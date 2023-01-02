Mrs. Genevieve Medlin Berge Woodall had her last earthly breath late Thursday afternoon December 29th and is now “home” breathing her Savior’s Heavenly air. Her name is a long one for quite a few reasons and her 97-year longevity gave her lots of time for a varied life. “Genny” was born in Smithfield in 1925. Raised by parents Ira and Love Medlin, she and beloved brother Tommy grew up there. At the age of eight mom joined the Centenary choir and began her singing career. After high school, she left Smithfield to attend and graduate from the Julliard School in New York City and had many new experiences such as singing in the Riverside Cathedral choir and dating nearby West Point cadets — the start of a far-flung life.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO