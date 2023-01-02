Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Washington Examiner
AOC responds to House Ethics investigation against her being revealed
The congressional office for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to the revelation that the bipartisan House Ethics Committee is investigating her. "The congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” Lauren Hitt, an AOC spokeswoman, told Forbes after news of the investigation emerged.
SCOTUS whistleblower admits incident in his book 'possibly' did not happen, then Jordan proves it didn't
Rev. Robert Schenck, who told Chief Justice John Roberts that a 2014 decision by Justice Samuel Alito leaked in advance, admitted that a story from his book may not be true.
Why did Sinema ditch the Democrats? Here's a hint: It's not about ugly partisan games.
Sinema is ditching the Democratic Party because she figured she can’t win a primary or she no longer needs the party for her next move – or both.
Judge strips Alex Jones of bankruptcy protections after he tried to dodge $1.5B Sandy Hook judgment
Infowars founder Alex Jones interacts with supporters at the Texas State Capital building on April 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) Houston Judge Christopher M. López reportedly ended a stay preventing Sandy Hook families from collecting a $1.5 billion judgment against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. In a...
americanmilitarynews.com
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation, House Ethics Cmte. reveals
The U.S. House Committee on Ethics has launched an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a press release issued on Wednesday revealed. The committee did not provide any details on the probe. The committee’s entire press release said the following:. Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee...
Kamala Harris called husband in rage after Roe v. Wade was overturned by SCOTUS: 'They bleep[ing] did it'
Embattled Vice President Kamala Harris says he called her husband, Doug Emhoff, in a fit of rage after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
Kyrsten Sinema Tries To Win Back Democrats With Re-Election on the Line
The Arizona senator has angered party colleagues by blocking several Biden proposals. But she now appears to be reaching out to the base with moves on marriage equality and immigration.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
Leaving no wiggle room, Ky. Supreme Court trips up GOP march to destroy public schools
Linda Blackford: Kentucky’s Supreme Court and NKU delivered a one-two punch to school choice efforts.
Washington Examiner
House Democrats ripped for attacking Supreme Court and GOP justices
Democrats are using their last days in control of the House to step up attacks on the newly conservative Supreme Court, prompting an unusual and intense pushback — right to their face. This morning, in a politically charged House Judiciary Committee hearing expected to include allegations of politicking by...
KTAR.com
Here’s how the process will work if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema seeks reelection as an independent
PHOENIX — As an independent, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would face a “burdensome” set of qualifying requirements to get on the ballot if she seeks reelection in 2024, an Arizona election law expert said Friday. Sinema announced Friday she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an...
While Rosendale rages, Congress prepares to do bipartisan work
When independent Congressional candidate Gary Buchanan of Billings entered the race for Montana’s second U.S. House seat, he said the impetus was because Montana had been embarrassed by Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Republican. And Montanans hate to be embarrassed. In fact, Buchanan may be interesting insofar as the reasons for his run weren’t about a […] The post While Rosendale rages, Congress prepares to do bipartisan work appeared first on Daily Montanan.
John Fetterman’s top aide repeatedly attacked Democrats Manchin, Sinema, Feinstein on Twitter
Adam Jentleson, Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff, has repeatedly publicly criticized moderate Democrats for their opposition to abolishing the filibuster.
Congress' $1.7 trillion spending bill includes millions for gender, equity and climate initiatives
Critics argue Congress' $1.7 trillion spending bill is replete with earmarks to fund the liberal agenda through equity, gender and racism initiatives.
ems1.com
Congress passes act to extend Medicare add-ons; bill goes to Biden
WASHINGTON — Congress passed this week the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which includes an extension of the 2% urban, 3% rural and 22.6% super rural Medicare add-ons for ground ambulance services. An 8.7% 2023 ambulance inflation factor was announced in October. The add-ons are set to expire at the end...
What Does the Second Amendment Say about Gun Control?
America and Gun ControlPhoto byPixabay/Author Edit. With Biden focusing on trying to reinforce gun control throughout the United States and limit the use of firearms, many people are not quite happy. As many American citizens revolve around the Second Amendment, it is important to look at it and argue what Americans truly believe in. There will always be a discussion of whether owning a firearm should be right or not; however, this depends very much on how you see things. Some would say that as long as it is legal, we should not question the gun control laws that have been put in place today. This is why we shall look at what the Second Amendment says about gun control and how most people perceive the Second Amendment.
Trump Warns of 'Doom' for Republicans Over Extreme Abortion Views
If Republicans want to win elections, they must support three exceptions to abortion, according to former President Donald Trump.
