A man who was reported missing from the Village of Montgomery on Sunday was recovered from a small lake in Plano, located south of Route 34 in a wooded area Monday afternoon. The Plano Police Department says the nineteen-year-old was found deceased in the water. His body was recovered by the Little-Rock Fox Fire Protection District. Police do not believe the death is suspicious, although an investigation is ongoing. The Plano Police Department says there is no danger to the public.

PLANO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO