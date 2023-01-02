Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBatavia, IL
Unique new discount store coming to IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
Rocket Pro Wrestling Resolution on 1/7Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
New Year's Eve Skooter's BashAdrian HolmanShorewood, IL
Related
WSPY NEWS
Oswego Village President says first full year of new venue went well
Oswego Village President Troy Parlier says that the first full year of the village's new outdoor concert space, Venue 1012 went well. The space opened in the summer of 2021. Your browser does not support the audio element. Parlier says the village is looking for funding to improve the property...
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville mayor points to new city hall progress and economic development as 2022 highlights
Yorkville mayor John Purcell says that progress made on the new city hall building at 651 Prairie Pointe Drive is one highlight of 2022. The city purchased the building back in 2020, but renovations got underway in 2022. Purcell also is excited about the city purchasing land for a new public works facility on Boombah Boulevard.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Circuit Clerk ready to implement SAFE-T Act, or not
Kendall County Circuit Clerk Matt Prochaska says that his office is ready to implement the SAFE-T Act or not if the Illinois Supreme Court declares the law unconstitutional. Late last week, the Illinois Supreme Court granted a request from Kane and DuPage counties to put the bill on hold after a Kankakee County Judge ruled that the portions of the bill, including the cash free bail system is unconstitutional.
starvedrock.media
Former Church Up For Sale In Streator
How would you like to own a church complete with a rectory? It's possible in Streator. Chismarick Realty of Streator has listed for sale the former St. Mary's Church property on North Park Street. The asking price of $290,000 includes the church building, rectory, meeting hall and parking lot. The...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa's First Baby Of 2023 Arrived January 2nd
The first baby born in Ottawa in 2023 arrived a bit after the ball dropped. Aaron V. Mercado arrived Monday at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center. Aaron weighed 6 pounds and 5 ounces while measuring 20 inches. Jeannivette and Armando Mercado of Streator are the proud parents.
WSPY NEWS
Over 5,000 toys collected in Oswego Fire Protection District Toys for Tots program
The Oswego Fire Protection District says that 5,037 toys were collected in its annual Toys for Tots program. The toys went to 1,961 children in need in the Oswego area. The fire protection district also raised money for the program. The district is thanking everyone who helped and all the...
Dept. of Buildings assigns blame to Mac Properties for disastrous Algonquin Apartments power failure
The Department of Buildings reports that Mac Properties’ unpermitted electrical work last summer caused the disastrous power failure in two of the Algonquin Apartment buildings that displaced nearly 200 tenants. The power failure occurred on Friday, Dec. 23, during the sub-zero holiday cold snap, knocking out the two towers’...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Joliet, Illinois
There are some things to do in Joliet, Illinois. The city is well known for its historical significance and thriving art scene. Several museums are also available to visitors, including the Joliet Area Historical Museum and the Pilcher Park Nature Center. Among other things, the city has the Old Joliet Prison and the Joliet Iron Works Historic Site.
Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans
A new year often brings hope of rejuvenation, and the new owners of Plaza del Lago plan to deliver in 2023. WS Development, which purchased the shopping center in 2022, submitted its preliminary plans to “restore” the historic development to the Village of Wilmette in late November. The village’s Appearance Review commissioners took a first […] The post Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans appeared first on The Record.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville police investigate reckless discharge of a firearm incident
Police in Yorkville are investigating a reckless discharge of a firearm incident in the 1000 block of Hawk Hollow Drive. Police say it happened early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area and found that one round had struck someone's house. No one was hurt. One person was home at the time who called police.
WSPY NEWS
Missing Montgomery man found dead in Plano lake
A man who was reported missing from the Village of Montgomery on Sunday was recovered from a small lake in Plano, located south of Route 34 in a wooded area Monday afternoon. The Plano Police Department says the nineteen-year-old was found deceased in the water. His body was recovered by the Little-Rock Fox Fire Protection District. Police do not believe the death is suspicious, although an investigation is ongoing. The Plano Police Department says there is no danger to the public.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park prepares for the winter season
With the expected seasonal snowfall on the horizon, the Village of Orland Park Public Works Department shares its annual list of snow related reminders. “I know that all of the Village’s plowing crews appreciate residents’ cooperation as they work to keep Village streets safe and accessible,” said Mayor Keith Pekau.
947wls.com
America band coming to Chicago – Two Tour Dates
It wouldn’t be a new year without a string of new America tour dates popping up, with leaders Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell tagging nine new stops onto the band’s 2023 itinerary. As it stands now, America kicks things off on January 12th. The new dates include two...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Aurora, Illinois
There are a lot of great things to do in Aurora, Illinois. This city is located in Kane and DuPage counties and is part of the Chicago metropolitan area. Whether you are visiting or planning a trip to the site, there are plenty of attractions. Here are a few of them.
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her Actions
After announcing asking for $53.5 million, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is angering some political representatives. They wonder if there will be more financial requests to help migrants bussed in from Texas.
starvedrock.media
Marseilles Couple Proud Parents Of Baby New Year In Grundy County
The first baby of 2023 delivered in Grundy County has parents from Marseilles. Paige Lee Ann Wade was born just before 6:30 Monday morning at Morris Hospital. Her parents are Kayla Koch and Jeremy Wade of Marseilles. Paige weighed in at 6 pounds and 5 ounces. She measured 19 inches at birth. Paige's due date was Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
Thousands of NW Indiana residents to temporarily lose water service Thursday night, boil advisory to follow
HOBART, Ind. - Approximately 3,200 people in northwest Indiana will be without water service overnight Thursday evening into Friday morning as crews work to complete a storm sewer project. Indiana American Water announced Tuesday that its crews will be lowering a water main near U.S. 30 and Grand Boulevard in...
Police investigating fire that destroyed 5 Illinois businesses
MENDOTA, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials are still investigating that cause of a massive fire in Mendota that destroyed several businesses, including a beloved pet shop. Police said that five businesses were destroyed. It took fire crews until 3 a.m. to fully contain the blaze. No one was hurt, but several animals were killed in the […]
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man crashed into Uber, squad cars while fleeing police, spit on officer: authorities
GARY, Ind. - A Cook County man is accused of crashing into an Uber driver and squad car while fleeing from police in Gary, Indiana Tuesday night. At about 11:30 p.m., a police officer with the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black SUV near 44th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary, authorities said.
positivelynaperville.com
Sounds of bells in iconic Moser Tower still silent as New Year begins
Above / Moser Tower with a 72-bell carillon is located along the Naperville Riverwalk at 433 Aurora Avenue. (PN Photo, Dec. 31, 2022) In response to inquiring minds regarding New Year’s Eve festivities at Moser Tower along the Naperville Riverwalk, recent PN posts with “things to do for New Year’s Eve” attempted to alert readers that the sounds of the bells would be silent again this year.
Comments / 0