Glenn Nelson Harper
Princeton – Glenn Nelson Harper, age 58, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, in Duke University Hospital in Durham. He was born on August 23, 1964, to the late George Glenwood Harper and Linda Stanley West in Johnston County. Glenn was a kind and gentle-hearted Christian man. He enjoyed reloading ammo and gun smithing. When he was younger, Glenn was on the fire department in Benson for many years. He was the best husband, brother, dad and pop in the world and he loved spending time with them. He will be missed greatly by all his family and friends.
Winnie Sullivan Rutter
Winnie Sullivan Rutter, age 95, passed away quietly on January 3, 2023 at Smithfield Manor Nursing Home. Miss. Winnie, as she was affectionately known around Smithfield Manor, was born on November 7, 1927 to Jack and Martha Evans Pilkington in Johnston County. She was the youngest of seven children, six girls and one boy all of which have preceded her in death.
Linda Ann Boykin
Linda Ann Moore Boykin died in the early hours of January 3, 2023, with her loving husband of 51 years, Jimmy Boykin, by her side. Thank you to the staff of SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC, for their compassionate care. Linda, a feisty, 5’2″ beauty with blue eyes and silver hair, was born in Smithfield on February 21, 1952, to the late Jimmy Moore and Genevieve Moore.
James (Jim) Franklin Newman
James (Jim) Franklin Newman 94, of Clayton, NC was surrounded by loved ones as he went to heaven on January 1, 2023. He was predeceased in death by his parents Isaac Newman and Selena C. Newman (Truex) of Belmar, NJ. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy M. Newman of Clayton, NC.
Lloyd (Steve) Dwight Stephenson
Lloyd Dwight (Steve) Stephenson Jr. went to be with his Lord and Saviour on December 31st, 2022, in his home with his wife Beth and fur babies Roxie and Chloe by his side. He was 84 years old. Born in Johnston County on March 19, 1938 to Lloyd Dwight and...
Tommy Wilson Barbour
Willow Springs, NC: Mr. Tommy Wilson Barbour, age 79, of Buckhaven Drive, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh. Funeral Services will be held-12:00 PM, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Hilltop Church in Fuquay Varina, NC. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff Jones. Burial will follow in Fellowship Community Cemetery in Angier, NC.
Charles Lynwood Renfrow
Charles Lynwood Renfrow, age 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at UNC Johnston Health Hospital in Smithfield. Born in Wilson County on May 25, 1946, he was the son to the late Rev. Willie E. Renfrow and Sallie Hare Renfrow. Lyn was...
Up and Coming Weekly
Local artists nominated for country music awards
It’s time to get excited, country music fans! The 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards is on Jan. 21 at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Once a year, a panel of judges formed by industry leaders comes together to honor stars native to North and South Carolina. The ceremony is produced and hosted each year by the Carolina Music Association.
Arts Council Of Wayne County Names Interim Executive Director
GOLDSBORO – The Arts Council of Wayne County has announced the appointment of Jack Kannan as its Interim Executive Director. Kannan is well known in our community, having been a successful Executive Director of multiple other non-profit organizations. He brings to the role successes with major gift campaigns, community engagement and staff development. He will assume this responsibility effective immediately as he works to bring stability to the operations and funding model of our Arts Council.
Cape Fear Valley celebrates first baby born in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE — Stiles George McGee was the first baby of the new year born at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. Stiles was born at 2:25 a.m. on Sunday. He weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz and was 20.5 inches long. He is the son of Tayvon McGee and...
Black Pastor Says White Cop Targeted Him in Revenge Plot
MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina—Lee Marvin Harris Sr. was stepping into the shower on Feb. 20, 2018, when he heard shouting voices outside of his home. Then came a loud banging on his door.He peered out the window and saw cops sprawled across his yard.“Do not bust open my door!” Harris Sr. yelled, pulling on pajama pants. He says he opened the front door to an assault rifle pointed at his head.Police from the small town of Southern Pines found 88 grams of powder cocaine and 13 grams of crack inside a broken-down Cadillac in Harris’ backyard. A magistrate slapped Harris...
Slade Appointed To Statewide Independent Living Council
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper announced the appointment of Jordan Franklin Slade of Clayton to the Statewide Independent Living Council. Slade is a traumatic brain injury and stroke survivor. Slade is an advocate for brain injury survivors and also serves on the North Carolina Brain Injury Advisory Council.
Genevieve Medlin Berge Woodall
Mrs. Genevieve Medlin Berge Woodall had her last earthly breath late Thursday afternoon December 29th and is now “home” breathing her Savior’s Heavenly air. Her name is a long one for quite a few reasons and her 97-year longevity gave her lots of time for a varied life. “Genny” was born in Smithfield in 1925. Raised by parents Ira and Love Medlin, she and beloved brother Tommy grew up there. At the age of eight mom joined the Centenary choir and began her singing career. After high school, she left Smithfield to attend and graduate from the Julliard School in New York City and had many new experiences such as singing in the Riverside Cathedral choir and dating nearby West Point cadets — the start of a far-flung life.
wfmynews2.com
'He's always smiling': Chapel Hill football player battling stage 4 lung cancer
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter native has received the 2022 Disney Spirit Award for being an inspiration after a tough medical diagnosis. Tylee Craft plays football for the University of North Carolina. While he’s been in Chapel Hill fighting on the field, he’s also been battling stage four lung cancer.
Former Hotel, Town Hall Building Sold
SMITHFIELD – The former Smithfield Town Hall building, originally the Hotel Gabriel Johnston, at the corner of S. Fourth and Johnston Streets in Downtown Smithfield has been sold. According to tax records, Noviomagus, LLC purchased the property December 30, 2022 from the current owner, Fourth Street Associates, LLC. The...
'Don't want to get emotional.' Fayetteville church marches on after schoolhouse destroyed by fire
A New Year's Eve fire destroyed the schoolhouse at New Life Bible Church's campus on Hoke Loop Road.
travelnowsmart.com
Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina
When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
New Book Raises Questions In 1972 Murder Of Bonnie Neighbors
BENSON – A new book raises new questions in the 50-year-old murder mystery of a slain mother found with a crying baby by her side in a Johnston County migrant worker’s camp. Bonnie Wheeler Neighbors was killed on Dec. 14, 1972. Deputies found her three days later, bound,...
cbs17
Meet the first 2023 baby born at Cape Fear Valley Health in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — With the turn of a new year came a little bundle of joy. Cape Fear Valley Medical Center delivered their first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. Stiles George McGee was born at the hospital at 2:25 a.m. to parents Tayvon McGee and Briana Esquilin of Fayetteville, according to a release.
