Oswego, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSPY NEWS

Oswego Village President says first full year of new venue went well

Oswego Village President Troy Parlier says that the first full year of the village's new outdoor concert space, Venue 1012 went well. The space opened in the summer of 2021. Your browser does not support the audio element. Parlier says the village is looking for funding to improve the property...
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County Circuit Clerk ready to implement SAFE-T Act, or not

Kendall County Circuit Clerk Matt Prochaska says that his office is ready to implement the SAFE-T Act or not if the Illinois Supreme Court declares the law unconstitutional. Late last week, the Illinois Supreme Court granted a request from Kane and DuPage counties to put the bill on hold after a Kankakee County Judge ruled that the portions of the bill, including the cash free bail system is unconstitutional.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Former Church Up For Sale In Streator

How would you like to own a church complete with a rectory? It's possible in Streator. Chismarick Realty of Streator has listed for sale the former St. Mary's Church property on North Park Street. The asking price of $290,000 includes the church building, rectory, meeting hall and parking lot. The...
STREATOR, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa's First Baby Of 2023 Arrived January 2nd

The first baby born in Ottawa in 2023 arrived a bit after the ball dropped. Aaron V. Mercado arrived Monday at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center. Aaron weighed 6 pounds and 5 ounces while measuring 20 inches. Jeannivette and Armando Mercado of Streator are the proud parents.
OTTAWA, IL
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Joliet, Illinois

There are some things to do in Joliet, Illinois. The city is well known for its historical significance and thriving art scene. Several museums are also available to visitors, including the Joliet Area Historical Museum and the Pilcher Park Nature Center. Among other things, the city has the Old Joliet Prison and the Joliet Iron Works Historic Site.
JOLIET, IL
The Record North Shore

Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans

A new year often brings hope of rejuvenation, and the new owners of Plaza del Lago plan to deliver in 2023. WS Development, which purchased the shopping center in 2022, submitted its preliminary plans to “restore” the historic development to the Village of Wilmette in late November. The village’s Appearance Review commissioners took a first […] The post Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville police investigate reckless discharge of a firearm incident

Police in Yorkville are investigating a reckless discharge of a firearm incident in the 1000 block of Hawk Hollow Drive. Police say it happened early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area and found that one round had struck someone's house. No one was hurt. One person was home at the time who called police.
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Missing Montgomery man found dead in Plano lake

A man who was reported missing from the Village of Montgomery on Sunday was recovered from a small lake in Plano, located south of Route 34 in a wooded area Monday afternoon. The Plano Police Department says the nineteen-year-old was found deceased in the water. His body was recovered by the Little-Rock Fox Fire Protection District. Police do not believe the death is suspicious, although an investigation is ongoing. The Plano Police Department says there is no danger to the public.
PLANO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park prepares for the winter season

With the expected seasonal snowfall on the horizon, the Village of Orland Park Public Works Department shares its annual list of snow related reminders. “I know that all of the Village’s plowing crews appreciate residents’ cooperation as they work to keep Village streets safe and accessible,” said Mayor Keith Pekau.
ORLAND PARK, IL
947wls.com

America band coming to Chicago – Two Tour Dates

It wouldn’t be a new year without a string of new America tour dates popping up, with leaders Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell tagging nine new stops onto the band’s 2023 itinerary. As it stands now, America kicks things off on January 12th. The new dates include two...
CHICAGO, IL
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Aurora, Illinois

There are a lot of great things to do in Aurora, Illinois. This city is located in Kane and DuPage counties and is part of the Chicago metropolitan area. Whether you are visiting or planning a trip to the site, there are plenty of attractions. Here are a few of them.
AURORA, IL
starvedrock.media

Marseilles Couple Proud Parents Of Baby New Year In Grundy County

The first baby of 2023 delivered in Grundy County has parents from Marseilles. Paige Lee Ann Wade was born just before 6:30 Monday morning at Morris Hospital. Her parents are Kayla Koch and Jeremy Wade of Marseilles. Paige weighed in at 6 pounds and 5 ounces. She measured 19 inches at birth. Paige's due date was Thursday.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Sounds of bells in iconic Moser Tower still silent as New Year begins

Above / Moser Tower with a 72-bell carillon is located along the Naperville Riverwalk at 433 Aurora Avenue. (PN Photo, Dec. 31, 2022) In response to inquiring minds regarding New Year’s Eve festivities at Moser Tower along the Naperville Riverwalk, recent PN posts with “things to do for New Year’s Eve” attempted to alert readers that the sounds of the bells would be silent again this year.
NAPERVILLE, IL

