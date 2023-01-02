Yes, when offenders become eligible for CTP, victims receive notification if signed up through the Indiana SAVIN program. The notification will indicate that the offender has become eligible for the Community Transition Program and, if approved, could be allowed to participate in such programs as work release or home detention/electronic monitoring. The victim will also be given information stating they have the right to submit a written statement to the court in regards to the CTP eligibility. Victims have ten working days from the receipt of notification to contact the court.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO