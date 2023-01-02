ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

AOC responds to House Ethics investigation against her being revealed

The congressional office for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to the revelation that the bipartisan House Ethics Committee is investigating her. "The congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” Lauren Hitt, an AOC spokeswoman, told Forbes after news of the investigation emerged.
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation, House Ethics Cmte. reveals

The U.S. House Committee on Ethics has launched an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a press release issued on Wednesday revealed. The committee did not provide any details on the probe. The committee’s entire press release said the following:. Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee...
New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
Washington Examiner

House Democrats ripped for attacking Supreme Court and GOP justices

Democrats are using their last days in control of the House to step up attacks on the newly conservative Supreme Court, prompting an unusual and intense pushback — right to their face. This morning, in a politically charged House Judiciary Committee hearing expected to include allegations of politicking by...
Daily Montanan

While Rosendale rages, Congress prepares to do bipartisan work

When independent Congressional candidate Gary Buchanan of Billings entered the race for Montana’s second U.S. House seat, he said the impetus was because Montana had been embarrassed by Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Republican. And Montanans hate to be embarrassed. In fact, Buchanan may be interesting insofar as the reasons for his run weren’t about a […] The post While Rosendale rages, Congress prepares to do bipartisan work appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
ems1.com

Congress passes act to extend Medicare add-ons; bill goes to Biden

WASHINGTON — Congress passed this week the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which includes an extension of the 2% urban, 3% rural and 22.6% super rural Medicare add-ons for ground ambulance services. An 8.7% 2023 ambulance inflation factor was announced in October. The add-ons are set to expire at the end...
WASHINGTON STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

What Does the Second Amendment Say about Gun Control?

America and Gun ControlPhoto byPixabay/Author Edit. With Biden focusing on trying to reinforce gun control throughout the United States and limit the use of firearms, many people are not quite happy. As many American citizens revolve around the Second Amendment, it is important to look at it and argue what Americans truly believe in. There will always be a discussion of whether owning a firearm should be right or not; however, this depends very much on how you see things. Some would say that as long as it is legal, we should not question the gun control laws that have been put in place today. This is why we shall look at what the Second Amendment says about gun control and how most people perceive the Second Amendment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy