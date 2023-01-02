Read full article on original website
It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
Guided Hike at Keyes Woods Preserve with Coastal Rivers
Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a hike at Keyes Woods Preserve in Bristol from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 7. This is the second of Coastal Rivers’ Winter Wanders series of guided hikes this winter. During these gentle walks, participants will learn some of the surprising things that take place under a protective layer of snow, practice identifying plants in winter, search for snow buntings and other winter migratory birds, search for animal tracks and signs, and enjoy the company of fellow nature enthusiasts.
If You Have a Dog, You’ll Totally Get the Latest Sign at Binga’s in Windham, ME
Here's a fun fact. According to News Center Maine in 2017, Maine was named the number one pet-friendly state in the country. The Safeway security company gave Maine the top honor for its 76 dog-friendly beaches and nearly 1,000 pet-friendly hotels. Pet hotels? That's a new one to me. People...
Maine police departments receiving record number of mental health-related calls
GORHAM, Maine — The towns of Gorham and Windham are the latest to hire a community resource liaison in a combined effort to help decrease the total number of mental health calls. Gorham's police chief, Chris Sanborn, said it took about a year to nail down the logistics of...
Do You Agree That This Is Maine’s Most Underrated Town?
Popularity is a thing now. Believe it or not, ignore it or not, there is something trending each day. But what I love finding are those rarely unheard of places. The unique spots that travel bloggers aren't raving about. Maine is full of towns, nooks and crannies tucked away many...
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
$3 million grant to repair historic Maine Irish Heritage Center
PORTLAND, Maine — The old Saint Dominic's church in the heart of Portland has had several lives since it was built. With the massive sanctuary finished in 1892, Bob Kearney said it's held up "really well." But it is showing its age in places. The Catholic church closed in...
Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant
It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
Waterville’s Drip City Arcade Bar & Buen Apetito to Both Relocate Their Maine Businesses
It looks like two Waterville businesses that have hopes of relocating are going to be able to make it happen in the most unique way possible. According to the Kennebec Journal, the owners of Buen Apetito Mexican Restaurant located at Railroad Square in Waterville have been hoping to relocate since the start of a very public parking dispute with the property owner.
Investors in Freeport retail space see a downtown on cusp of transition
Commercial spaces that had seen vacancy rates as high as 75% are now being filled by investors in a portfolio of four buildings and a parking lot in downtown Freeport. “We have tons of inquiries and interest,” Stephen Goodrich, the lead investor, told Mainebiz. “I think within 12 to 18 months we’ll have it substantially leased.”
LincolnHealth’s first 2023 baby born to Waldoboro couple
LincolnHealth Miles Maternity welcomed Jude Owen Dow at 12:44 a.m. on Jan. 1, making him likely the first baby born in Maine in 2023, according to a news release. He weighed 8 pounds, ½ ounce and was 20 ½ inches long. He is the son of Kasey and...
New coffee business brewing in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is now home to the first coffee business that is roasted in town. Churchill Elangwe is the owner. He says all of the beans are handpicked to ensure quality. “To use coffee to make a difference.”. That’s exactly what Churchill Elangwe set out to do...
Paris home, dogs lost in fire Tuesday night
PARIS, Maine — Fire crews are cleaning up after a Paris home was said to be a total loss Tuesday night. Crews responded to a fire in the area of 36 Upper Swallow Rd. around 4:30 p.m., according to the Paris Fire Department. Fire Chief Mark Blaquiere told NEWS...
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
Law firm roundup: Personnel moves from around the region
We're early in 2023, but Maine law firms have been active when it comes to personnel moves, ranging from adding new partners to a new managing partner. Preti Flaherty announced that attorneys Kristy Abraham and Mariana Baron had been promoted to partners. Abraham joined Preti Flaherty's business law group in...
RESOLUTION
The year of 2023 is less than a week old, meaning many people have already forgone their New Year’s resolutions. We’re not judging, by the way, as some of our staff members are guilty of this as well. There’s something about replacing the calendar that makes us feel...
Man drowns in northern New England pond after UTV goes through ice
SMITHFIELD, Maine — Game wardens are once again reminding New Englanders to use caution when going out on ice after a man drowned in a pond in Smithfield, Maine. Fish and wildlife officials said Jeremiah Meader, of Smithfield, was driving a utility task vehicle early Sunday morning when it broke through the ice on North Pond.
Waterville Convenience Store Robbed On Monday Morning
Police in Waterville are investigating a robbery at a KMD convenience store. According to an article on the KJ website, the Circle K at 445 Kennedy Memorial Drive was robbed at just after 1:30 AM on Monday, January 2nd. The suspect has yet to be apprehended. According to the article....
Damariscotta Planning Board Approves 102-Bed Nursing Facility
After some discussion, the Damariscotta Planning Board approved plans for a 102-bed nursing facility on Piper Mill Road on Tuesday, Jan. 3. One more condition was added to ensure the applicant, Clippership Landing LLC, installs a denser buffer area with evergreen trees along its border with School Street and another abutting property.
Oxford Man Killed in Poland Crash
Gary D. Hesketh, 41, of Oxford, was killed on Harris Hill Road in a crash in Poland, Monday, Jan. 2, morning. Hesketh rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the side of the road. The tractor-trailer’s driver was not injured.
