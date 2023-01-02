Read full article on original website
Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
St. Joseph Co. police officer resigns after OWI investigation
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An off-duty St. Joseph County police officer who was arrested after being suspected of drunk driving resigned on Friday. Officer Coty Hoffman was placed on administrative suspension, and an internal investigation was conducted since the incident occurred in November 2022. Sheriff Redman was prepared to present the investigation results to the County Police Merit Board at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.
Coty Hoffman resigns from St. Joseph County police department
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind.-- A St. Joseph County police officer arrested for allegedly driving his patrol car drunk and getting into a crash resigned from the force. ABC57 found out Friday that Sheriff Henry Redman was prepared to bring disciplinary charges against officer Coty Hoffman to the County Police Merit Board next week.
Colorado murder suspect arrested after chase in Indiana
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Colorado murder suspect after a chase Friday morning. A trooper was patrolling I-64 in Posey County when they spotted a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling at 86 mph. The trooper tried to stop the van, but the driver sped off...
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers...
Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
Early release denied for Kentucky woman convicted in Floyd County DUI crash that killed 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman convicted of killing three people while driving under the influence in the wrong direction on I-265 in 2021 must serve out the entirety of her original12-year-prison term, but she will have to spend less time on probation than originally sentenced. Taylor Barefoot was...
Michigan State Police stop suicide attempt of man on bridge over I-96
FOX 2 (WJBK) - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.
Former W.Va. resident wanted in Florida is arrested in Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A Florida man who formerly resided in West Virginia has been arrested in Indiana on charges he provided drugs to a teeanger and then allegedly tried to molest the teen as the boy was dying. Alain Luis Forget was picked up in New Albany, Indiana...
Indiana police: Suspect in shooting outside manufacturing plant said victim was abusing his sister
INDIANA — New details surrounding the murder of a man outside a southern Indiana manufacturing plant have surfaced. Justin Hall, 34, was fatally shot outside Madison Precision Products last week. Newly released court documents show that Matthew Redd, one of the men charged with murder, admitted to firing shots...
Wanted man arrested after chase through 2 Northern Michigan counties
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A wanted man was arrested after he led police on a chase through two Northern Michigan counties. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post arrested the 29-year-old male on Jan. 5. Troopers say the chase began at approximately 9:20 a.m. when they tried to conduct a traffic stop on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County.
PSP SERT team, multiple departments called to WB Twp. incident
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) were called to the scene of a developing police incident in Wilkes-Barre Township early today, our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU report. Township police issued a shelter in place advisory late Friday for residents in the...
Statewide alert issued for snowmobiles stolen from Wisconsin cabin
On 12-28-2022, two (2) snowmobiles were reported stolen from a seasonal cabin/camp in the town of Homestead, Florence County.
Police look for women charged with $150K in Ulta thefts
Police are looking for three women from West Michigan who face charges for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise from Ulta stores on the east side of the state. (Jan. 6, 2023) Police look for women charged with $150K in Ulta …. Police are looking for three women...
Are victims notified when an offender becomes eligible for CTP?
Yes, when offenders become eligible for CTP, victims receive notification if signed up through the Indiana SAVIN program. The notification will indicate that the offender has become eligible for the Community Transition Program and, if approved, could be allowed to participate in such programs as work release or home detention/electronic monitoring. The victim will also be given information stating they have the right to submit a written statement to the court in regards to the CTP eligibility. Victims have ten working days from the receipt of notification to contact the court.
Michigan State Police seek entries for ‘National Missing Children’s Day’ poster contest
(WNDU) - The Michigan State Police is calling on all 5th-grade students to participate in this year’s “National Missing Children’s Day” poster contest!. The annual contest provides a way to promote child safety while discussing the issue of missing and exploited children. The winner also receives an award certificate from the U.S. Department of Justice!
Indiana man arrested in Florida after K9 finds contraband during traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — An Indiana man was arrested in Florida after a traffic stop this week. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was monitoring traffic on Monday afternoon when they spotted a Ford F-150 going 73 mph in a 55 mph zone near the Bahia Honda Bridge. When deputies tried to pull the driver […]
Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
“Most Haunted Road In Indiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Indiana is a state with a rich history and cultural heritage, and it is no surprise that it is home to several haunted roads and highways that are believed to be frequented by ghosts and other supernatural entities. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Indiana:
One person dead in Bath Township in officer-involved shooting
