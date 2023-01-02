ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
FOX59

Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WNDU

St. Joseph Co. police officer resigns after OWI investigation

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An off-duty St. Joseph County police officer who was arrested after being suspected of drunk driving resigned on Friday. Officer Coty Hoffman was placed on administrative suspension, and an internal investigation was conducted since the incident occurred in November 2022. Sheriff Redman was prepared to present the investigation results to the County Police Merit Board at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.
abc57.com

Coty Hoffman resigns from St. Joseph County police department

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind.-- A St. Joseph County police officer arrested for allegedly driving his patrol car drunk and getting into a crash resigned from the force. ABC57 found out Friday that Sheriff Henry Redman was prepared to bring disciplinary charges against officer Coty Hoffman to the County Police Merit Board next week.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Colorado murder suspect arrested after chase in Indiana

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Colorado murder suspect after a chase Friday morning. A trooper was patrolling I-64 in Posey County when they spotted a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling at 86 mph. The trooper tried to stop the van, but the driver sped off...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers...
COLUMBUS, OH
WANE-TV

Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WOOD

Police look for women charged with $150K in Ulta thefts

Police are looking for three women from West Michigan who face charges for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise from Ulta stores on the east side of the state. (Jan. 6, 2023) Police look for women charged with $150K in Ulta …. Police are looking for three women...
MICHIGAN STATE
in.gov

Are victims notified when an offender becomes eligible for CTP?

Yes, when offenders become eligible for CTP, victims receive notification if signed up through the Indiana SAVIN program. The notification will indicate that the offender has become eligible for the Community Transition Program and, if approved, could be allowed to participate in such programs as work release or home detention/electronic monitoring. The victim will also be given information stating they have the right to submit a written statement to the court in regards to the CTP eligibility. Victims have ten working days from the receipt of notification to contact the court.
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
WYOMING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy