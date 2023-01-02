ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

Q97.9

Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck

It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
LONG ISLAND, ME
lcnme.com

Guided Hike at Keyes Woods Preserve with Coastal Rivers

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a hike at Keyes Woods Preserve in Bristol from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 7. This is the second of Coastal Rivers’ Winter Wanders series of guided hikes this winter. During these gentle walks, participants will learn some of the surprising things that take place under a protective layer of snow, practice identifying plants in winter, search for snow buntings and other winter migratory birds, search for animal tracks and signs, and enjoy the company of fellow nature enthusiasts.
BRISTOL, ME
92 Moose

Do You Agree That This Is Maine’s Most Underrated Town?

Popularity is a thing now. Believe it or not, ignore it or not, there is something trending each day. But what I love finding are those rarely unheard of places. The unique spots that travel bloggers aren't raving about. Maine is full of towns, nooks and crannies tucked away many...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant

It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Waterville’s Drip City Arcade Bar & Buen Apetito to Both Relocate Their Maine Businesses

It looks like two Waterville businesses that have hopes of relocating are going to be able to make it happen in the most unique way possible. According to the Kennebec Journal, the owners of Buen Apetito Mexican Restaurant located at Railroad Square in Waterville have been hoping to relocate since the start of a very public parking dispute with the property owner.
WATERVILLE, ME
mainebiz.biz

Investors in Freeport retail space see a downtown on cusp of transition

Commercial spaces that had seen vacancy rates as high as 75% are now being filled by investors in a portfolio of four buildings and a parking lot in downtown Freeport. “We have tons of inquiries and interest,” Stephen Goodrich, the lead investor, told Mainebiz. “I think within 12 to 18 months we’ll have it substantially leased.”
FREEPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

LincolnHealth’s first 2023 baby born to Waldoboro couple

LincolnHealth Miles Maternity welcomed Jude Owen Dow at 12:44 a.m. on Jan. 1, making him likely the first baby born in Maine in 2023, according to a news release. He weighed 8 pounds, ½ ounce and was 20 ½ inches long. He is the son of Kasey and...
WALDOBORO, ME
wabi.tv

New coffee business brewing in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is now home to the first coffee business that is roasted in town. Churchill Elangwe is the owner. He says all of the beans are handpicked to ensure quality. “To use coffee to make a difference.”. That’s exactly what Churchill Elangwe set out to do...
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Paris home, dogs lost in fire Tuesday night

PARIS, Maine — Fire crews are cleaning up after a Paris home was said to be a total loss Tuesday night. Crews responded to a fire in the area of 36 Upper Swallow Rd. around 4:30 p.m., according to the Paris Fire Department. Fire Chief Mark Blaquiere told NEWS...
PARIS, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night

Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
ROCKPORT, ME
mainebiz.biz

Law firm roundup: Personnel moves from around the region

We're early in 2023, but Maine law firms have been active when it comes to personnel moves, ranging from adding new partners to a new managing partner. Preti Flaherty announced that attorneys Kristy Abraham and Mariana Baron had been promoted to partners. Abraham joined Preti Flaherty's business law group in...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

RESOLUTION

The year of 2023 is less than a week old, meaning many people have already forgone their New Year’s resolutions. We’re not judging, by the way, as some of our staff members are guilty of this as well. There’s something about replacing the calendar that makes us feel...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WMUR.com

Man drowns in northern New England pond after UTV goes through ice

SMITHFIELD, Maine — Game wardens are once again reminding New Englanders to use caution when going out on ice after a man drowned in a pond in Smithfield, Maine. Fish and wildlife officials said Jeremiah Meader, of Smithfield, was driving a utility task vehicle early Sunday morning when it broke through the ice on North Pond.
SMITHFIELD, ME
B98.5

Waterville Convenience Store Robbed On Monday Morning

Police in Waterville are investigating a robbery at a KMD convenience store. According to an article on the KJ website, the Circle K at 445 Kennedy Memorial Drive was robbed at just after 1:30 AM on Monday, January 2nd. The suspect has yet to be apprehended. According to the article....
WATERVILLE, ME
lcnme.com

Damariscotta Planning Board Approves 102-Bed Nursing Facility

After some discussion, the Damariscotta Planning Board approved plans for a 102-bed nursing facility on Piper Mill Road on Tuesday, Jan. 3. One more condition was added to ensure the applicant, Clippership Landing LLC, installs a denser buffer area with evergreen trees along its border with School Street and another abutting property.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
truecountry935.com

Oxford Man Killed in Poland Crash

Gary D. Hesketh, 41, of Oxford, was killed on Harris Hill Road in a crash in Poland, Monday, Jan. 2, morning. Hesketh rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the side of the road. The tractor-trailer’s driver was not injured.
POLAND, ME

