion adaptation of the Wooden Boy’s tale has been praised for infusing its source material with wondrous visuals and dark political themes. At the time of this writing, “GDT’s Pinocchio” is globally the most-watched film on Netflix and could gain traction with awards voters in the coming weeks. The movie needs seven nods—Best Picture, Best Animated Feature, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Score, Best Song, and Best Sound—to surpass 2008 juggernaut “WALL-E’s” record for most nominations received...
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
Here's which films made it on the Oscars shortlist
The 95th Academy Awards are rapidly approaching in March 2023, and the competition already looks stacked. Shortlists for ten of the 23 Oscar categories were released on Wednesday, including music, documentary feature films and visual effects. The candidates will be scrutinized by judges until five nominees are chosen for the annual ceremony. The official picks will be announced on Jan 24. While some familiar and acclaimed names made the cut,...
ComicBook
The Flash: DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Ezra Miller Return Rumors, Confirms Length of DCU Slate
Earlier today, a new report from Variety claimed that some executives at Warner Bros. Discovery were reportedly open to keeping Ezra Miller on as The Flash after the actor has stayed out of trouble since starting mental health treatment. The actor was on the chopping block after he allegedly committed an assault at a karaoke bar in Hawaii last year, as well as numerous other allegations. The studio supposedly didn't know which way to go with the upcoming Miller-led The Flash movie, and they had multiple options including recasting and reshooting the movie. It turned out that that would be too expensive and The Flash was confirmed to be released with the actor remaining as the Scarlett Speedster. Now, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has addressed the report, and his response may surprise you. In the tweet Gunn brushes off The Flash stuff and confirms the length of their new slate.
TheWrap Promotes Jethro Nededog, Adam Chitwood to Co-Executive Editors
<strong><em>Lawrence Yee returns to TheWrap as Deputy Editor for Audience</em></strong>
From Artificial Intelligence to Profitability: 5 New Rules for Streamers in 2023 | Charts
Wall Street and industry experts provide a new normal for streaming success -- and it doesn't really look like the strategy that made Netflix
How the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Cinematographer Made a World of Water
This story about “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw first appeared in the Below-the-Line issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. “When I talk about how I came up, I didn’t see many female DPs,” Autumn Durald Arkapaw said during an interview about “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ryan Coogler’s sequel to his groundbreaking 2018 blockbuster. “I went to AFI, and the year that I was accepted — we’re talking 2007, I believe — was the year that the most female DPs were accepted in the program. So it’s like, 28 of us and 11 were women. So I’m looking around me and I see myself reflected, and 10 other women internationally want to learn how to do this. So it was just great.”
Sundance: Stephen Curry Doc, John Carney Movie Added to Schedule
The Sundance Film Festival has announced five new world premieres joining the 2023 lineup, including the documentary about NBA superstar Stephen Curry and the latest feature from Once director John Carney. Beyond Utopia (U.S. Doc Competition), Earth Mama (Premieres), Flora and Son (Premieres), Past Lives (Premieres) and Stephen Curry: Underrated (Special Screening) are all heading to Park City. The films join a previously announced schedule that includes the new Nicole Holofcener movie, Davis Guggenheim’s Michael J. Fox doc and Anne Hathaway drama Eileen. More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance Sets Festival's First South Asian Lodge With Nonprofit 1497 (Exclusive)Sundance Sets Official...
Box office preview: Universal horror film ‘M3GAN’ challenges ‘Avatar 2’ in first full weekend of 2023
It’s 2023, and though we’re starting the year with only one new wide release, it’s a movie in a genre that has done particularly well kicking off previous years. That movie is the high-concept horror film “M3GAN,” produced by James Wan and Blumhouse for Universal, who is giving the movie a very wide release into almost 3,500 theaters this weekend. Can it take a bite out of “Avatar 2”? Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. The central premise of “M3GAN” involves a life-like android doll that can talk and act like a real tween girl, and it shows what...
ComicBook
Willow Star Talks Studying Val Kilmer's Movie Performance
The penultimate episode of Willow's first season was released on Disney+ today, which means fans have one more chance to see Val Kilmer pop up in the series. Unfortunately, the new show is not expected to feature the return of Kilmer as Madmartigen, but after hearing the character's voice last week, many are wondering if we'll get a glimpse of the iconic actor. Kilmer has struggled with his health after a battle with throat cancer, and filming during COVID didn't feel safe, so they ended up having to write him out of the series. However, his presence is felt throughout the show, and it wouldn't be too shocking if they managed to film some kind of short, silent cameo. In fact, a huge part of the series has been following the journey of Madmartigen's daughter, Kit (Ruby Cruz), who learned some big truths about her father in last week's episode. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cruz talked about watching the original Willow film and learning about her character's father as well as her mother, Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), who does appear in the new show.
Oscars gendered categories: Most readers say they should stay, but for how long?
Are awards categories like Best Actor and Best Actress becoming outdated? Acting races are unique in distinguishing between men’s and women’s achievements, and some awards groups have already moved to make those gender-neutral like all the others. But not the Oscars — not yet anyway. And that’s the way it should stay according to a majority of readers we asked in a recent poll. Scroll down to see the complete results. Gendered categories can be an awkward fit for actors like Emma Corrin and Emma D’Arcy who identify as nonbinary (both have been slotted into actress categories in recent years), but...
Sundance 2023: Doc About Stephen Curry and New Film From ‘Once’ Director John Carney Join Lineup
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Eve Hewson star in Carney's latest music-focused film, "Flora and Son"
Starz Promotes Darren Nielson to EVP of International Networks
The executive is taking over for president Superna Kalle
Collider
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Reveal How 'White Noise' Influenced 'Barbie'
When you think of Barbie, do you also think of an airborne toxic event? Although Noah Baumbach’s and Greta Gerwig’s recent movies Barbie and White Noise seem vastly different from one another, the filmmaking duo revealed that there is actually a connection between them. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Baumbach revealed that he feels that films are connected to each other as they “came out of the same place.”
How ‘Tár’ Cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister Gave the Camera an ‘Observational Attitude’
This interview with “Tár” cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister first appeared in the Below-the-Line issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. German cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister, best known for his collaborations with English director Terence Davies (“A Quiet Passion,” “The Deep Blue Sea”), has won both the top prize at Camerimage as well as the Gotham Award for “Tár,” Todd Field’s first directorial effort in 16 years. Even he seems a bit surprised by how everything has turned out.
How Guillermo del Toro Sold Netflix on a Twisted Version of ‘Pinocchio’
"We had at least two or three companies that looked like they were gonna say yes, and then they withdrew," del Toro says of his dark spin on the classic
Leslie Grace shares behind-the-scenes clips from canceled Batgirl movie
Here's the best look yet at Leslie Grace's Batgirl costume
