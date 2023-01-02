Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slow warming before a weekend wind shift
Portions of the Sunflower State remain under the influence of stronger winds flowing around a large low pressure system to our northeast. The clouds that bubbled up today are diurnally driven or formed from the heat of the sun. These disappear overnight. Winds relax with temperatures dipping back into the...
KSN.com
Quiet days ahead with a normal winter chill
Our latest storm system continues to pull away from us. As it does there will still be a breeze and a few clouds that wrap back around into the area during the day but no moisture as skies stay dry. After a freezing start this morning, high temperatures for most...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Settling into a seasonable rhythm this week for January
The storm system responsible for snow, freezing rain, rain and Monday’s Tornado Watch for counties in the southeastern part of Kansas is lifting away from us. Snowfall was fruitful for some in the northwest with amounts ranging from a couple inches to around seven. Rainfall was not much but...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry northwest and wet elsewhere Monday, then colder
Cloud cover will blanket the region this afternoon with a wide range of temperatures expected across the state. A wintry mix arrives will continue for northwestern Kansas where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place through Tuesday morning. Light snowfall and freezing rain have lead to areas of slick travel,...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms move east this evening, snow overnight northwest
Storms will continue east tonight, and our attention will turn to the winter weather impacting northwest Kansas. Moisture will wrap around and move back into the region. Pair that with below-freezing temperatures, and you get a wintry mix. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for a large portion of Northwest...
Snowfall totals: As much as 7 inches in some areas
The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.
kfdi.com
3 Boil Advisories Issued in South Central Kansas in 24 Hours
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued three boil water advisories in various areas across Kansas with the last 24 hours. A Boil Advisory for the City of Leon in Butler County around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Two...
wichitabyeb.com
Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita
A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
Kansas lowers sales tax on food, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings
If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not at all obvious.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kansas air crews fly for 42 hours during flight over Pacific Ocean before returning home
WICHITA (KSNT) – Flight crews on two U.S. Air Force refueling aircraft out of Kansas spent nearly two days in the air while performing an endurance flight in December. The 22nd Air Refueling Wing reports that two KC-46A Pegasus aircrafts took part in a Bomber Task Force mission from Dec. 17-18 over the Pacific Ocean. […]
New Years weekend DUIs up double from 2022, KHP says
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has released its New Year's Weekend Holiday Activity Report, and it shows law enforcement was more busy this year than they were last.
Wichita’s Metal-Fab purchased by Olympic Steel
Metal-Fab, founded in 1958, manufactures venting for HVAC, Hearth, and plumbing systems for both commercial and residential construction.
First baby at Hutch Regional in 2023 born New Year's afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that Miles Grissom is the first baby born at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in 2023!. Miles arrived just before 4:00 p.m. on New Year's Day to proud parents Kelsey and Haley Grissom of Nickerson, KS. The couple named the baby Miles, saying it meant soldier.
kiowacountysignal.com
Low-Income Energy Assistance Program to continue heating homes this winter
TOPEKA – Colder temperatures and winter weather has arrived in Kansas. The dropping temperatures and necessity of raising the thermostat are leaving some families vulnerable when it comes to covering their heating bills. The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), implemented in the state by the Kansas Department for Children...
lawrencekstimes.com
Crews will reroute Mill Creek after massive Keystone pipeline spill in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews will reroute Mill Creek to avoid the site of the Keystone Pipeline’s largest-ever oil spill, the oil pipeline’s parent company announced Tuesday. The Keystone pipeline, which runs from Canada to Texas and Illinois, spilled 14,000 barrels of oil near the Kansas-Nebraska border...
KSN.com
Key 2 Touch Massage
The crew at Key 2 Touch Massage Therapy wants to help you feel your best this New Year! Na’Keya offers hot stone massages, geriatric massages, mobile massages and more, at a great price. The new business near downtown Wichita is taking new clients and offering great deals. Whether you’re...
If You Want America’s Most Affordable Housing, Gotta Go to Kansas
If you want absolutely the most affordable housing in America, where do you go? A brand new 2023 study says that if saving money on a house is your goal, you're gonna have to go to Kansas. Oh, boy. I need to say first that I'm not a Kansas hater...
Two shot on New Year’s Eve in north Wichita
Two people were injured in a shooting in north Wichita on Saturday night, according to law enforcement.
KWCH.com
Kansas Food Sales Tax Confusing For Many
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022...
