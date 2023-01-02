Read full article on original website
Clinton Devon Burnett
Clinton Devon Burnett, 41 of Coffeyville, Kansas passed away at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center on Sunday, December 25, 2022, after battling a long illness. Clinton was born on July 19, 1981, to Carmen La Rayne Burnett and Johnny Ausler. He began his education at Whittier Elementary School in Coffeyville and graduated from Field Kindley Memorial High School in 2000. He attended Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas, where his focus was on radio broadcasting. As a teenager Clint invested a great deal of his time into sports. He was a natural athlete and loved to play basketball, but his biggest passion was running track and field.
Louis W. Lattin, "Louie"
Louis W. Lattin, “Louie” 89, of Dearing, KS passed away Friday evening December 30, 2023, at his home. Louis Wayne Lattin was born February 12, 1933. He was the only child of Orville and Goldie Lattin. He grew up near Havana, Kansas and graduated from Havana High School in 1951.
CCC to Host Area High School Choirs
High School Choirs from around southeast Kansas will be gathering in Coffeyville for a joint performance. The Coffeyville Community College Choir will be hosting a Choir Festival on January 19th. CCC Choir Director Markel Porter says a number of different high school choirs will be coming to Coffeyville for this joint performance.
Sedan Suffocates Neodesha in High School Game of the Week
The Sedan Blue Devils improved to 5-1 on the season, defeating the Neodesha Blue Streaks 43-24 in the KGGF High School Game of the Week. Sedan continues to display strong defense and speed, limiting Neodesha leading scorer Rylan Allen to just four total points on the night. The Blue Devils also utilized their strong size down low, with forwards Kota Blankenship and Walt Gooden controlling the paint for a majority of the game.
Miami Oklahoma Man Dies In Crash In Cherokee County Kansas
An Oklahoma man dies in a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a silver HHR was traveling west on Bagdad Road, went off the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree late last week. A passenger in the vehicle, 59-year-old Benster Syne of Miami, made his way to the Q Store near Downstream Casino and reported the crash, but could not tell officials where the crash occurred. Multiple agencies responded to the call from all three states. Eventually, the crash site was found and the driver was identified as 21-year-old Asthy Zarred of Miami. Zarred was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the fatal crash, Benster Syne was not injured.
Severe Weather Possible Today
We're starting out the new year with the potential for severe weather. Watches and warnings are anticipated across the four states this afternoon and evening with the possibility of up to golfball-size hail, damaging winds and the potential for strong tornadoes. The greatest risk for severe weather is in southeast...
Boy Injured in Nowata County Rollover
An Afton 9 year-old is admitted to a Joplin hospital after being pinned in a semi truck crash. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the child was riding in the semi driven by 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton on Nowata County Road East-West just after 1:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon. Officers learned Heronemus was driving too fast on the slick roadway and the truck slid and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side.
Wilson County Signs First Resolutions of 2023
The Wilson County Commissioners signed and approved the first two resolutions of the 2023 calendar year during today's meeting. The first resolution regards financial statements and financial reports pertaining to the Kansas Cash Basis and Budget Laws for the 2023 fiscal year. The second resolution authorized participation in the Rural...
House Fire Quickly Contained In Coffeyville
The Coffeyville Fire Department was called to the 1400 block of W. 9th Street for a report of smoke coming from the attic of a home. Firefighters were able to gain access to the attic through a small ventilation window on the outside of the structure and through the ceiling on the inside and extinguished the blaze. The owner of the home was not at home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
New Commissioner Starts in Nowata County
The Nowata County Commission met for the first time with their new commissioner. Paul Crupper won election last year over previous-elect Burk LaRue and had the opportunity to join the board this week. The commission also voted on a new chairman and vice chairman. In other business, commissioners approved donations...
Caney Boil Order Lifted
The Boil Order for the City of Caney has been rescinded. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisory for Caney's public water supply system. The advisory was issued because of low water pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain the required water pressure may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination.
Pittsburg Teen Arrested for Assisting Another Teen Runaway
A Pittsburg teen is arrested after taking his mom's car and helping a young teenage run away. On December 27th, Pittsburg Police Department officers took a report of a stolen vehicle from Yvonne Timko, regarding her son, 18-year-old Rylie M. Timko taking her vehicle without permission. On December 28th, Pittsburg PD received information from the Fort Scott Police Department, regarding a 14-year-old female runaway, who was likely in the company Timko. The 14-year-old and Timko were reportedly involved in a relationship. On December 31st, officers located the mother's missing vehicle and the 14-year-old hiding in the trunk. On Monday. Timko was located at his mother’s residence and taken into custody for felony contributing to a child’s misconduct.
Independence Begins Groundwork for New Sports Complex
The city of Independence has been awarded a grant to develop a new Central Park Sports Complex. City commissioners accepted a grant of over $2 million to support Phase 1 development of the proposed multi-use complex on North Park Boulevard. Independence City Finance Director Lacey Lies says that a major...
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Unregistered Violent Offender
A traffic stop leads to the arrest of an unregistered violent offender. Last night at around 11:41pm, a Parsons Police Officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. The driver, 24-year-old Osric Maleke-Rashaad Edwards was driving with a suspended and expired driver's license. Edwards was also found to be in violation of his Kansas Violent Offender Registration requirements.
Parsons Rec To Hold Father/Daughter & Mother/Son Dance
The Parsons Recreation Commission is hosting a Father-Daughter & Mother-Son Dance. Reserve your spot by January 16 as the event is limited to only 150 couples. All ages are invited to attend the event on February 4th at 200 S. Heacock Ave. You can twirl around the dance floor and have a professional picture taken to make the event even more unforgettable. All girls and moms will receive a carnation at the end of the night.
Montgomery County Review 4th Quarter Abatements
The Montgomery County Commissioners met to discuss and review the 4th quarter abatement totals in the county. The meeting was rescheduled to this morning due to the New Years holiday being observed at the county office during the normal Monday meeting time. Topics of discussion at this week's meeting were...
Independence PD Cites Woman Twice For Indecent Exposure
Law Enforcement officers with the Independence Police Department responded to 1100 West Laurel Street for a report of a naked female. The alleged incident took place at about midnight on December 28th. About 5 minutes after the first report officers received a 2nd report of lewd behavior in the 1300 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. A third report came in for a suspicious person in the 300 block of N. 19th Street and after an investigation 27-year-old Angie Reyes was cited for indecent exposure. Reyes was also cited for indecent exposure at the 1100 W. Laurel St. incident as well as cited for criminal trespass resulting from a report in the 100 block of W. Locust St.
Coffeyville City Commission: Second Reading of RV Ordinance Tonight
The Coffeyville City Commission will continue discussing an ordinance regarding the location and use of recreational vehicles at their meeting tonight. The second reading of the ordinance seeks to clarify what City Manager Mark Hall says boils down to a zoning issue. Hall says the city understands that people use...
Disorderly Conduct & Criminal Threat Arrest Evolves Into Felony Drug Charges
Officers with the Coffeyville Police Department arrest a Coffeyville man for criminal threat, disorderly conduct, and felony drug charges. 35-year-old Paul Jaimez was arrested late last week by the Coffeyville PD for a criminal threat and disorderly conduct, and after an investigation, Jamiez was also charged with possession of an opiate, possession of paraphernalia with intent to cultivate, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, and no drug tax stamp.
