America and Gun ControlPhoto byPixabay/Author Edit. With Biden focusing on trying to reinforce gun control throughout the United States and limit the use of firearms, many people are not quite happy. As many American citizens revolve around the Second Amendment, it is important to look at it and argue what Americans truly believe in. There will always be a discussion of whether owning a firearm should be right or not; however, this depends very much on how you see things. Some would say that as long as it is legal, we should not question the gun control laws that have been put in place today. This is why we shall look at what the Second Amendment says about gun control and how most people perceive the Second Amendment.

19 DAYS AGO